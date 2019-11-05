We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton is now an experienced mum of three little ones, and turns out her parenting approach seems to be inspired by Princess Diana.

A new report has revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton want to raise their children as ‘normally’ as possible.

This is very similar to how Princess Diana chose to parent Prince William and Prince Harry.

This follows royal news that Princess Charlotte is the double of cousin Lady Kitty Spencer in unseen throwback photo.

A royal source has suggested that Prince William and Kate Middleton have a very down-to-earth mentality when it comes to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Speaking to The Sun, they said, “Kate has always wanted the children to live in the real world. She and William don’t want them to live in a gilded bubble. They want them to grow up having the same experiences as other kids.”

Apparently, this was partially inspired by Princess Diana, who tried to do ‘normal’ things with her sons like taking them to McDonald’s, the cinema, or to an amusement park.

Famously, the Princess of Wales broke royal protocol when she didn’t leave Prince William at home with royal nannies as she headed off on a tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Instead, she brought him along with her when he was just nine months old. Prince George was also the same age when he accompanied his parents on their royal tour of Australia.

The royal source added, “Kate is mindful of how much William loved his mother. She was very unstuffy and wanted William and Harry to fit in with their school friends and experience normality. That’s the baton she handed to Kate.”

Of course, the couple do rely on royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo to help out, especially if they have to travel during term times, when the children are at school.

Katie Nicholl, author of Kate: The Future Queen, has described Kate Middleton as an ‘affectionate’ mum.

Video of the Week

She said, “She’s very affectionate and tactile with children – she’s apparently always hugging and kissing George, Charlotte and Louis and filling them with confidence by heaping praise on them.

“But she is also strict, particularly when it comes to limiting screen time, sugar and demonstrating good manners. She doesn’t tolerate nonsense and in that respect she is very like her own mother.”