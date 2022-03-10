We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The best Mother’s day gifts are things that bring a tear to the eye or a lump to the throat – thoughtful, meaningful trinkets that don’t have to cost a fotune.

Make a mark in your calendars – Mother’s Day falls on Sunday 27th March this year. Not that you should ever need an excuse to spoil your mum (or be spoiled if you are one!) but Mother’s Day is the one day of the year when we can take some time out to appreciate everything that mums do for us.

When it comes to Mother’s Day gifts, there’s so much to choose from: with cookbooks, perfumes, chocolates or – that mainstay of Mother’s Day gifts – a bouquet of flowers, all high up on the list. The classic gifts are always a winner but there’s so much else out there too, from personalised gifts and luxury experiences to gadgets that will make her life a bit easier and, of course, stylish clothes and jewellery.

Sometimes it’s hard finding the right Mother’s Day gifts to make your mum feel special so, to make your life a little easier, the Goodto team have collated 60 of the absolute best Mother’s Day gifts we could find. These have been tried and tested by our team or recommended to us so you know you can’t go wrong.

Best Mother’s Day Gifts 2022

Make this Mother’s Day extra special with the perfect gift for your mum.

1. Baked In Cookie Heart Baking Bundle





Why not bake (as well as buy) your mum something special. This baking bundle includes everything you need to make her a delicious cookie, including a heart-shaped baking tin, cookie mix and a swirled icing tube.

VIEW AT BAKED IN | £19.99

2. Lucent Studios Personalised Pressed Flower Necklace





This lovely glass pendant comes with tiny, real pressed blooms and is finished with her initial in gold plate for a personal touch.

VIEW AT NOTHS | £27.00

3. Cath Kidston Mug



Make her morning tea break that extra bit special this Mother’s Day with this gorgeous painted bluebell mug and coaster. As well as a pretty floral design, the gold details are actually real!

VIEW AT CATH KIDSTON | £15.00



4. Pandora Heart Family Tree Bracelet



Show her you care this Mother’s Day with this beautiful sterling silver chain bracelet featuring a heart-shaped disc decorated with clear stones and the iconic Pandora family tree motif with polished leaf details. It has a slider clasp for an adjustable fit and an elegant sparkling leaf branch detail attached to the end of the chain.

VIEW AT PANDORA | £55.00

5. Liberty Of London Coffee Cup



A great gift for eco-conscious mums on-the-go, this coffee cup is part of a unique collaboration between Liberty and Chilly’s, and features a hand-drawn, floral pattern, inspired by a traditional English meadow. Practical and pretty.

VIEW AT LIBERTY | £36.00

6. No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Collection Gift Set



Suitable for even the most sensitive of skins, this iconic No7 Protect & Perfect set includes everything your mum could possibly want from her skincare, including a day and night cream, serum, eye cream and night concentrate. And she’ll only have to wait two weeks to see the results.

VIEW AT BOOTS | £34.95

7. John Lewis Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper





There’s a reason cashmere jumpers never go out of fashion. Versatile and warm, this one has a crew neck and is machine washable as an added bonus. It’s a hit with John Lewis customers who rated it almost 4 out of 5 stars. One happy owner wrote: ‘Beautifully soft jumper that provides both comfort and style. The fit is perfect and the design allows for either a colourful scarf or sleeveless white blouse. Thank you JL.’

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £79.00

8. Hush Sunglasses





Summer’s just around the corner so make sure she’s ready to go with these tortoiseshell, cat-eye-frame sunglasses from Hush.

VIEW AT HUSH | £40.00

9. Smythson Panama Diary with Pencil



Is your mum a bit of a social butterfly? This crossgrain leather pocket diary comes in eight different colours with a gold gilt pencil, making it perfect for slipping in a handbag.

VIEW AT SMYTHSON | £34.95

10. Cath Kidston Strawberry Garden Gardening Gloves & Hand Cream Set





If your mum’s happy place is among her roses or in her allotment, these pretty Cath Kidston gardening gloves make the perfect present. The hard-wearing 100% cotton keeps hands safe from brambles, while the vitamin E hand cream is a treat for afterwards, when all the work is done.

VIEW AT CATH KIDSTON | £20.00

11. M&S Tea In Mayfair Hamper





There is nothing quite as elegant as an afternoon tea and you can treat your mum in the comfort of her own home. M&S’ stunning hamper includes Devon scones, luxury gold teabags and British strawberry jam. To really add some sparkle to her day, there’s also a bottle of Conte Priuli Prosecco Rosé thrown in.

VIEW AT M&S | £50.00

12. This Mummy Belongs To… Personalised T-Shirt





You can’t go wrong with a slogan T-shirt and this one comes in four different colours and can be personalised with your name so everyone knows whose mum she is!

VIEW AT ETSY | £13.99

13. Oliver Bonas Mama Mug





Each of these ‘Mama’ mugs from Oliver Bonas reacts differently when glazed so they’re all unique – just like your mum. That said, they all have a rounded shape, ‘Mama’ written on them and make for a great cuppa.

VIEW AT OLIVER BONAS | £12.00

14. Rainbow chevron blanket scarf

The next best thing to a hug, wrap her up in this chic and cosy chevron blanket scarf. It looks great whether she dresses it up for special occasions or wears it every day with jeans.

VIEW AT ACCESSORIZE | £14

15. Papier Recipe Journal





Is your mum a whizz in the kitchen? Well now she can record her culinary delights with this recipe journal. As well as being a great way to note down her secret recipes, there’s also pages to for her favourite food stores, restaurants and markets.

VIEW AT PAPIER | £24.99

16. Penhaligons Scent Library





Choosing just one scent for your mum on Mother’s Day can be difficult so what about giving her ten mini samples to choose from? Each 2ml bottle contains one of Penhaligon’s legendary perfumes and all presented in a smart gift box.

VIEW AT PENHALIGONS | £25.00

17. Babyliss Hair Straightener





The fast-track way to smooth hair, the Babyliss Pearl Shimmer Hair Straightener heats up to 235°C in 15 seconds and eliminates kinks for salon-style, frizz-free hair.

VIEW AT BOOTS | £42.50

18. Arran After the Rain Hand Care Gift Set

This hand cream and wash set has been infused with the scent of rose petals, musk and citrus to capture the fresh scent of an Arran garden following a rainstorm. It comes in a lovely gift box and is a lovely, little present that she’ll appreciate in quieter moments.

VIEW AT ARRAN | £30.00



19. Mini Massage Cushion



Treat her to an at-home massage whenever she likes. This mini massage cushion soothes away aches and pains with a rotational massage at four pressure points. There’s also an optional ‘heat’ mode for especially tense and sore muscles.

VIEW AT MOONPIG | £32.00

20. Mother’s Day Gift Box

This Mother’s Day gift box is specially designed to make mums feel special and comes with some lovely artisan gifts, including a ‘Mama’ bracelet, willow and spearmint wax melt, a wild flower ball tin and some Bird & Blend blueberry and peach tea.

VIEW AT ETSY | £34.95

21. Merci Maman Personalised Necklace





This necklace can be fully personalised, so she knows you’ve really thought through her gift. You can choose the words and floral illustration you want engraved, as well as whether it will be sterling silver or 18K gold plated.

VIEW AT MERCI MAMAN | £109.00

22. Cricut Joy



A crafty mum’s Christmases will come all at once this Mother’s Day, thanks to the Cricut Joy. This compact cutting and drawing machine cuts over 50 different materials, including vinyl and cardboard, and allows you to personalise till your heart’s content.

VIEW AT VERY | £159.99

23. Kocktail The Spritz Collection



Who needs a fancy cocktail bar when you have Kocktail’s Spritz Collection at home? Designed by the former senior barman at the Savoy, these four hand-crafted, spritz-based drinks are perfect for sunny evenings out in the garden.

VIEW AT KOCKTAIL | £26.00

24. Oliver Bonas Handbag





Busy mums need a crossbody bag that allows them to have their hands free at all times, but this orange camera bag with its leopard-print straps scores highly in the style stakes too.

VIEW AT OLIVER BONAS | £42.00

25. CEWE Photobook





The digital age of photography means we are actually preserving fewer of our special moments. Take some time out (you won’t need much!) to sort through the hundreds of photos on your phone and create a beautiful photobook full of memories she’ll cherish.

VIEW AT CEWE | FROM £8.99

26. The Fortnum & Mason Cook Book





Fortnum & Mason’s first-ever cook book has been written by Tom Parker Bowles, and brings together an epic three centuries of history and expertise. From Scotch eggs to afternoon tea scones, this recipe book is comprehensive, accessible and a great addition to any British kitchen.

VIEW AT FORTNUM & MASON | £30.00

27. Hotel Chocolat Hamper





Thoughtfully curated by Hotel Chocolat’s experts, this hamper contains its most popular sweet treats, including the Salted Caramel Nano Slab, Strawberries & Cream Chocolate Puddles and the Billionaire’s Shortbread Selector.

VIEW AT HOTEL CHOCOLAT | £29.50

28. Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Home Candle





Jo Malone really knows what it’s doing when it comes to candles so treat her to the best-selling Pomegranate Noir. It comes in Jo Malone’s signature glass and has a burning time of 45 hours, so she’ll have lots of plenty of enjoyment from it.

VIEW AT JO MALONE | £50.00

29. Emma Bridgewater Tea Towel



If your mum is starting a new hobby, or taking up a old one again, encourage her along with this ‘All My Good Intentions’ 100% cotton tea towel.

VIEW AT EMMA BRIDGEWATER | £12.00

30. Red Letter Spa Day For Two



Why not spoil your mum with a gift you can enjoy too? As well as relaxing at one of five premium Bannatyne Spas for the day, making use of their sauna, the steam room and swimming pools, this gift also includes a choice of treatments such as the Welcome Touch facial and a mini back massage.

VIEW AT RED LETTER DAYS | £109.00

31. Whittards Hot Chocolate Set



There’s a reason this is one of Whittards’ best-sellers: this gift set comes with luxury white and classic hot chocolate, as well as a jar of mini marshmallows to decorate drinks with afterwards.

VIEW AT WHITTARDS | £26.00

32. Bloom and Wild Miniature Rose Garden





Bring the outside in with this adorable mini rose garden box. Pretty but low maintenance, the flowers just need pruning occasionally to help new buds grow.

VIEW AT BLOOM & WILD | £35.00

33. Etsy Grandma Memory Journal



This journal has been designed for grandmas to capture their life story and aspirations so they can share them with the rest of the family. With 60 thought-inducing questions and space for accompanying photos, this journal is a great way for family members to re-connect with each other.

VIEW AT ETSY | £20.50

34. Vintage Book and Tea Subscription



Does you mum like nothing better than sitting down with a book and a brew? Then gift her a surprise vintage paperback and some delicious herbal tea through her letterbox every month.

VIEW AT NOTHS | £30.00

35. Oliver Bonas Heart Twist Earrings





Show her your love with some heart-shaped earrings. Simple and understated, these gold-tone studs go with just about any outfit.

VIEW AT OLIVER BONAS | £8.00

36. Neom Perfect Night’s Sleep Pillow Mist





The gift of a good night’s sleep is a truly precious thing and this sleep mist uses essential oils lavender, chamomile & patchouli to help you relax and drift off to dreamland.

VIEW AT NEOM | £20.00

37. M&S ‘Mum’ Cushion



Encourage Mum to mark her favourite spot on the sofa with this slogan bolster cushion. As well as bright colours and a floral print, the cushion has a pretty mini pom pom trim.

VIEW AT M&S | £14.00

38. Breton Striped Cotton T-Shirt with Crew Neck

A Breton top is a stable for any modern mum’s wardrobe. Keep yours on trend with this stylish 100% cotton version. She can team it with jeans, wide leg trousers or a belted skirt for an up-to-date twist on a style classic.

VIEW AT LA REDOUTE | £28.00

39. Personalised Toblerone



No one’s going to dare steal a triangle of Toblerone if it’s got her name of it! This 360g bar of chocolate and nougat comes in a vintage design which can be customised with her name.

VIEW AT SELFRIDGES | £14.99

40. Anthropologie Photo Frame



This earthenware photo frame has hand-painted botanicals around its border so no two pieces are the same. It comes in two different sizes: square and portrait and is a lovely way to show off family photos. Pop a snap of you and your mum in it for an affordable gift that she won’t forget.

VIEW AT ANTHROPOLOGIE | £14.00

41. Kate Spade Phone Case



Liven up her phone (and keep it well protected) with this pretty pink design by Kate Spade. A sturdy resin, the classic Kate Spade flower design, plus a little sparkle…what more could you ask of a phone case?

VIEW AT KATE SPADE | £35.00

42. Made Cotton Knit Throw





With geometric shapes, muted pastel colours and a cotton-knit texture, this stylish throw is guaranteed to liven up any living room and create a perfect cosy spot for your mum to put her feet up on Mother’s Day – and any other day she likes.

VIEW AT MADE | £50.00

43. French Connection Lizard Embossed Card Holder



It might be small but there’s no chance of losing this card holder in your handbag, thanks to its fuchsia hue. And the faux lizard embossed texture gives it extra style kudos for fashion-forward mums.

VIEW AT FRENCH CONNECTION | £18.00

44. Fortnum & Mason Bramley Mini Cottage Bath & Body Gift Set





This Fortnum’s gift set comes all tied up with a satin ribbon in a delightfully illustrated box. You almost don’t want to open it but, when you do, you’ll find travel-sized Hand Wash, Hand Cream, Body Wash, Shampoo, Conditioner, Body Lotion, Bubble Bath and Exfoliating Body Scrub, all using English nature-inspired ingredients.

VIEW AT FORTNUM & MASON | £60.00

45. Lancôme Advanced Génifique & Hydra Zen Holiday Gift Set For Her

Lancôme has everything you need for glowing skin in this little skincare kit. Advanced Génifique Serum is patented and enriched with hyaluronic acid and has more than 15,000 5-star reviews on lancome.co.uk. It targets key areas including skin texture, fine lines, wrinkles, radiance and clarity.

VIEW AT BOOTS | £40.33

46. OKA Doge Print Vase





Proving that the best Mother’s Day gifts don’t have to cost a fortune, this unique vase is made from a combination of wood, paper and card and is the perfect way to display faux flowers. Pop a bunch of her favourite dried flowers inside for an affordable but thoughtful gift. It comes in three different OKA designs, including this Light Sage stripe print.

VIEW AT OKA | £5.00

47. Sweaty Betty Pilates Socks





If you often find your mum in a downward dog, these Sweaty Betty Pilates socks make the perfect pressie. As well as being made of a breathable organic cotton blend, the socks have grip panels on the soles, so she won’t slip, however strenuous things get!

VIEW AT SWEATY BETTY | £25.00

48. Bed Of Nails Acupuncture Mat



Acupuncture mats have been used by Indian mystics for centuries but now they’re being reinvented with a Scandi twist. A few minutes lying on this mat helps with sleeping, easing aches and pains, alleviating stress and even reducing the appearance of cellulite. Definitely one of the best Mother’s Day gifts for a mum who deserves some serious relaxation.

VIEW AT CULT BEAUTY | £70.00

49. Gardenesque Hanging Wooden Bird Feeder



There are few things nicer to listen to than birdsong and this hanging wooden feeder has been designed to encourage feathered visitors to your garden. The ornamental design can be filled with seeds or seed mixes and the transparent windows allow you to monitor how quickly the food is being eaten.

VIEW AT GARDENESQUE | £24.99

50. White Company Faux Fur Sliders



Let her snuggle her feet into some super cosy slippers. The White Company has tweaked its bestselling sliders so they have the same super-plush texture despite being made with environmentally-friendly recycled polyester.

VIEW AT THE WHITE COMPANY | £36.00

51. Sophie Allport Apron



Brighten up her day with this gorgeous Sophie Allport apron. Made of machine-washable 100% cotton, this kitchen essential has Sophie’s signature bee-print design and a roomy front pocket for storing knick-knacks.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £28.00

52. Personalised ‘Mum’s Kitchen’ Chopping Board



This laser-engraved chopping board is made from natural rubber wood and there are nine different designs to choose from. Personalise with her name, your name or a special date to create one of the best Mother’s Day gifts for a kitchen goddess.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £11.99

53. Lonely Planet’s Best In Travel 2022 Book



2022 is the year for travelling so why not inspire her to see the world with this Lonely Planet tome? This annual list ranks the world’s must-visit countries, cities and regions and gives guidance for every destination to help travellers actually make it happen.

VIEW AT OLIVER BONAS | £11.09

54. The White Company Cashmere Bedsocks



She’ll be wanting an early night in order to treat her feet to these luxuriously soft socks. Made from the finest quality cashmere, they keep off the chill come bedtime and soothe tired toes.

VIEW AT THE WHITE COMPANY | £36.00

55. KitchenAid Artisan Almond Cream K400 Blender



If you’re clubbing together with siblings, push the boat out with this state-of-the-art blender – perfect for making soups and smoothies for the health-conscious cook. Not only does it make short work of even the toughest of ingredients, with soft curves and an industrial chic look, but this cooking essential makes every kitchen look stylish.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £255.99

56. John Lewis & Partners Portable Radio



With a stylish design and FM & DAB+ functionality, this portable radio will become a firm favourite and her constant companion.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £40.00

57. Chloé Eau de Parfum



Make her feel cherished this Mother’s Day with Chloe’s iconic fragrance. Contained in a stylish glass bottle, this scent has a classic rose aroma with sprightly hints of peony and lychee.



VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £42.00

58. Playful Promises Bodil Jane Girls Best Friend Satin Pyjama Shorts





This gorgeous, silky satin pyjama set is designed for relaxing in. It’s made from recycled polyester by Bodil Jane, whose art is often quirky and female focussed.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £24.00

59. Red Letter Spa Day For Two



Why not spoil your mum with a gift you can enjoy too? As well as relaxing at one of five premium Bannatyne Spas for the day, making use of their sauna, the steam room and swimming pools, this gift also includes a choice of treatments such as the Welcome Touch facial and a mini back massage.

VIEW AT RED LETTER DAYS | £109.00