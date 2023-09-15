Joe Wicks opens up on his biggest parenting challenge - and it’s totally relatable

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Joe Wicks has revealed his 'biggest parenting challenge' and it's totally relatable.

The fitness guru has opened up on his life as a father-of-three to Indigo, five, Marley, three, and daughter Leni, one, who he has with wife Rosie.

While school age kids are pre-occupied with learning in the day since they've gone back-to-school this month, families are always trying to find things to do with the kids or are learning from these Five Minute Mum back to school tips.

Speaking on Ayda Williams' podcast Postcards From The Edge, the fitness coach, presenter and cook - who is famous for his Joe Wicks Chicken Pie - has admitted he wants to expand his family.

Joe Wicks said, "It's obviously a massive change having kids and I love being a parent. It's one of my favourite things. Obviously I've got three kids, but we actually want four or five. I'm not far off, but we love it. We love being parents."

But, like most people who contemplate having another baby, Joe has doubts over having more kids and it's due to this one common parenting dilemma.

"I think that's the biggest challenge for us in a relationship, parenting and obviously finding time for ourselves."

Joe has even taken his wife and kids on the road and stage with him as he recently performed one of his workouts in front of thousands of fans.

A post shared by Joe Wicks (@thebodycoach) A photo posted by on

But, like most parents who rely on family to look after their children from time to time, Joe says he and Rosie have managed to get some alone time thanks to his mum being on hand to babysit.

He explained, "I'm so blessed, my mum had me when she was 19, a really young mum who can have the kids for the night and we can have fun weekends away. We went to Coachella in April and I couldn't do those things if it wasn't for my mum."

The also recently went to Glastonbury without the kids.

A post shared by Rosie Wicks (@rosiewicks1) A photo posted by on

Joe's attention turned back to the very relatable stresses of parenting. He added, "It’s hard, my kids are amazing, but they argue all day, they stress you out. We never get to talk at all around the kids, because they're always interrupting you. So having two hours for dinner or going to watch a movie sometime is all it takes."

For parenting advice like how to get your baby to sleep or how to get your child to sleep - and if you're wondering when do babies sleep through the night - experts reveal all.