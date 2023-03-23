Lowest price ever on the Shark Style Iconic Hair Dryer & Styler in the eBay flash sale
The eBay flash sale is live now and this is the lowest price ever for the Shark Iconic Hair Dryer & Styler
Shark lovers assemble... eBay is running a flash sale on Shark items with 25% off for 24 hours only.
Yes, the ever-popular Shark Iconic Hair Dryer & Styler is included, making this eBay's best-ever price. From 10.00 am on Thursday 23rd March until Friday 24th March, beauty fans can save a whopping £133.24 with 25% off the Certified Refurbished cost - and a massive 43% off the RRP.
That’s not all… now is the time to clean up (see what we did there...) on Shark’s best-selling steam mops or top-of-the-line vacuum cleaners from eBay’s (opens in new tab) refurbished range (opens in new tab) which is on average 60% cheaper than buying new. Simply head to the Shark store on eBay and use the discount code SHARKF25 to bag the amazing discounts on Shark’s offering on eBay.
Shark STYLE iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler - was
£129 now £96.75 | eBay (opens in new tab)
The ever-popular Shark Iconic Hair Dryer & Styler costs £229.99 to buy new but now bouncy blow dries can be yours for less than £100. It uses iQ Technology combined with rapid air power to generate high-velocity ionised air for fast drying with zero heat damage plus extra shine.
The Shark flash sale will run for 24 hours on Thursday 23rd March starting at 10 am, and finishing on Friday 24th March at 10 am.
- Use coupon code SHARKF25 to get 25% off Shark products on eBay
Designed to both dry and style your hair simultaneously, the Shark STYLE iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler comes with four 4 accessories which you attach to the hairdryer to adjust the heat and airflow, as follows:
Concentrator: Choose between fast and gentle drying or a super sleek look.
Diffuser: Enhance natural curls and achieve even drying.
AirWave: Get long-lasting beachy waves - without the heat damage.
Style Brush: Get salon-sleek results and unbeatable shine.
With 3 temperature settings and 3 airflow settings, you can experiment to get the look you want - no matter your hair type.
What does ‘Certified Refurbished’ mean?
Why you can trust GoodTo Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Shark's Certified Refurbished products are returned products that have been professionally checked, cleaned, and restored. Refurbished products may have minor cosmetic imperfections and may not be in their original packaging but are in full working order. They include accessories and come with a 1-year warranty. Products are returned to Shark for several reasons, often simply because the buyer has changed their mind.
As a parenting specialist for more than 15 years, Heidi has written for most national newspapers and for a wide range of consumer magazines, including Mother & Baby where she was the Shopping Editor for six years, looking after regular consumer features including buying guides and gift roundups.
