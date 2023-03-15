Morrisons Afternoon Tea for 2 is just £10 - here’s how you can treat your mum this Mothers' Day

Morrisons has launched an incredible Afternoon Tea for 2 deal for just £10 - so you can treat your mum for less this Mother's Day (opens in new tab).

If you're looking for one of the best Mother's Day gifts for your loved one who has everything then you might want to treat mum to a special Afternoon Tea.

And Morrisons is bringing all the treats after announcing its Afternoon Tea for 2 deal on its Instagram and amid the cost of living crisis, the deal is great value - coming in at just £5 per person.

If you're struggling to get an Afternoon Tea hamper delivered on time then why not click and collect from your local store. Or you can pop along to one of the Morrisons cafes and dine in to enjoy the deal.

The Afternoon Tea comes in either regular or veggie and features sandwiches, scones, clotted cream, jam with scones and other desserts plus a cup of tea to wash it down with.

Shoppers simply have to go online and choose their store to collect from and pay for the order, and in three days time it will be ready to collect and eat with your loved ones.

There's a meat and vegetarian afternoon tea options to choose from, but the store has warned that the items contain Barley, Egg, Milk, Mustard, Oat, Soya & Wheat. May contain other allergens. Prepared in an open kitchen so we cannot guarantee suitability for people with allergies.

Morrisons shared news of its deal on Instagram, telling shoppers, "Tea for two for just £10? Get the hint… it’s all Mum wants for Mother’s Day. Pop into our cafés with a loved one and settle in for tea for two… go on, you know you want to! "

And customers are loving the offer.

One customer wrote, "That's good value"

While another agreed, another put, "This is good!! xxx"

Morrisons did a similar Afternoon Tea deal during lockdown and it was a success with one customer saying, "All of the food was good quality. It was well packaged and kept cool and I was glad to see the more premium product ranges included in the box. It definitely represented value for money and is a nice option in Covid-19 times if you want to treat your Mum to a Mother's Day treat."