Potty training rights: Why schools can't demand your child is potty trained by the time they start

A parenting expert has warned families over their potty training rights by explaining why a school or nursery can't demand your child is potty trained before they start.

Parenting expert Sarah Ockwell-Smith has issued a warning to all parents about their potty training rights ahead of the autumn term - and she's got a point!

Her post reads, "If your child is struggling to potty train, you do not need the extra stress of a looming deadline.



"In the UK, The Equality Act 2010 (opens in new tab) says that schools and daycare settings are not allowed to discriminate against any children with disabilities or special educational needs. A child who is not fully continent and wearing nappies arguably could fall in either of both of these categories.





Sarah continued, "In the UK, The 2014 Children and Families Act (opens in new tab) also says that school settings are required to support children with continence issues. "Therefore, those who insist that children must be fully toilet trained could be in breach of these acts and should be reminded of this."

And while the world appears to have returned to 'normal' following the Coronavirus outbreaks of 2020 and 2021, significantly kids will continue to be impacted by the pandemic.

Not to mention the pressure upon parents to potty train, never mind adjust to the idea of school for youngsters who missed out on so much socially, is A LOT to deal with at once.

And the topic has divided parents online.

One parent acknowledged that it was a "hard topic" and called for better support for all, "On the one hand no children should be rushed or pressured but on the other hand, schools and nurseries rarely have enough staff as it is…without having to throw in extra nappy changes. Would be great to see funding that supports staff, parents and the children."

Another parent pointed out that not all children can conform to "the book", they explained, "Each child achieves in their own time, when they are 20/30/40 years old not one person will be asking them when they confidently used a toilet without accidents, or when they learnt to talk or walk, that stuff is irrelevant! What is relevant is how we support and nurture children in their early years as it will impact them for life!"

And a third parent said, "Simply demanding that schools do this, when they are already pushed to absolute breaking point, is unfair."

It comes as ongoing teacher strikes (opens in new tab) have affected education up and down the country.

A potty training consultant has shared her potty training survival kit...

Meanwhile a teacher admitted they "hate changing nappies". In giving reasoning, they explained, "I'm a teacher of 4/5 year olds. I will always do everything I can to accommodate every child's needs. But if I'm honest, I hate having to change nappies. It's just not what I signed up for! I've done it because I have to. I would always try and work with a parent to do what we can to support the toilet training."

While another parent highlighted how the pressure to potty train had affected her family. She wrote, "Omg I never knew this! My kids nursery stressed my son and me out so much because it was a requirement. He wasn't ready but was ready to to play and be without me, in fact he loved it and then would get nervous at toilet time. He was so anxious he had stool with holding for four months. It all could have been avoided."

