Is Lorraine Kelly married, who is her husband and what is her real name?

Lorraine Kelly has been a firm favourite on our screens for many years now, but fans can’t help wondering – is Lorraine Kelly married and who is her husband? We reveal all you need to know about the popular broadcaster’s family!

Lorraine Kelly, CBE is no stranger to broadcast journalism and our ITV daytime schedule certainly wouldn’t be the same without her eponymous show. Having hosted the programme for over a decade now, Lorraine’s warmth and impactful interviews always keep fans coming back for more.

And the star isn’t shy about sharing relatable insights into her own life, often opening up about her family in brilliant on-screen discussions.

However, despite her candid comments, there are likely still many aspects of Lorraine’s life that fans could be wondering about…

Is Lorraine Kelly married?

Lorraine Kelly has been married since 1992. Earlier this year, she shared that she was the one who proposed to her husband, Steve, though Lorraine admitted it wasn’t a grand romantic gesture. During a discussion with Good Morning Britain hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard ahead of Valentine’s Day, Lorraine was asked how Steve proposed to her all those years ago.

“Do you know what? I think I asked! I think it was me! Isn’t that awful. I can’t really remember it,” she exclaimed. “But I’m sure I was sitting one night and I said, ‘Do you know what? I think we should.’ It was one of those.”

Despite their proposal being more low-key, however, Lorraine reflected that this suited them, adding: “It wasn’t very romantic! But actually that doesn’t matter.”

The couple have now been married for almost three decades, though some viewers were left a little confused in 2020 when Lorraine appeared on GMB without her wedding ring. Many took to Twitter to speculate about the possible reason why, but the star soon explained it was due to the amount of hand-washing she was doing as a precaution during the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Aye I hear you. Anyone else had to take off their wedding ring due to sore hands?? Obviously we need to keep thoroughly washing them as often as possible and I’m actually using up that Xmas pressie hand cream I got given’, she Tweeted in response to a fan.

Who is Lorraine Kelly’s husband?

Lorraine Kelly’s husband is TV cameraman Steve Smith. Steve is understood to prefer keeping out of the public spotlight, though Lorraine did share rare pictures of her husband in honour of their wedding anniversary last year.

And it seems that giving each other the space to pursue their own interests has contributed to the strength of Lorraine and Steve’s decades-long relationship.

Speaking to Express.co.uk back in 2019, Lorraine candidly revealed the secret to her and Steve’s wonderful and long-lasting marriage.

“I think we make time to talk. We like each other, and he makes me laugh. We give each other space,” she explained. “We have our own interests as well as enjoying doing things together. That keeps us interested and interesting. We respect each other.”

The couple are understood to have first met when Lorraine was working as TVam’s Scottish correspondent and he was her cameraman. From their early days working together, the couple’s relationship went from strength to strength. They are said to have tied the knot at the historic Mains Castle in Dundee in front of 60 close friends and family members.

What is Lorraine Kelly’s real name?

Lorraine Kelly’s real legal name is thought to be Lorraine Smith. To the surprise of many fans a recent social media post seems to have indicated that, potentially legally at least, Lorraine’s surname is Smith. This speculation came after the broadcaster took to Twitter to share a picture of herself, beaming after receiving her Covid-19 vaccination.

‘Vaccinated! So relieved! Easy peasy – didn’t feel a thing – thanks so much to all the cheery volunteers and NHS staff who made it SO simple!! Please please get vaccinated!! We are so lucky to have the opportunity Xxx’, she declared, holding her vaccination card up to the camera to show fans.

It was then that eagle-eyed fans noticed that instead of Lorraine Kelly, the name written on her card was actually ‘Lorraine Smith’.

‘Fantastic news! Lorraine Smith ! I am shook haha’, one commented.

‘How many people are thinking Lorraine Smith’, another person asked, followed by a thinking emoji.

Lorraine later explained in a reply to another comment that Smith is her married name. Whilst on Instagram, Lorraine’s username is ‘Lorraine Kelly Smith’, combining both surnames.

This could of course be due to either Lorraine Kelly or Lorraine Smith already being taken as usernames prior to her joining the platform. But having them both in her username is also a lovely way to honour her and her husband’s family names. In her role as broadcaster, however, Lorraine continues to go by the name Lorraine Kelly.

How old is Lorraine Kelly?

Lorraine Kelly is 61 years old and will celebrate her next birthday on 30th November. In honour of her milestone 60th birthday back in 2019, Lorraine had a star-studded bash attended by friends and colleagues. And she certainly received the gift of a lifetime as the team from her TV show surprised her with the chance to undergo real astronaut training. Writing a column for The Sun about her experience, Lorraine described it as the “stuff of dreams” and the chance to fulfil a “lifetime ambition”.

“Who would have thought when my dad bought me my first telescope when I was five years old, or when we sat together enthralled watching the moon landing in 1969, that I would actually be flying to Nasa in Florida to be put through my paces?” she excitedly declared.

Who is Lorraine Kelly’s daughter?

Lorraine Kelly and Steve Smith have one daughter, Rosie Kelly Smith. Lorraine gave birth to Rosie in 1994, two years after her and Steve’s magical Dundee wedding. Rosie graduated with a degree in journalism before reportedly working as a marketing and community manager in Singapore. Mother and daughter are incredibly close and the devoted mum was said to be heartbroken when she and Rosie were separated during lockdown.

As reported by The Sun, Lorraine discussed how they’d kept in touch via video calls throughout this difficult time, however there was nothing like being able to give her a hug.

“There’s nothing like being able to give your child a cuddle,” she supposedly shared. “Every mother will know what I’m saying – there’s just nothing like the smell of your child’s hair. Rosie always smells so good.”

After months apart, however, Rosie returned to the UK and after quarantining, she and Lorraine then safely and delightedly reunited.

Earlier this month, the pair made their debut on Celebrity Goggle Box, much to the excitement of fans.