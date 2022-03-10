Trending:

Show your Mum how much she means on Sunday 27 March.
    • The best Mother’s day gifts are things that bring a tear to the eye or a lump to the throat – thoughtful, meaningful trinkets that don’t have to cost a fotune.

    Make a mark in your calendars – Mother’s Day falls on Sunday 27th March this year. Not that you should ever need an excuse to spoil your mum (or be spoiled if you are one!) but Mother’s Day is the one day of the year when we can take some time out to appreciate everything that mums do for us.

    When it comes to Mother’s Day gifts, there’s so much to choose from: with cookbooks, perfumes, chocolates or – that mainstay of Mother’s Day gifts – a bouquet of flowers, all high up on the list. The classic gifts are always a winner but there’s so much else out there too, from personalised gifts and luxury experiences to gadgets that will make her life a bit easier and, of course, stylish clothes and jewellery.

    Sometimes it’s hard finding the right Mother’s Day gifts to make your mum feel special so, to make your life a little easier, the Goodto team have collated 60 of the absolute best Mother’s Day gifts we could find. These have been tried and tested by our team or recommended to us so you know you can’t go wrong.

    Best Mother’s Day Gifts 2022

    Make this Mother’s Day extra special with the perfect gift for your mum.

    1. Baked In Cookie Heart Baking Bundle

    Baked In Bundle

    Credit: Baked In

    Why not bake (as well as buy) your mum something special. This baking bundle includes everything you need to make her a delicious cookie, including a heart-shaped baking tin, cookie mix and a swirled icing tube.

    VIEW AT BAKED IN | £19.99

    2. Lucent Studios Personalised Pressed Flower Necklace

    Not on the high street

    Credit: NOTHS

    This lovely glass pendant comes with tiny, real pressed blooms and is finished with her initial in gold plate for a personal touch.

    VIEW AT NOTHS | £27.00

    3. Cath Kidston Mug

    Cath Kidston Mug

    Credit: Cath Kidston

    Make her morning tea break that extra bit special this Mother’s Day with this gorgeous painted bluebell mug and coaster. As well as a pretty floral design, the gold details are actually real!

    VIEW AT CATH KIDSTON | £15.00

    4. Pandora Heart Family Tree Bracelet

    Pandora

    Credit:

    Show her you care this Mother’s Day with this beautiful sterling silver chain bracelet featuring a heart-shaped disc decorated with clear stones and the iconic Pandora family tree motif with polished leaf details. It has a slider clasp for an adjustable fit and an elegant sparkling leaf branch detail attached to the end of the chain.

    VIEW AT PANDORA | £55.00

    5. Liberty Of London Coffee Cup

    Liberty of London coffee cup, one of the best Mother's Day gifts 2022

    Credit: Liberty of London

    A great gift for eco-conscious mums on-the-go, this coffee cup is part of a unique collaboration between Liberty and Chilly’s, and features a hand-drawn, floral pattern, inspired by a traditional English meadow. Practical and pretty.

    VIEW AT LIBERTY | £36.00

    6. No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Collection Gift Set

    No 7

    Credit:

    Suitable for even the most sensitive of skins, this iconic No7 Protect & Perfect set includes everything your mum could possibly want from her skincare, including a day and night cream, serum, eye cream and night concentrate. And she’ll only have to wait two weeks to see the results.

    VIEW AT BOOTS | £34.95

    7. John Lewis Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper

    Cashmere

    Credit: M&S

    There’s a reason cashmere jumpers never go out of fashion. Versatile and warm, this one has a crew neck and is machine washable as an added bonus. It’s a hit with John Lewis customers who rated it almost 4 out of 5 stars. One happy owner wrote: ‘Beautifully soft jumper that provides both comfort and style. The fit is perfect and the design allows for either a colourful scarf or sleeveless white blouse. Thank you JL.’

    VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £79.00

    8. Hush Sunglasses

    Hush sunglasses

    Credit: Hush

    Summer’s just around the corner so make sure she’s ready to go with these tortoiseshell, cat-eye-frame sunglasses from Hush.

    VIEW AT HUSH | £40.00

    9. Smythson Panama Diary with Pencil

    Smythson

    Credit: Smythson

    Is your mum a bit of a social butterfly? This crossgrain leather pocket diary comes in eight different colours with a gold gilt pencil, making it perfect for slipping in a handbag.

    VIEW AT SMYTHSON | £34.95

    10. Cath Kidston Strawberry Garden Gardening Gloves & Hand Cream Set

    Cath Kidston Gloves and Hand Cream

    Credit: Cath Kidston

    If your mum’s happy place is among her roses or in her allotment, these pretty Cath Kidston gardening gloves make the perfect present. The hard-wearing 100% cotton keeps hands safe from brambles, while the vitamin E hand cream is a treat for afterwards, when all the work is done.

    VIEW AT CATH KIDSTON | £20.00

    11. M&S Tea In Mayfair Hamper

    M&S Tea Hamper

    Credit: M&S

    There is nothing quite as elegant as an afternoon tea and you can treat your mum in the comfort of her own home. M&S’ stunning hamper includes Devon scones, luxury gold teabags and British strawberry jam. To really add some sparkle to her day, there’s also a bottle of Conte Priuli Prosecco Rosé thrown in.

    VIEW AT M&S | £50.00

    12. This Mummy Belongs To… Personalised T-Shirt

    Etsy Mummy T-shirt

    Credit: Etsy

    You can’t go wrong with a slogan T-shirt and this one comes in four different colours and can be personalised with your name so everyone knows whose mum she is!

    VIEW AT ETSY | £13.99

    13. Oliver Bonas Mama Mug

    Oliver Bonas mug

    Credit: Oliver Bonas

    Each of these ‘Mama’ mugs from Oliver Bonas reacts differently when glazed so they’re all unique – just like your mum. That said, they all have a rounded shape, ‘Mama’ written on them and make for a great cuppa.

    VIEW AT OLIVER BONAS | £12.00

    14. Rainbow chevron blanket scarf

    Scarf

    Credit:

    The next best thing to a hug, wrap her up in this chic and cosy chevron blanket scarf. It looks great whether she dresses it up for special occasions or wears it every day with jeans.

    VIEW AT ACCESSORIZE | £14

    15. Papier Recipe Journal

    Recipe Book

    Credit:

    Is your mum a whizz in the kitchen? Well now she can record her culinary delights with this recipe journal. As well as being a great way to note down her secret recipes, there’s also pages to for her favourite food stores, restaurants and markets.

    VIEW AT PAPIER | £24.99

    16. Penhaligons Scent Library

    Penhaligons Scent Library

    Credit: Penhaligons

    Choosing just one scent for your mum on Mother’s Day can be difficult so what about giving her ten mini samples to choose from? Each 2ml bottle contains one of Penhaligon’s legendary perfumes and all presented in a smart gift box.

    VIEW AT PENHALIGONS | £25.00

    17. Babyliss Hair Straightener

    Babyliss Hair Straighener

    Credit: Boots

    The fast-track way to smooth hair, the Babyliss Pearl Shimmer Hair Straightener heats up to 235°C in 15 seconds and eliminates kinks for salon-style, frizz-free hair.

    VIEW AT BOOTS | £42.50

    18. Arran After the Rain Hand Care Gift Set

    After the Rain Hand set

    Credit: Arran

    This hand cream and wash set has been infused with the scent of rose petals, musk and citrus to capture the fresh scent of an Arran garden following a rainstorm. It comes in a lovely gift box and is a lovely, little present that she’ll appreciate in quieter moments.

    VIEW AT ARRAN | £30.00

    19. Mini Massage Cushion

    Moonpig massage cushion

    Credit: Moonpig

    Treat her to an at-home massage whenever she likes. This mini massage cushion soothes away aches and pains with a rotational massage at four pressure points. There’s also an optional ‘heat’ mode for especially tense and sore muscles.

    VIEW AT MOONPIG | £32.00

    20. Mother’s Day Gift Box

    Etsy Pamper Set

    Credit: Etsy

    This Mother’s Day gift box is specially designed to make mums feel special and comes with some lovely artisan gifts, including a ‘Mama’ bracelet, willow and spearmint wax melt, a wild flower ball tin and some Bird & Blend blueberry and peach tea.

    VIEW AT ETSY | £34.95

    21. Merci Maman Personalised Necklace

    Merci Maman necklace

    Credit: Merci Maman

    This necklace can be fully personalised, so she knows you’ve really thought through her gift. You can choose the words and floral illustration you want engraved, as well as whether it will be sterling silver or 18K gold plated.

    VIEW AT MERCI MAMAN | £109.00

    22. Cricut Joy

    Cricut

    Credit: Very

    A crafty mum’s Christmases will come all at once this Mother’s Day, thanks to the Cricut Joy. This compact cutting and drawing machine cuts over 50 different materials, including vinyl and cardboard, and allows you to personalise till your heart’s content.

    VIEW AT VERY | £159.99

    23. Kocktail The Spritz Collection

    Kocktail Spritz Collection

    Credit: Kocktail

    Who needs a fancy cocktail bar when you have Kocktail’s Spritz Collection at home? Designed by the former senior barman at the Savoy, these four hand-crafted, spritz-based drinks are perfect for sunny evenings out in the garden.

    VIEW AT KOCKTAIL | £26.00

    24. Oliver Bonas Handbag

    Oliver Bonas Handbag

    Credit: Oliver Bonas

    Busy mums need a crossbody bag that allows them to have their hands free at all times, but this orange camera bag with its leopard-print straps scores highly in the style stakes too.

    VIEW AT OLIVER BONAS | £42.00

    25. CEWE Photobook

    Cewe Photobook

    Credit: CEWE

    The digital age of photography means we are actually preserving fewer of our special moments. Take some time out (you won’t need much!) to sort through the hundreds of photos on your phone and create a beautiful photobook full of memories she’ll cherish.

    VIEW AT CEWE | FROM £8.99

    26. The Fortnum & Mason Cook Book

    The Cook Book

    Credit:

    Fortnum & Mason’s first-ever cook book has been written by Tom Parker Bowles, and brings together an epic three centuries of history and expertise. From Scotch eggs to afternoon tea scones, this recipe book is comprehensive, accessible and a great addition to any British kitchen.

    VIEW AT FORTNUM & MASON | £30.00

    27. Hotel Chocolat Hamper

    Hotel Chocolat Hamper

    Credit: Hotel Chocolat

    Thoughtfully curated by Hotel Chocolat’s experts, this hamper contains its most popular sweet treats, including the Salted Caramel Nano Slab, Strawberries & Cream Chocolate Puddles and the Billionaire’s Shortbread Selector.

    VIEW AT HOTEL CHOCOLAT | £29.50

    28. Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Home Candle

    Jo Malone candle

    Credit: Jo Malone

    Jo Malone really knows what it’s doing when it comes to candles so treat her to the best-selling Pomegranate Noir. It comes in Jo Malone’s signature glass and has a burning time of 45 hours, so she’ll have lots of plenty of enjoyment from it.

    VIEW AT JO MALONE | £50.00

    29. Emma Bridgewater Tea Towel

    Emma Bridgewater Tea Towel

    Credit: Emma Bridgewater

    If your mum is starting a new hobby, or taking up a old one again, encourage her along with this ‘All My Good Intentions’ 100% cotton tea towel.

    VIEW AT EMMA BRIDGEWATER | £12.00

    30. Red Letter Spa Day For Two

    Red Letter Day Spa Day

    Credit: Red Letter Days

    Why not spoil your mum with a gift you can enjoy too? As well as relaxing at one of five premium Bannatyne Spas for the day, making use of their sauna, the steam room and swimming pools, this gift also includes a choice of treatments such as the Welcome Touch facial and a mini back massage.

    VIEW AT RED LETTER DAYS | £109.00

    31. Whittards Hot Chocolate Set

    Whittards Hot Chocolate

    Credit: Whittards

    There’s a reason this is one of Whittards’ best-sellers: this gift set comes with luxury white and classic hot chocolate, as well as a jar of mini marshmallows to decorate drinks with afterwards.

    VIEW AT WHITTARDS | £26.00

    32. Bloom and Wild Miniature Rose Garden

    Bloom and Wild Rose Box

    Credit: Bloom and Wild

    Bring the outside in with this adorable mini rose garden box. Pretty but low maintenance, the flowers just need pruning occasionally to help new buds grow.

    VIEW AT BLOOM & WILD | £35.00

    33. Etsy Grandma Memory Journal

    Dear Grandma Journal

    Credit: Etsy

    This journal has been designed for grandmas to capture their life story and aspirations so they can share them with the rest of the family. With 60 thought-inducing questions and space for accompanying photos, this journal is a great way for family members to re-connect with each other.

    VIEW AT ETSY | £20.50

    34. Vintage Book and Tea Subscription

    Vintage Book Subscription

    Credit: NOTHS

    Does you mum like nothing better than sitting down with a book and a brew? Then gift her a surprise vintage paperback and some delicious herbal tea through her letterbox every month.

    VIEW AT NOTHS | £30.00

    35. Oliver Bonas Heart Twist Earrings

    Oliver Bonas earrings

    Credit: Oliver Bonas

    Show her your love with some heart-shaped earrings. Simple and understated, these gold-tone studs go with just about any outfit.

    VIEW AT OLIVER BONAS | £8.00

    36. Neom Perfect Night’s Sleep Pillow Mist

    Neom

    Credit:

    The gift of a good night’s sleep is a truly precious thing and this sleep mist uses essential oils lavender, chamomile & patchouli to help you relax and drift off to dreamland.

    VIEW AT NEOM | £20.00

    37. M&S ‘Mum’ Cushion

    Credit:

    Encourage Mum to mark her favourite spot on the sofa with this slogan bolster cushion. As well as bright colours and a floral print, the cushion has a pretty mini pom pom trim.

    VIEW AT M&S | £14.00

    38. Breton Striped Cotton T-Shirt with Crew Neck

    Breton

    Credit:

    A Breton top is a stable for any modern mum’s wardrobe. Keep yours on trend with this stylish 100% cotton version. She can team it with jeans, wide leg trousers or a belted skirt for an up-to-date twist on a style classic.

    VIEW AT LA REDOUTE | £28.00

    39. Personalised Toblerone

    Personalised Toblerone

    Credit: Selfridges

    No one’s going to dare steal a triangle of Toblerone if it’s got her name of it! This 360g bar of chocolate and nougat comes in a vintage design which can be customised with her name.

    VIEW AT SELFRIDGES | £14.99

    40. Anthropologie Photo Frame

    Anthropologie Photo Frame

    Credit: Anthropologie

    This earthenware photo frame has hand-painted botanicals around its border so no two pieces are the same. It comes in two different sizes: square and portrait and is a lovely way to show off family photos. Pop a snap of you and your mum in it for an affordable gift that she won’t forget.

    VIEW AT ANTHROPOLOGIE | £14.00

    41. Kate Spade Phone Case

    Kate Spade Phone Case

    Credit: Kate Spade

    Liven up her phone (and keep it well protected) with this pretty pink design by Kate Spade. A sturdy resin, the classic Kate Spade flower design, plus a little sparkle…what more could you ask of a phone case?

    VIEW AT KATE SPADE | £35.00

    42. Made Cotton Knit Throw

    Made Throw

    Credit: Made.com

    With geometric shapes, muted pastel colours and a cotton-knit texture, this stylish throw is guaranteed to liven up any living room and create a perfect cosy spot for your mum to put her feet up on Mother’s Day – and any other day she likes.

    VIEW AT MADE | £50.00

    43. French Connection Lizard Embossed Card Holder

    French Connection Card Holder

    Credit: French Connection

    It might be small but there’s no chance of losing this card holder in your handbag, thanks to its fuchsia hue. And the faux lizard embossed texture gives it extra style kudos for fashion-forward mums.

    VIEW AT FRENCH CONNECTION | £18.00

    44. Fortnum & Mason Bramley Mini Cottage Bath & Body Gift Set

    Fortnum and Mason Bath Set

    Credit: Fortnum & Mason

    This Fortnum’s gift set comes all tied up with a satin ribbon in a delightfully illustrated box. You almost don’t want to open it but, when you do, you’ll find travel-sized Hand Wash, Hand Cream, Body Wash, Shampoo, Conditioner, Body Lotion, Bubble Bath and Exfoliating Body Scrub, all using English nature-inspired ingredients.

    VIEW AT FORTNUM & MASON | £60.00

    45. Lancôme Advanced Génifique & Hydra Zen Holiday Gift Set For Her

    Lancome

    Credit: Lancôme

    Lancôme has everything you need for glowing skin in this little skincare kit. Advanced Génifique Serum is patented and enriched with hyaluronic acid and has more than 15,000 5-star reviews on lancome.co.uk. It targets key areas including skin texture, fine lines, wrinkles, radiance and clarity.

    VIEW AT BOOTS | £40.33

    46. OKA Doge Print Vase

    Vase

    Credit:

    Proving that the best Mother’s Day gifts don’t have to cost a fortune, this unique vase is made from a combination of wood, paper and card and is the perfect way to display faux flowers. Pop a bunch of her favourite dried flowers inside for an affordable but thoughtful gift. It comes in three different OKA designs, including this Light Sage stripe print.

    VIEW AT OKA | £5.00

    47. Sweaty Betty Pilates Socks

    Sweaty Betty socks

    Credit: Sweaty Betty

    If you often find your mum in a downward dog, these Sweaty Betty Pilates socks make the perfect pressie. As well as being made of a breathable organic cotton blend, the socks have grip panels on the soles, so she won’t slip, however strenuous things get!

    VIEW AT SWEATY BETTY | £25.00

    48. Bed Of Nails Acupuncture Mat

    Bed of Nails

    Credit: Cult Beauty

    Acupuncture mats have been used by Indian mystics for centuries but now they’re being reinvented with a Scandi twist. A few minutes lying on this mat helps with sleeping, easing aches and pains, alleviating stress and even reducing the appearance of cellulite. Definitely one of the best Mother’s Day gifts for a mum who deserves some serious relaxation.

    VIEW AT CULT BEAUTY | £70.00

    49. Gardenesque Hanging Wooden Bird Feeder

    Gardenesque Bird Feeder

    Credit: Gardenesque

    There are few things nicer to listen to than birdsong and this hanging wooden feeder has been designed to encourage feathered visitors to your garden. The ornamental design can be filled with seeds or seed mixes and the transparent windows allow you to monitor how quickly the food is being eaten.

    VIEW AT GARDENESQUE | £24.99

    50. White Company Faux Fur Sliders

    The White Company Slippers

    Credit: The White Company

    Let her snuggle her feet into some super cosy slippers. The White Company has tweaked its bestselling sliders so they have the same super-plush texture despite being made with environmentally-friendly recycled polyester.

    VIEW AT THE WHITE COMPANY | £36.00

    51. Sophie Allport Apron

    A woman pours water from a kettle into a teacup whilst wearing the bee print Sophie Allport apron, one of the best Mother's Day gifts 2022

    Credit: Sophie Allport

    Brighten up her day with this gorgeous Sophie Allport apron. Made of machine-washable 100% cotton, this kitchen essential has Sophie’s signature bee-print design and a roomy front pocket for storing knick-knacks.

    VIEW AT AMAZON | £28.00

    52. Personalised ‘Mum’s Kitchen’ Chopping Board

    Personalised ‘Mum’s Kitchen’ Chopping Board

    Credit:

    This laser-engraved chopping board is made from natural rubber wood and there are nine different designs to choose from. Personalise with her name, your name or a special date to create one of the best Mother’s Day gifts for a kitchen goddess.

    VIEW AT AMAZON | £11.99

    53. Lonely Planet’s Best In Travel 2022 Book

    Lonely Planet travel book

    Credit: Oliver Bonas

    2022 is the year for travelling so why not inspire her to see the world with this Lonely Planet tome? This annual list ranks the world’s must-visit countries, cities and regions and gives guidance for every destination to help travellers actually make it happen.

    VIEW AT OLIVER BONAS | £11.09

    54. The White Company Cashmere Bedsocks

    The White Company socks

    Credit: The White Company

    She’ll be wanting an early night in order to treat her feet to these luxuriously soft socks. Made from the finest quality cashmere, they keep off the chill come bedtime and soothe tired toes.

    VIEW AT THE WHITE COMPANY | £36.00

    55. KitchenAid Artisan Almond Cream K400 Blender

    A man cooks in a kitchen with a KitchenAid Artisan Almond Cream K400 Blender, one of the best Mother's Day gifts 2022

    Credit: KitchenAid

    If you’re clubbing together with siblings, push the boat out with this state-of-the-art blender – perfect for making soups and smoothies for the health-conscious cook. Not only does it make short work of even the toughest of ingredients, with soft curves and an industrial chic look, but this cooking essential makes every kitchen look stylish.

    VIEW AT AMAZON | £255.99 

    56. John Lewis & Partners Portable Radio

    John Lewis Radio

    Credit: John Lewis

    With a stylish design and FM & DAB+ functionality, this portable radio will become a firm favourite and her constant companion.

    VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £40.00

    57. Chloé Eau de Parfum

    Chloe perfume

    Credit: John Lewis

    Make her feel cherished this Mother’s Day with Chloe’s iconic fragrance. Contained in a stylish glass bottle, this scent has a classic rose aroma with sprightly hints of peony and lychee.

    VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £42.00

    58. Playful Promises Bodil Jane Girls Best Friend Satin Pyjama Shorts

    John Lewis Pjs

    Credit: John Lewis

    This gorgeous, silky satin pyjama set is designed for relaxing in. It’s made from recycled polyester by Bodil Jane, whose art is often quirky and female focussed.

    VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £24.00

