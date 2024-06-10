Mark Father’s Day with a touch of nostalgia - Mr Men and Little Miss have had a glowup
New versions of the classic Mr Men and Little Miss characters feature on Father's Day cards
Since their debut in 1971, the beloved Mr. Men and Little Miss characters have become much-loved icons and now they've had a make-over in the form of brand new versions of the characters featuring on Father's Day cards.
By now you've probably bought and wrapped the best Father's Day gifts but if you've yet to sort a card, we've found just the thing. The creative greetings card marketplace thortful has reimagined the famous Mr Men and Little Miss illustrations in a series of Father’s Day cards featuring some familiar faces.
Introducing new characters such as Mr Thinks He’s Much Funnier Than He Is, Mr Best Dad Hugs Ever, and Mr Riles The Kids Up Before Bedtime, the new line of cards is a playful nod to the loveable quirks that make dads special.
From the cute-humoured classics to tongue-in-cheek reworks of the famous characters, Mr Chatterbox, Mr Marvellous, Mr Silly and many more have been tweaked to match the traits of fathers around the UK.
Mr Only Going To The Pub For One | £3.49
The perfect Father's Day card for the dad who only ever means to nip to the pub for one pint.
If explaining the mental load to your partner sometimes feels like a full-time job, this might be just the card for the kids to give him this Father's Day.
Is that you, Mr Jelly? We'd never recommend you demean a dad with a card like this for Father's Day. Nope, not us. Never.
A spokesperson from thortful said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be working with Mr Men. They’ve brought so much fun and colour into our lives for decades, and we’re excited to put our stamp on the iconic designs.”
The brand's collaboration with Mr Men and Little Miss isn't just for Father's Day - fans can look forward to cards for birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions coming soon.
Discover more Father's Day inspiration with our collection of the best Father's day hampers, plus 80 Father's Day quotes and messages to write in your card for dad, and ensure you don't miss the date, there's When is Father's Day?
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
As a parenting specialist for more than 15 years, Heidi has written for most national newspapers and for a wide range of consumer magazines, including Mother & Baby where she was the Shopping Editor for six years, looking after regular consumer features including buying guides and gift roundups.
-
-
iCandy Orange 4 recalled due to potential safety issue - here's what to do if you own one
Anyone using an iCandy Orange 4 pushchair has been advised to stop with immediate effect
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
How much pocket money should you give? £8.35 is the going rate according to new data, and boys earn more up until this age
New research has revealed the average weekly pocket money a child receives by age, and there's some interesting findings when it comes to gender
By Sarah Handley Published