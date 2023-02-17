Who is Rihanna dating? Everything we know about A$AP Rocky

After Rihanna announced she was pregnant with her second child (opens in new tab) following her epic Super Bowl Half Time show performance, some fans are wondering who she's dating.

The singer-songwriter last fell pregnant with her first child (opens in new tab) in 2022 and recently defended calling him 'fine' after she teased, "my son so fine! Idc idc idc!” in a caption sharing her recent Vogue magazine cover. But the name sparked a row among fans, and led to one asking, "Who calls a baby fine???" to which Rihanna replied, "His mother!!!!"

As Rihanna prepares for the arrival of her second child, we look at all you need to know about who she is dating....

Who is Rihanna dating?

Rihanna is dating American rapper A$AP Rocky. The pair have been friends for several years after collaborating together in 2012 and performing at the MTV Video Music Awards. A year later, he joined her on the north American leg of her Diamonds World Tour.

In 2018 the pair were seen sitting FROW at Paris Fashion Week and he attended her Diamond Ball for two years running (2018 & 2019) and they were spotted together at London's Fashion Awards. But rumours about the possibility of them being an item didn't surface until Rihanna had reportedly split from her boyfriend of three years Hassan Jameel. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky collaborated on her Fenty Skin range in 2020 and reports soon followed that the pair had made their relationship official after they were spotted at the Beatrice Inn in New York, according to Page Six (opens in new tab).

Reports that they were "inseparable" began to swirl and the pair take a 2020 Christmas Eve cruise together in Barbados. Rihanna later promoted his footwear in an Instagram and they were spotted out having dinner again. And in 2021 A$AP called RiRi 'the love of my life".

Rihanna announced in 2022 that she was pregnant with A$AP Rocky's first child and eight months after the baby's birth, Rihanna has announced that they're expecting their second baby.

Who is Rihanna’s baby father?

Rihanna's baby father is A$AP Rocky. The rapper, who previously dated Iggy Azalea and model Chanel Iman, became a dad when Rihanna gave birth to their first child (opens in new tab) in May 2022. He is set to become a baby daddy again after Rihanna confirmed she is expecting their second child.

Rihanna and Chris Brown dated from 2007 to 2009, the pair split following an incident in which Rihanna was physically assaulted by Brown. They rekindled their romance in 2013 for a few months but this didn't work out. Following from her split from Chris, Rihanna dated professional baseball player Matt Kemp from January-December 2010 and they split as her schedule reportedly became "too much for him".

Rihanna reportedly dated French professional footballer Karim Benzema after they were said to have started hanging out in 2014.

In August 2015 Rihanna was rumoured to be dating Lewis Hamilton after hanging out in Barbados but neither addressed the rumours.

Rihanna and Travis Scott was romantically linked in 2015 after hanging out at New York Fashion Week, but the romance did not last.

Between 2009 and 2016 Rihanna and Drake reportedly had an on-off relationship.

Rihanna got with Hassan Jameel in 2017, speaking about being in a relationship Rihanna told Vogue, "Yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy." But the pair split in 2020.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky age difference

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have an age difference of almost eight months as Rihanna is currently 34, she was born on 20th February 1988 and is due to turn 35 next week and A$AP is also 34 but is due to celebrate his 35th birthday on 3rd October.

Is Rihanna married to ASAP Rocky?

It's not officially known if Rihanna is married to A$AP Rocky but rumours swirled that Rihanna got secretly married to A$AP Rocky in a Californian ceremony in April 2022 - a month before their son was born, according to Media Take Out. (opens in new tab) It's claimed a covert wedding was really taped for A$AP Rocky's music video for DMB. A source said at the time, "The visual in A$AP Rocky's video 'DMB.' were from the actual marriage ceremony," they revealed. "It wasn't a video shot; it was the actual thing." The video shows Rihanna and her partner getting married, with the rapper wearing a black suit with a dark tie, while the Savage x Fenty founder wore a red veil over a halter neck dress.

A$AP sported black shades and a custom grill with the words "Marry Me," while Rihanna matched her boyfriend's custom grill with the words "I do."

According to a close acquaintance of the couple, there was no prenuptial agreement because it was something they both desired.

