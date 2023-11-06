Premier Inn is launching a Family Christmas Grotto room and here’s how you can get paid to stay for free

Premier Inn is looking for a family to test its new Family Christmas Grotto room in the run-up to Christmas and they'll even pay you to stay over.

If you're unable to afford to take your kids to the most expensive Christmas Grotto, or buy the most expensive Christmas decoration don't worry as you could win a festive stay in a different grotto that looks just as fun for free.

The Premier Inn hotel chain is launching a special Christmas Grotto overnight stay package in London. The lucky family will enjoy a trip to Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland and a private tour of the capital in a black cab, followed by an overnight stay in its new Christmas Grotto at the Premier Inn London Farringdon Hotel.

The Premier Inn's exclusive Christmas Grotto hotel room promises an exceptional festive getaway, complete with a variety of holiday-themed delights including matching family pyjamas, a delightful hot chocolate station, and indulge with Baylis & Harding seasonal toiletries.

But that's not all, next to the enchanting room is an entrance to a magical Grotto room that has a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and a creative station for crafting cherished keepsakes as mementoes of your visit. As an extra special surprise, Santa may have tucked some additional treats beneath the tree, too.

Premier Inn Christmas Grotto package - what's included?

Christmas obsessed families can win the chance to stay over on Saturday, 16th December and in return they will be asked to review their stay with photos and/or videos of their initial reactions to the grotto at the London Farringdon hotel.

Tamara Strauss, Global Customer Director for Premier Inn said, "London is simply magical during the festive period, and we want to offer something to make a trip to the capital extra special during this time of year."

“Here at Premier Inn, we love a good celebration, so this package truly is the perfect option for people who love nothing more than getting into the festive spirit, with the chance to enjoy Winter Wonderland and take in the awe-inspiring lights on Regent Street, before staying in our very own Grotto."

"We truly believe this is the dream job to beat all dream jobs; who wouldn’t want to experience the wonder of the city at Christmastime and the chance to return to a one-of-a-kind Christmas Grotto room to truly rest easy.”

Plus, the following is included in the prize package:

Free overnight stay at Premier Inn Farringdon plus breakfast

Tickets for four people to Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland

Private tour of the capital in a black cab

£150 towards travel costs

(Image credit: Premier Inn)

Applicants must meet the following criteria

LOVE all things Christmas

Be aged over 18

Have at least one parent or guardian available to apply and accompany anyone below the age of 18

Be based in the UK

Happy to take family photos in the Christmas Grotto room and report back on the festive fun

Able to trial the Christmas Grotto Package on Saturday, 16th December

How to enter the Premier Inn Christmas Grotto giveaway

Describe your favourite festive family memory and what you enjoyed about it most (max. 200 words) Your full name Your home address in full The names and ages of the people you wish to attend with Contact email address Contact phone number

You can view the full terms and conditions online at Premier Inn.

