Rihanna ‘breaks all the rules’ breastfeeding her son to launch new maternity bra range - as fans beg for this addition

Rihanna has showcased her debut maternity bra collection by breastfeeding her son - and fans are all begging for the same thing.

When it comes to choosing the best breastfeeding bras we have everything you need to know about comfort and style - but the Barbadian singer has just broken all the rules while launching her debut SAVAGE X Fenty range for new mums.

RiRi decided to put her own bras to the test by breastfeeding her son RZA, aged one, while taking part in the photoshoot for the new range, which retails from RRP £13.50 with 70% off with the new VIP offer. VIPs can save £31.50 on the full RRP £45 with the flexible *VIP membership (£49.95p/m) you will benefit from discounts and other perks.

And they're already almost gone at Savagex.com, so you'd better be quick.

One fan declares they knew that if they "put off having kids long enough that eventually RiRi would bring out all sorts of baby gear and make it all worthwhile".

Other fans are begging for more styles suitable for wearing while using the best breast pumps: "Yesss! Now we need pumping bras".

Another fan agreed and added: "Next add in a pumping /nursing bra".

While a third fan suggested, "Can we get a pump bra too? Preferably one that converts from pumping to nursing".

A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) A photo posted by on

Another fan wrote: "I literally did not buy maternity bras yet cause I KNEW RiRi was finally gonna come thru for us".

Rihanna welcomed her first baby, son RZA, with partner A$AP Rocky in May 2022 and she is due to give birth to her second child.

Meanwhile, one fan and mum is gutted she missed out on the collection. After finishing breastfeeding months ago, she commented, "Rihanna where were you eleven months ago?" followed by a crying emoji.

But that hasn't put another fan off doing it all again. They joked: "Now I'm gonna have to have another baby just so I can buy it lol".

SavagexFenty Instagram uploaded a series of images in three separate posts. One was captioned: "Not Rihanna giving us baby fever. Our NEW maternity bras are HERE. A capsule collection that's giving comfort, function and support for ur..." followed by two coconut emojis.

A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) A photo posted by on

With the *VIP Membership you can shop or "skip the month" before the 5th of each month; otherwise on the 6th of the month your payment method will be charged £49.95. Cancel anytime.