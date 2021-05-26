Best afternoon tea delivery boxes and hampers for 2021

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our top picks of afternoon tea delivery boxes and hampers for 2021, including M&S, John Lewis, Betty’s, Fortnum and Mason, and many more. All to enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

There’s nothing we love more than indulging in a delicious afternoon tea as a nation. whether we’re celebrating a special occasion, catching up with friends, or just fancy an excuse to devour as many finger sandwiches or fairy cakes as we can.

From luxury afternoon tea hampers bursting with goodies, to simple afternoon tea boxes for two. We’ve rounded up the best hampers and boxes all available for home delivery.

What would afternoon tea be without scones. Most of the hampers we’ve chosen include either fruit or plain scones however if you fancy making your own from scratch our classic scone recipe will come in handy as well as our step-by-step video tutorial which you can view above. For more homemade afternoon tea inspiration, see our collection of afternoon tea ideas and recipes.

See all of the best afternoon tea boxes and hampers below…

Afternoon tea delivery boxes and hampers

Regency Hampers Personalised Afternoon Tea Gift Box

Cartwright and Butler Afternoon Gift Selection Box

Cartwright and Butler The Rosedale Hamper

Bettys Tea & Scones Gift Selection

Chouxlicious The Ultimate Afternoon Tea

Panzer’s Time For Tea Hamper

Fortnum and Mason’s The Teatime Treats Hamper

Dukeshill The Afternoon Tea Hamper

Harvey Nichols Afternoon Tea Gift Box

Chatsworth House Afternoon Tea Gift Box

John Lewis & Partners Afternoon Tea Treats Gift Basket

Cutter And Squidge Afternoon Tea At Home

M&S The Afternoon Tea Letterbox Gift

M&S Ultimate Afternoon Tea Selection

Regency Hampers Afternoon Tea & Scones Gift Set with Sparkling Wine

Cartwright and Butler The Afternoon Tea Gift Selection

Bolney Wine Estate’s Afternoon Tea Hamper

Macknade Sparkling Afternoon Tea

Harvey Nichols British Afternoon Tea Hamper

Darts Farm G&T Cream Tea Hamper

John Lewis & Partners Elegant Afternoon Tea Treats Hamper

The best afternoon tea boxes and hampers 2021 without alcohol

Regency Hampers Personalised Afternoon Tea Gift Box

Includes: This luxury afternoon tea gift box includes classics like Cotswold Luxury Shortbread, Mrs. Bridges Strawberry Preserve, Little Things Crumbly Clotted Cream Fudge Pieces, and more, elegantly presented in a personalised wooden gift box with a message of your choosing.

VIEW AT: Regency Hampers |£44.80

Cartwright and Butler Afternoon Gift Selection Box

Includes: A lovely selection of treats, an ideal addition to any afternoon tea. C&B Lemon Curd, C&B Butter Fudge in carton and C&B Butter Shortbread Rounds Carton.

VIEW AT: Cartwright and Butler | £21

Cartwright and Butler The Rosedale Hamper

Includes: Inside their super chic wooden crate you will discover a selection of Cartwright and Butlers best brews, alongside a host of delicious treats. You’ll find Mint Imperials, Lemon & Tangerine Slices, Crystallised Ginger in Dark Chocolate, Fine Cut English Breakfast Marmalade, Yorkshire Chutney, Apricot Preserve, Acacia Honey with Comb, Earl Grey Tea, English Breakfast Tea, Rosemary Focaccia Bread Thins, Tomato & Basil Wheat Flatbreads, Café York Blend Coffee, Maple & Pecan Dark Chocolate Digestives, Chocolate Wafer Crispies, Apricot & Fig Loaf Cake, Belgian Chocolates Selection, Olive & Garlic Wheat Flatbreads, Chocolate Oat Crumbles, Butter Shortbread, Salted Caramel Oat Crumbles

VIEW AT: Cartwright and Butler | £160

Bettys Tea & Scones Gift Selection

Includes: Bettys is famous for its classic and quintessential Afternoon Tea, and this beautiful selection of treats is a simple way to experience it at home. Included are Bettys Tea Room Blend 80 Tea Bags, 1x Yorkshire Tea Loaf, 4x Scones, and strawberry preserve.

VIEW AT: Bettys | £16.50

Chouxlicious The Ultimate Afternoon Tea

Includes: A gorgeous selection of homemade sandwiches, savoury items such as Sausage Rolls and Pork Pies a variety of fresh homemade cakes such as Lemon Drizzle Cake, Carrot Cake and Blueberry Muffins, 2 Homemade Chocolates, Scones, Strawberry Jam, Clotted Cream, and Twinings Tea Bags

VIEW AT: Chouxlicious | From £95

Panzer’s Time For Tea Hamper

Includes: Panzer’s 75th Anniversary Mug, Tea Repertoire Breakfast Blend Caddy 100g, Occhi di Due Biscuits 300g

VIEW AT: Panzer’s | £40

Fortnum and Mason’s The Teatime Treats Hamper

Includes: A hamper filled with a collection of Fortnum’s most famous products in its many forms. Discover classic blends and new creations including ‘dunkable’ treats too. Victoria Grey, Loose Tea Caddy, Victoria Grey Tea Biscuits, Earl Grey Classic Tea, Earl Grey Tea Biscuits, Fortnum’s Rosé Sparkling Tea, 0% ABV, 75cl, Classic World Tea Bag Selection, 60 Tea Bags, Royal Blend Tea, Fortnum’s Cocoa Dusted Royal Blend Truffles, Chocolossus Biscuits and Piccadilly Selection Biscuit Tin.

VIEW AT: Fortnum and Mason | £150

Dukeshill The Afternoon Tea Hamper

Includes: Wafer Thin Wiltshire Ham, Oak Smoked Salmon, Grandad’s Light Fruit Loaf Cake, Luxury Chocolate Brownie, Handmade Scottish Shortbread, Lemon Curd, 2nd Flush Darjeeling Tea Pyramid Bags, Raspberry Jam.

VIEW AT: Dukeshill | £69

Harvey Nichols Afternoon Tea Gift Box

Includes: Harvey Nichols Strawberry Preserve, Harvey Nichols Apricot Jam, Harvey Nichols Butter Fingers Handmade Butter Shortbread Biscuits, Harvey Nichols Cherry On The Top Biscuits, Harvey Nichols Earl Grey Teabags x 25, Harvey Nichols Must Have Bags English Breakfast Teabags x 25, Harvey Nichols No.5 Lemon Sherbet Fudge.

VIEW AT: Harvey Nichols | £55

Chatsworth House Afternoon Tea Gift Box

Includes: Filled with delicious Chatsworth produce and perfect for every afternoon tea table. Inside you’ll find Lemonade, apple juice, Earl Grey tea bags, classic blend tea bags, restaurant blend ground coffee, Chatsworth sensational sea salt caramel truffles, strawberry jam with Champagne, 3x boxes of Chatsworth biscuits, and a fruit-topped rich fruit cake, all presented in a Chatsworth gift box.

VIEW AT: Chatsworth | £55

John Lewis & Partners Afternoon Tea Treats Gift Basket

Includes: Belvoir Fruit Farms Elderflower & Rose Presse, 25cl, Belvoir Fruit Farms Raspberry Lemonade, 25cl, Ace Tea Butter Crunch Tea Dunkers, Claire’s Handmade Strawberry & Elderflower Jam, Linden Lady Milk Chocolate Bar, Radfords The Sugar Mill Pink Gin Fudge and Cartwright & Butler English Afternoon Blend, all inside a charming basket, which can be kept for grocery shopping, regifted, or lined and used as a planter

VIEW AT: John Lewis | £40

Cutter And Squidge Afternoon Tea At Home

Includes: Each afternoon tea at home kit contains 2 brownies, 2 mini lemon drizzle cakes, 4 buttery scones, 2 pots of Rodda’s clotted cream, 1 pot of fruity jam and 1 pack of Cutter & Squidge fine loose leaf tea.

VIEW AT: Cutter And Squidge | £29.90

M&S The Afternoon Tea Letterbox Gift

Includes: 2x Victoria sandwich, All buttermilk Vienesse chocolate-dipped fingers, Luxury gold tea bags, 2x Chocolate brownie, 2x Carrot cake with walnuts, All butter shortbread fingers.

VIEW AT: M&S | £15

M&S Ultimate Afternoon Tea Selection

Includes: Victoria sandwich cake, All butter Viennese raspberry creams, Extremely delicious chocolate brownie mini bites, Strawberry and clotted cream sponge roll, 4x Cherry Bakewell tarts, Scottish all butter shortbread fingers, classic ground coffee, 80x Red label teabags.

VIEW AT: M&S | £20

The best afternoon tea boxes and hampers 2021 with alcohol

Regency Hampers Afternoon Tea & Scones Gift Set with Sparkling Wine

Includes: Presented on a stylish bamboo tray, this luxury hamper includes a bottle of the finest Lindeman’s Bin 25 Brut Cuvée Sparkling White Wine alongside British afternoon tea classics.

VIEW AT: Regency Hampers | £64

Cartwright and Butler The Afternoon Tea Gift Selection

Includes: Experience a delightful afternoon of delicious treats with the ‘Afternoon Tea Gift Selection’. The elegant grey box contains the perfect selection of afternoon tea treats. This selection includes C&B Cherry & Almond Loaf Cake, C&B Butter Fudge in Carton, C&B Strawberry Preserve, C&B Butter Oat Crumbles, and a bottle of Baron de Beaupre Champagne.

VIEW AT: Cartwright and Butler | £75

Bolney Wine Estate’s Afternoon Tea Hamper

Includes: Bolnury afternoon tea hampers is bursting with the best sweet treats, tea, and 2 bottles of Bolney’s English wine: the Eighteen Acre Rosé and the Lychgate Rosé. The hamper also includes Cartwright & Butler afternoon tea loose leaf tea tin, Shortbread House of Edinburgh shortbread with clotted cream, Bolney Eighteen Acre Marmalade, Bolney Eighteen Acre Truffles, Fudge kitchen sea salt fudge, and Joe & Seph’s salted caramel popcorn.

VIEW AT: Bolney Wine Estate | £112

Macknade Sparkling Afternoon Tea

Includes: Truly spoil yourself with Macknade sparkling afternoon tea. Inside you’ll find a bottle of Langlois Cremant Rosé, rich fruit cake, fruit scones, luxury clotted cream, strawberry jam, gunpowder green tea, all presented in a signature Macknade box.

VIEW AT: Mackanade | £50

Harvey Nichols British Afternoon Tea Hamper

Includes: Harvey Nichols English Sparkling Brut NV 75cl Harvey Nichols Marc de Champagne Milk Chocolate Truffles, Harvey Nichols No.6 Rhubarb & Custard Fudge, Harvey Nichols Wee Ones Mini Butter Shortbread Biscuits, Harvey Nichols Really Chocolatey Biscuits Copper Tin, Harvey Nichols Strawberry Preserve with Champagne, Harvey Nichols Seville Orange Thin Cut Marmalade, Harvey Nichols Afternoon Tea Teabags, Harvey Nichols Earl Grey Teabags

VIEW AT: Harvey Nichols | £100

Darts Farm G&T Cream Tea Hamper

Includes: Everything you need for a proper Devonshire Cream Tea. Salcombe Gin 2x 50ml, Luscombe Tonic Water, 4x Ryder’s Bakery Scones, Waterhouse Fayre Strawberry Jam, Sutton Lucy Clotted Cream, 15x Brew Tea Bags.

VIEW AT: Darts Farm | £35

John Lewis & Partners Elegant Afternoon Tea Treats Hamper

Includes: John Lewis Sparkling Rose, 75cl, Belvoir Fruit Farms Raspberry Lemonade, Ace Tea Butter Crunch Tea Dunkers, Choc-affair Raspberry and Rose Milk Chocolate, Claire’s Handmade Strawberry & Elderflower Jam, Furniss Cherry and Chocolate Biscuits, Gold Crown 5.5″ Round Chocolate Cake, Linden Lady Chocolate Covered Marshmallows, Radfords The Sugar Mill Pink Gin Fudge, Cartwright & Butler Afternoon Blend 30 Tea Bags, Cartwright & Butler English Breakfast Teabags and SugarSin Strawberry Daiquiri Gummies.

VIEW AT: John Lewis | £100