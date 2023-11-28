Relationship expert urges parents to prioritise partners over children for this crucial reason

A relationship expert is urging parents to prioritise their partners over their children and his reasoning will make you completely rethink your relationship.

Married At First Sight expert Paul Carrick Brunson recently sparked backlash after he revealed he prioritises his partner over his kids. But he has since gone on to explain the method behind his theory and we must admit, it makes total sense.

Speaking to Ranvir Singh who is sitting in for Lorraine Kelly on the Lorraine Show, Paul defended his comments. He said, "There are a lot of people who disagree, I get it, but most marriage counsellors and therapists agree with this statement and the reason is, don't think of prioritisation as what happens at the top, but the bottom."

Paul went on to explain, "Your relationship is the foundation upon which everything builds. So if you have a strong union and strong communication, your children have strong communication, typically. If you have the ability to resolve conflict, then your children have a better chance of resolving conflict.

“To me, your marriage is the foundation. A strong foundation means a stronger chance for your children to be emotionally adjusted and healthy,” he added.

One X (formerly Twitter) one user agrees with the principle of putting a partner before children. They tweeted, "Love your kids. Do anything for them. Be the BEST mom possible but don’t put your marriage on the back burner for your kids! Your husband is your life partner. Eventually, your kids will leave and start their OWN life with their SPOUSE."

Another user wrote, "I’ve heard the secret to a successful relationship after kids is that you are supposed to put your partner before your children."

And a third added, "I really don’t think it matters but the dynamic is if you're married you have to put your partner before your kids in order to have a good foundation Now that doesn’t mean not have your kid's back and listen to them that means that you and your partner have to be on the same page."

