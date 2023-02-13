Rihanna reveals she's pregnant with second child during Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna revealed her growing baby bump in a red tracksuit before her rep confirmed her pregnancy
Rihanna has confirmed that she is expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky following her Super Bowl halftime show.
The singer sparked speculation she was pregnant when she took to the stage in Arizona on Sunday night, opening her red tracksuit jacket to reveal what appeared to be a growing baby bump.
She rubbed her stomach as she began her set, which included hits such as We Found Love, Diamonds and Umbrella and saw her floating on a platform in the air.
Following the explosive 13-minute performance, Rihanna's rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) that the 34-year-old is pregnant with her second child.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a boy, in May last year. The couple are yet to reveal his name, but A$AP was seen leaving the the State Farm Stadium in Arizona with the baby boy in his arms.
Last week, Rihanna opened up about how becoming a mum influenced her decision to take on the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime show after not being on stage for seven years.
"When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, 'You sure?'", she revealed. "Like, I'm three months postpartum, like, should I be making major decisions like this right now? Like, I might regret this.
"But when you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world, you can do anything."
She added, "And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. So as scary as that was, because I haven't been onstage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation, it's important for my son to see that."
Rihanna went on to say that the hardest part was choosing which hits to fit into the 13-minute set.
“The setlist was the biggest challenge," she admitted. "That was the hardest part — deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. That’s what the show’s going to be — it’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way. I think we did a pretty good job at narrowing it down.”
The performance was a big hit with fans, with one commenting on Twitter, "A pregnant woman on a performing on that kind of stage is another level of bravery, the performance was fire from the beginning to the end."
Another added, "Performing live is one thing, dancing is a whole other thing, and doing all that while pregnant and up in the air without taking a water break is just extraordinary, especially after 5years! Rihanna is the real MVP."
A third wrote, "Rihanna KILLED that performance even while pregnant!! I'm so proud of her."
Congratulations!
