Looking loudly: This TikTok hack helped a mum find her missing child in just minutes
The 'looking loudly' technique has been widely shared on TikTok as a way of locating straying children
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
A mom who lost her daughter in a public play area used the 'looking loudly' technique to find her child in a matter of minutes.
Losing a child in a busy public place is a constant fear for many parents, and while your first reaction might be to call out their name, one mom on TikTok has shared a much more effective way of looking for straying children.
Wedding photographer Krista Piper recently posted a TikTok explaining she had taken her daughter to a "huge" kids' play area with lots of "little nooks and crannies" when she lost sight of her.
Krista said "thank God for TikTok", as she revealed that she had come across the 'looking loudly' method in a video another mom has posted on the platform after losing her child in a supermarket.
The 'looking loudly' technique involves shouting a description of your child - whether that's what their wearing or their hair color - rather than just their name, to help other members of the public identify them too.
Krista explained in her TikTok, "So that is what I did. I stopped calling out her name, and I started yelling, 'little girl, pink shirt, pink Minnie Mouse shirt.'
"I'm sure people thought that I was a little crazy, she was probably only missing for like a minute, to maybe a minute and a half, but for me it felt like eternity."
@krista.piper (opens in new tab) ♬ original sound - Krista | Booktok | Home life (opens in new tab)
She went on to say that after shouting a description of her daughter, she began to hear other moms repeating the same thing, and it wasn't long before someone spotted her.
Krista said: "If you ever lose your child, or dog or anything, yell out their description, raise your voice. You know, I probably looked like a crazy person, but it got the job done."
She wrote in the caption, "I’m so happy i saw that tiktok of what to do when your kid goes missing. I found her fast by raising my voice and saying a description of what she was wearing."
Social media users were quick to praise the hack in the comments, with one writing, "this is so smart 👏👏 im glad you found her quick, we've all been there."
Others shared further tips for using the 'looking loudly' technique, with one revealing, "I take a picture when we go to crowded places just incase I forget what she's wearing." Another said, "I take a picture when we go to crowded places just incase I forget what she's wearing."
Related features:
- Mum's genius TikTok hack for getting kids ready for school (opens in new tab)
- This GENIUS parenting hack for never having to call your kids down for dinner (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton's morning parenting hack that helps keep her in shape (opens in new tab)
- The 8-minute hack to stop a crying baby (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
-
-
Where is First Dates filmed 2023? New location of the Channel 4 dating show explained
Where is First Dates filmed 2023? Viewers of the reality dating show have noticed the backdrop for the latest season looks a little different.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published