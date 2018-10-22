We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has gushed about Prince George resembles his late mum Princess Diana in a sweet video released by Kensington Palace.

Prince William and Kate welcomed their third child together earlier this year but their eldest son Prince George is still keeping the couple on their toes.

They have encouraged their children to take up lots of hobbies including sports like tennis, football, cycling, skiing and horse riding.

But one activity in particular appears to be a big hit with Prince George and he’s following in the steps of his late grandmother Princess Diana.

In a video Kensington Palace released of Kate and William at a reception for the finalists of the Radio 1 Teen Awards, William can be heard describing George’s love for dancing.

William revealed: ‘George is doing dancing as well, he loves it. And it’s kind of… my mother always used to dance, she loved dancing.’

Prince William cracked a classic dad joke in the video too. When speaking with the current UK Freestyle Street Dance champion, 14-year-old Junior William joked: ‘Can you spin on your head?’

When Junior replied ‘not yet’, William quickly added: ‘That is always what I want to ask people that do street dance. I can’t do it, I can’t even dance properly anyway.’

The father-of-three joked that the only street dance he can do is ‘the break dancing literally where I break myself!’

Junior was bullied for being a male dancer when he was younger and it led to him moving school and house. He set up his own anti-bullying social media campaign and Prince William encouraged him to keep going with his efforts.

He said: ‘And if it’s something you love, you do what you love. Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it.’

Earlier this year Prince George started taking ballet lessons at school.

Given William’s latest revelation, it’s safe to assume the little royal is enjoying every minute!

We’d love to see a video of little George throwing some shapes but we might have to wait a few more years for that…