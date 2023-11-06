Premier Inn is launching a Family Christmas Grotto room and here’s how you can get paid to stay for free
The hotel chain is looking for a willing family to test its new family Christmas Grotto room
Premier Inn is looking for a family to test its new Family Christmas Grotto room in the run-up to Christmas and they'll even pay you to stay over.
If you're unable to afford to take your kids to the most expensive Christmas Grotto, or buy the most expensive Christmas decoration don't worry as you could win a festive stay in a different grotto that looks just as fun for free.
The Premier Inn hotel chain is launching a special Christmas Grotto overnight stay package in London. The lucky family will enjoy a trip to Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland and a private tour of the capital in a black cab, followed by an overnight stay in its new Christmas Grotto at the Premier Inn London Farringdon Hotel.
The Premier Inn's exclusive Christmas Grotto hotel room promises an exceptional festive getaway, complete with a variety of holiday-themed delights including matching family pyjamas, a delightful hot chocolate station, and indulge with Baylis & Harding seasonal toiletries.
But that's not all, next to the enchanting room is an entrance to a magical Grotto room that has a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and a creative station for crafting cherished keepsakes as mementoes of your visit. As an extra special surprise, Santa may have tucked some additional treats beneath the tree, too.
Premier Inn Christmas Grotto package - what's included?
Christmas obsessed families can win the chance to stay over on Saturday, 16th December and in return they will be asked to review their stay with photos and/or videos of their initial reactions to the grotto at the London Farringdon hotel.
Tamara Strauss, Global Customer Director for Premier Inn said, "London is simply magical during the festive period, and we want to offer something to make a trip to the capital extra special during this time of year."
“Here at Premier Inn, we love a good celebration, so this package truly is the perfect option for people who love nothing more than getting into the festive spirit, with the chance to enjoy Winter Wonderland and take in the awe-inspiring lights on Regent Street, before staying in our very own Grotto."
"We truly believe this is the dream job to beat all dream jobs; who wouldn’t want to experience the wonder of the city at Christmastime and the chance to return to a one-of-a-kind Christmas Grotto room to truly rest easy.”
Plus, the following is included in the prize package:
- Free overnight stay at Premier Inn Farringdon plus breakfast
- Tickets for four people to Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland
- Private tour of the capital in a black cab
- £150 towards travel costs
Applicants must meet the following criteria
- LOVE all things Christmas
- Be aged over 18
- Have at least one parent or guardian available to apply and accompany anyone below the age of 18
- Be based in the UK
- Happy to take family photos in the Christmas Grotto room and report back on the festive fun
- Able to trial the Christmas Grotto Package on Saturday, 16th December
How to enter the Premier Inn Christmas Grotto giveaway
- Describe your favourite festive family memory and what you enjoyed about it most (max. 200 words)
- Your full name
- Your home address in full
- The names and ages of the people you wish to attend with
- Contact email address
- Contact phone number
You can view the full terms and conditions online at Premier Inn.
In other family news, Don't judge me - but here's why Santa only brings one present worth no more than £25 for my kid and your kids might be wondering how many reindeer does Santa have?
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Selina is currently a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, formerly Senior Entertainment writer for Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life and has more than 16 years of experience in newspapers, magazines and online. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including celebrity births, weddings and reality show line-ups including Strictly, Dancing On Ice and The Great British Bake Off, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories from baby names to store closures and product recall warnings. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
What happened to Sage Stallone? How Sylvester Stallone's son died
A new Netflix documentary about the Rocky star's life has viewers wanting to know what happened to Sage Stallone
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Prince William’s secret hobby would make Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis proud (we doubt it's in the school sports day)
The Prince of Wales is surprisingly good at this unexpected sport
By Selina Maycock Published