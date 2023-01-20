Kate Middleton's morning parenting hack that helps keep her in shape

Kate Middleton has a morning parenting hack that helps keep her in shape and it's definitely worth a try.

Kate Middleton has admitted she joins her children on the trampoline in a morning to stay in shape.

The Princess of Wales has shared her fitness regime with England's Wheelchair Rugby League Squad.

The Princess of Wales has a busy royal engagement schedule and as a working mum of three, to children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four, like most mums, she struggles to fit in exercise.

In 2022 Kate pulled off 79 engagements in 77 days despite the most hard working royal (opens in new tab) revealed to be Princess Anne.

But Kate has shared her clever parenting hack that will burn off the calories while keeping the kids' entertained.

Speaking about how she stays slim, Kate admitted, "It’s running around after the children - I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school."

She also confessed how her kids are competitive when it comes to sports - a trait that you may remember Kate and William sharing when they take part in any public sporting engagements from racing wind powered buggies, to going head to head racing in the Sailing Regatta or hockey match in Stockholm.

And it seems their competition is rubbing off on their kids.

Kate said, "We’re always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby. They are at an age where they just love running around."

Kate Middleton visited Hampton Court Palace as patron of the Rugby Football League (opens in new tab) - a role she took over from Prince Harry when he stepped back (opens in new tab) as working member of the royal family.

Kate previously revealed Princess Charlottes fondness of gymnastics when she and husband Prince William took her to watch the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

At the event, Prince William revealed that there's a "lot of cartwheels around the house" to which Kate added, "Yeah, Charlotte spends most of her time upside down, either handstands or cartwheels."