Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stole the limelight in Prince Charles’ birthday portraits and the adorable reason they were giggling has been revealed.

It’s fair to say that the most recent portraits of the royals are some of the most popular pictures released by the Royal Family.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte look adorable as always and their younger brother Prince Louis already appears to be a pro behind the camera despite not evening turning one-years-old!

Apart from the cuteness overload from the Cambridge children, the other reason the pictures have been so popular is because the royals all look very relaxed and happy.

Royal portraits can sometimes be a little stuffy and formal but these pictures, released in The Sunday Times Magazine and taken by royal photographer Christopher Jackson, look very natural.

Everyone loves a candid laughing shot and thankfully for Christopher someone was on-hand to get everyone giggling…

Standing next to Christopher behind the camera was the Cambridge’s nanny Maria Borrallo. A source has revealed that it was her who was able to get everyone laughing!

What trick did Maria need to pull out of her sleeve to get everyone laughing at once?

The source told Us Weekly that Maria used the classic tactic of ‘pulling funny faces’ to try and get Prince George and Princess Charlotte giggling.

If you’ve ever been around a little one who’s in the midst of a laughing fit you’ll appreciate how contagious the giggling is – no wonder the rest of the royals couldn’t contain themselves…

Maria has been with Kate and William since 2014 and has helped at several big events for the Royal Family. In fact, just last month Maria was on hand to help at the second royal wedding of the year.

She made sure the young bridal party were all on their best behaviour and gave Kate a chance to sit back and watch her children perform their special roles as bridesmaid and pageboy.

What tricks and tips do you use to get the kids smiling in your family portraits? Heaven knows it can sometimes be a real mission so we’d love to hear what works for you! Head over to our Facebook page to share your suggestions…