No questions, keep it simple and no emotions: Paediatrician reveals 3 crucial parenting rules she follows around her house

A paediatrician has shared the 3 parenting rules she enforces in her home and revealed why they're so important in teaching kids 'emotional regulation.'

There are few parenting hacks that we wouldn't try out if we thought they might help keep the daily chaos at bay, from a simple 2-step technique to stop your kids answering back to tricks to make kids listen more and pushback less. What's even better is when those hacks come from experts who work with children.

That's why we love the paediatrician and mum of four who goes by Beachgem10 on TikTok. Not only does she offer some brilliant parenting tips and tricks, but she does so candidly, without making anyone feel ashamed for struggling with certain aspects of parenthood.

In her latest viral video, the mother revealed the three rules she enforces in her own home and they sound divisive at first but could have a huge impact on the way your kids regulate their emotions.

"We have three parenting rules in our house and we aren't perfect, but our kids are worth the effort," she says. "Emotional regulation is learned!

"The first one is no questions. If it is not a question, do not pose it as question." She uses the examples, "Do you want to brush your teeth? Do you want to clean the kitchen? Do you want to put your shoes on?" She goes onto explain that parents should avoid these questions and instead use more assertive language when trying to get their kids to do necessary tasks. A question makes something sound optional and a child can easily refuse to do it. "If them answering 'no' is unacceptable, then it's not truly a question," she explains. So avoid the question all together and get things done easier, hopefully without having to rely on any discipline hacks.

The next rule is to 'keep things simple.' The mum explains, "If you're telling a child not to do something, give them a brief explanation. But they do not need a lecture." By using 'short and sweet' disciplinary words, you're not creating a fuss and both the child and parent should be able to move on from the wrongdoing quickly. Plus, you're better communicating with the child who has an incredibly short attention span.

The third rule of 'no emotions' is likely the hardest one to follow. "That means getting yourself in check, getting your emotions regulated before you approach the child with discipline," the expert shared. This will not only benefit you, helping you to manage stress better and learn how to calm down quickly as a parent, but it will also teach your child how to regulate themselves too. "Emotional regulation is not something kids are born with, it's something they're taught" and, as the expert says, 'leading by example' is the best way to teach.

But remember that it's not always easy to stick to a parenting plan, no matter if there are three or 300 rules to follow. "Our kids are worth it. It's about progress, not perfection," the mum concluded.

Keep up to date with more parenting hacks and family news like the parenting style that could help ‘prevent ADHD symptoms from increasing’ in your kid, kids are turning to grandparents for life advice, a new study finds and millennials share their top parenting rules for 2024 and it proves they’re determined not to make the same mistakes their own parents did.