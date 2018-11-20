We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Charlotte is the Cambridge’s only daughter but she still hasn’t had a solo picture with her grandfather and fans want to know why.

Prince Charles recently celebrated his 70th birthday and as a treat to all royal fans across the world, the royal family released a series of special photographs to the mark the occasion.

Given that Prince Louis was only born in April, we haven’t seen a huge amount of him out-and-about and this could explain why people have gushed about him so much in the new pictures.

The youngest of the Cambridge crew truly stole the limelight in his grandfather’s birthday portraits. If the one of Louis grabbing the Prince of Wales’ face doesn’t make your heart melt, the one of him cheekily pulling his hair might…

And while the new pictures have been incredibly popular with people all over the world, some people are wondering why Kate and William’s only daughter hasn’t had the chance to have a picture with just her grandfather yet.

Especially as it is thought Prince Charles and Princess Charlotte have a very close bond.

Tweeting underneath the new pictures one person wrote: ‘It’s so good to see him with his grandchildren!! Baby Louis is such an adorable and happy baby!!! Please show us a photo of Prince Charles with his only granddaughter too 😍😍😍’.

Another said: ‘There’s none with Princess Charlotte? I mean Prince Charles and Princess Charlotte, the two of them.’

A third pleaded: ‘I need a picture of Prince Charles with Princess Charlotte 😭’.

Prince George and Charles have had several photo opportunities together and the cover of The Sunday Times Magazine for November featured the adorable photo of Prince Charles cradling his youngest grandson.

In a few months time Prince Charles will welcome another grandchild too as Meghan Markle is due to give birth to her and Prince Harry’s first child in spring.

It’s unlikely we’ll get a picture of Charles and Charlotte before then because there is no occasion, like a birthday, to justify it.

We might get the long-awaited picture of just Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis but even that is unlikely.

Perhaps the official royal Christmas card will give us what we’ve all been waiting for…