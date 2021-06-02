Best Father’s Day hampers 2021: The best food and drink gifts for dad

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Spoil your dad this Sunday 20 June with one of our top-rated Father’s Day hampers.

He’s been there through the tears, the smiles and the awkward teenage years, so it’s only right that this Father’s Day you treat him like the king he is.

Whilst a Father’s Day craft kit creation or a good book for dad are two go-to ideas, we believe that food and drink never fail to hit the spot on the special anniversary (and always go great with a homemade Father’s Day card). With this in mind, we’ve compiled 21 of the best Father’s Day hampers to send direct to his door. From beer bundles to cheese and chocolate hampers, there’s plenty of variety that is sure to suit any kind of dad. And we’ve sourced gift sets to suit all budgets, no matter how big or small.

Best Father’s Day hampers: £20 and under

Best Father’s Day hampers: £30 and under

Best Father’s Day hampers: £40 and under

The Man, The Myth, The Legend Letterbox Hamper – LouNiqueHampers

Delivery: 3-5 working days I Price: £13.50

This tea and treats set from LouNiqueHampers is the cheapest of our Father’s Day hampers. But low-cost doesn’t mean low-quality, as the 5-star reviews show. The gift box comes packed with chocolates and biscuits for dad to enjoy with his cuppa. And we love the keepsake coaster that’s included too.

Includes: Tea or coffee (choose between two individually wrapped breakfast teabags or one individually wrapped coffee bag designed to make a Cafetière style coffee). Plus clotted cream fudge (70g), milk chocolate honeycomb (70g), humbugs (70g) a 2-pack of random biscuits and a keepsake coaster for Dad that reads ‘The Man, The Myth, The Legend’

Chocoholic’s Chocolate Letterbox Gift – Virginia Hayward Hampers

Delivery: 3 working days I Price: £14.99

This chocoholic’s letterbox hamper is perfect for dads who love nothing more than chomping down a chocolate treat. We like the variety of snacks available in this gift set too, which includes items like chocolate covered popcorn, shortbread and raisins all by luxury brands. One reviewer commented that “it was the nicest chocolate they had ever tasted.” For the price, we think it’s a steal.

Includes: Mallow & Marsh Chocolate Marshmallow Bar Coated in Milk Chocolate (35g), Ooh! Chocolata Natural Blond White Chocolate (50g), Ooh! Chocolata Very Fruity & Nutty Milk Chocolate Bar (50g), Popcorn Shed Pop ‘N’ Choc Snack Pack (24g), Reids Baked Treats Chocolate Chip Shortbread (25g), Stas Hot Milk Chocolate Spoon (40g) and The Dormen Salted Caramel & Chocolate Raisin Mix (100g).

The Traditional Fudge Hamper – Cotswold Fudge Co

Delivery: 3-5 working days I Price: £18.00

Fudge is another favourite with fathers. And this foodie hamper features not one, but three of the Cotswold Fudge Company’s best-selling fudge flavours that are sure to put a smile on his face. Reviewers noted that this package was “great quality” and “beautifully presented”. The price also includes the option to add a personalised tag with a special message for the lucky recipient.

Includes: Three Cotswold Fudge Company fudges – Traditional Butter, Seasalt and Crumbly Tablet gift-wrapped in a bamboo basket.

Craft beer gift set – Bottle in a Box

Delivery: 2-3 working days I Price: £18.99

Bottle in a Box’s craft beer gift set is great value for money and a pint-sized Father’s Day gift to order online. It features four different flavoured beers for dad to try, plus some posh ‘artisan’ nibbles to sink his teeth into. The hamper boasts a 4.4 out of 5 star Feefo rating too with reviewers praising the selection and it’s “great price”.

Includes: Four craft beer cans – 71 Brewing Cloud Fall APA (330ml), Magic Rock Fantasma (330ml), Stewart Brewing First World Problems IPA (330ml) and Gipsy Hill Hepcat IPA (330ml). Plus, Indie Bay Cracked Pepper Quinoa Pretzel Bites (26g) and Tiger Prawn with Chilli & Lime Brown Bag Crisps (40g).

The Cheese Lover’s Gift Box Hamper – Virginia Hayward Hampers

Delivery: 3 working days I Price: £19.99

Give the gift of cheese and biscuits with this generous Cheese Lover’s hamper – the ultimate Father’s Day food gift. Products include three different cheeses, a chutney and some oat biscuits for dad to sit down and enjoy. The set comes highly recommended by reviewers who commented that they would definitely “buy this again”.

Includes: Arran Fine Foods Caramelised Red Onion Chutney (195g), Barber’s Farmhouse Mature Cheddar Truckle (200g), Ford Farm Double Gloucester with Chives & Spring Onion Truckle (200g), Grandma Wild’s Oaty Biscuits for Cheese Black Pepper & Poppy Seeds (130g) and Long Clawson Blue Stilton Wedge (150g).

Gluten And Wheat Free Goodies Gift Hamper – Virginia Hayward Hampers

Delivery: 3 working days I Price: £19.99

Intolerances and dietary requirements need not get in the way of giving a father’s day hamper – as this gluten and wheat-free snack selection shows. The goodies come exquisitely wrapped in a red jute bag and customers can add a personalised gift message free of charge.

Includes: Easy Bean Cheddar Crunch Chickpea Crispbread (110g), Lovemore Gluten Free Shortbread Fingers (125g), Mr Filbert’s Chilli & Lime Peanuts (40g), Mrs Bridges Red Pepper & Garlic Salsa (100g), Oloves Chili & Oregano Natural Green Pitted Olives (30g) Ooh! Chocolata Very Honeycomb Milk Chocolate Bar (100g) and Radfords Handmade West Country Chocolate & Caramel Fudge (85g).

Irish Stout Galore Hamper – Moonpig

Delivery: 3 working days I Price: £20.00

Give the gift of Guinness this Father’s Day with this fun hamper from Moonpig. We love the mini chocolate Guinness pints and the other guinness-infused goodies that are sure to compliment his pint. It’s also the cheapest Guinness hamper we found on the market, so you know you’re getting a good deal with this one.

Includes: A Guinness Original Bottle (500ml), Guinness Crisps (40g), Guinness chocolate Mini Pints (82g), Guinness Caramel Choc Bar (90g) and Serious Pig Crunch Snacking Cheese (24g).

Personalised Cadbury Dairy Milk Box – Firebox

Delivery: 3-5 working days I Price: £24.99

Treat your Cadbury-loving dad to this bumper Dairy Milk gift set come Father’s Day. The personalisation element of this hamper is sweet and sure to make it just that extra bit special.

Includes: 20 full-sized Cadbury Dairy Milk bars in a personalised box.

Bbq Man Box Gift Box – Ross & Ross Gifts

Delivery: 3 working days I Price: £25.00

Here’s a hamper that’s perfect for the King of the BBQ himself. The gift box contains 3 rubs and 2 special hot sauces which promise to jazz up their next al fresco feast. One five star reviewer said that her dad loved it and was impressed by the “great flavours”.

Includes: Three Ross & Ross Rubs – BBQ pork, Cajun fish and Jerk chicken. Plus two Pip’s Hot Sauce – La Barbacoa (medium) and Calabaza Malvada (mild).

The Tasty Tuck Box gift set – M&S

Delivery: 3-5 working days I Price: £25.00

You know you’re getting quality with M&S and this tasty tuck box ticks all the boxes as one of the best Father’s Day hampers. Dads will love the sweet and savoury snacks found in this gift set, which can all be washed down with the two cans of IPA.

Includes: Smokey chipotle salsa (205g), Lightly salted tortillas (200g), Peppered beef jerky (50g), Belgian milk chocolate (180g), Belgian dark chocolate (180g) 2 x Jaipur IPA cans (330ml), Walnut whips (85g) and Roasted and salted large peanuts (200g)

South African Duo Wines – Harvey Nichols

Delivery: 1-3 days I Price: £25.00

Can’t decide between a red or white wine Father’s Day hamper? This duo set by Harvey Nichols covers both bases, with two delicious South African wines in both colours. Beautifully packaged, any dad will feel spoiled rotten when they see this (affordable) luxury hamper arrive at their door.

Includes: Harvey Nichols Stellenbosch Chenin Blanc, South Africa (750ml) and Harvey Nichols Stellenbosch HN Ensemble, South Africa (750ml)

Ultimate Hobbit Hamper – TheGoodHamperCo

Delivery: 3-6 days I Price: £28.95

This is arguably the most niche of our Father’s Day hampers – but it’s perfect for dads who are devoted fans of the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Each item is thoughtfully linked to the film and books, with ‘Maggot’s marmalade’ and ‘cheese and crackers from Bilbo’s larder’ just two of eight items included. There’s an option to add a free personalised card. Plus, delivery is free and dispatched the same day when ordered before 2pm.

Includes: Cured Pork Loin and a jar of Sevilla Orange Marmalade from The Circa Farm shop, Wheel of Godminster Organic Cheddar, Peter’s Yard Sourdough Crackers, a bottle of Pipers Farm Fizz, a Map of Middle Earth and the Shire Ingredients List.

The Great Taste Charcuterie Hamper Box – The Real Cure

Delivery: 3-7 days I Price: £28.00

We know a few dads who are suckers for some delicious salami. So why not surprise them with this tempting charcuterie hamper box? The tasty meat selection includes four of The Real Cure’s award-winning cured meats, which are made in Devon using local and responsibly sourced ingredients.

Includes: Wild Venison Salami – Smoked Sloe and Garlic (110g), Wild Venison Chorizo (110g), Venison Pepperoni – Smoked Chilli and Caraway (110g) and Hartgrove Coppa (55g).

Father’s Day Pork Pie gift selection – M&S

Delivery: 3-5 working days I Price: £28.95

Bring the beauty of a pub lunch straight to your dad’s door with this brilliant M&S Pork Pie hamper. The selection includes beers, crisps and some tasty M&S piccalilli to layer on top of the personalised ‘DAD’ pork pie.

Includes: 2 x Southwold blonde beer bottles (500ml), Classic piccalilli (285g), Hand cooked sea salt and balsamic vinegar crisps (150g), Pork crackling (45g) and DAD pork pie (440g).

‘Super Dad’ Luxury Brownie Gift – The Sweet Reason Company

Delivery: 3 working days I Price: £26.00

Shower your ‘Super Dad’ with some gorgeously gooey brownies courtesy of the Sweet Reason company this Father’s Day. Their luxury gift set features eight bite-sized brownies in four different flavours. The perfect addition to any afternoon cuppa. You can also add a personalised message to the ‘Super Dad’ card and have it delivered straight to their door.

Includes: 2 x Salted Caramel, 2 x Peanut Butter, 2 x Honeycomb and 2 x Oreo flavoured brownies.

Curry Night hamper – Moonpig

Delivery: 1-3 working days I Price: £30.00

Spice up your dad’s special day with this thoughtful curry night hamper. The set includes beers, snacks and spice sachets for two curries, plus a side of bombay potatoes. Which is essentially everything he needs for a Friday night fakeaway. Customers of SpicenTice have hailed the kits as “easy to use” with “lovely flavours” too, so you know you’re getting a good eal with this one.

Includes: Cold Bath Brewing Co Lager (330ml), Cold Bath Brewing Co Pale Ale (330ml), SpicenTice – Chicken Tikka Masala (16g), SpicenTice – Chicken Jalfrezi (16g), SpicenTice – Bombay Potatoes (16g), Chunky Mango Chutney (300g), Punjaban’s Lime Pickle (225g) and Yorkshire Crisps Sweet Chilli & Lime Drum (100g)

The Gin & Snacks Letterbox Gift – M&S

Delivery: 3-5 working days I Price: £30.00

We’ve done our research and this is one of the best-value Father’s Day gin hampers on the market. For £30 you get two good-sized taster gins (20 cl) – one regular and one citrus – plus a tasty selection of savoury snacks to go with the tipple.

Includes: London spiced distilled dry gin (20cl), London dry citrus gin (20cl), Bombay mix (200g), Chilli and lime power protein edamame, peanuts, cashews and almonds (110g), Jalapeño giant corn (120g) and Roasted Moroccan style coated chickpea and broad beans (110g).

Afternoon Tea Gift Box – Positive Bakes

Delivery: 1-3 working days I Price: £32.95

Time for tea? Surprise your dad with an afternoon tea hamper, featuring fresh cakes and pastries from the vegan and gluten free bakery Positive Bakes. Dad will be delighted by the three classic scones and cake crowd-pleasers like lemon and carrot cake. Plus each set comes with a personalised gift note and is wrapped in sustainable packaging, with a care guide on how to get the best from the letterbox bakes.

Includes: Three cakes – Lemon Cake, Carrot Cake and Chocolate & Raspberry Cake, three gluten free scones (plain or fruit) and two loose leaf tea flavours (20g each) by Bird & Blend Tea Co.

Personalised Whisky Lovers Letter Box Hamper – Letterbox Hamper

Delivery: 1-3 working days I Price: £36.95

We know a few fathers who harbour a soft spot for Scottish whisky – which is why this personalised Whisky Lovers hamper makes for the perfect dad present come Sunday 20 June. A selection of snacks complement the two award-winning single malt tasters: Jura and Macallan. Previous customers have been forthcoming with praise for this luxury letterbox hamper, with one stating that “packaging and indeed gift wrapping were first class and the delivery time was excellent.”

Includes: Jura Single Malt Whisky (50ml), Macallan single malt whisky (50ml), Cracking Nuts – hand roasted Cashews, Almonds and Peanuts, with vanilla, sugar and fair-trade Himalayan sea salt (50g), 2 packs x Shortbread House of Edinburgh stem ginger and original shortbread and The Famous Moore’s Biscuiteers Walnut Crunch biscuit rounds.

Just Brew It coffee set – Whittard

Delivery: 1-3 working days I Price: £37.00

This Whittard hamper is one for the coffee aficionado dads. The set comes with a bag of luxury columbian coffee, plus a brew stick and mug for a professional coffee set-up. The British brand has a long, respected reputation for it’s high-quality products, so you know you’re getting your money’s worth with this package.

Includes: San Agustin Colombia Ground Coffee Valve, Barista & Co Teal Brew It Stick, Nova Double-Walled Mug and Chocolate Coated Espresso Beans.

Champagne and Truffle gift box – Cartwright and Baxter

Delivery: 1-3 working days I Price: £40.00

Cartwright and Baxter are heavyweights of the hamper world, so you can expect exceptional quality with this Champagne and Truffle gift box. Beautifully wrapped in a sleek grey box with a ribbon – this hamper is one sophisticated father’s day gift that your old man will treasure.

Includes: A bottle of de Beaupre Champagne and the deluxe White Chocolate Selection.

