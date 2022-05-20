Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first son

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rihanna has welcomed her first child, a son, with A$AP Rocky.

The music icon and the rapper reportedly welcomed a baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles, although Rihanna has yet to confirm the news.

The A-list couple have been dating since early 2020, and they announced the pregnancy in January with an extensively documented stroll through A$AP Rocky’s home city of New York.

Since then, the fashion tycoon and founder of Fenty Beauty has made headlines for her extravagant maternity style of transparent black Jean Paul Gaultier lace, and, upped the ante with a vintage hot pink Chanel puffer coat.

A source shared the happy news to People on Thursday, saying, “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom.”

The couple’s relationship was confirmed in August 2020, after months of dating rumours. This came a few months after the Umbrella singer included A$AP in her Fenty Skin campaign.

Known for her iconic fashion statements Rihanna told Vogue,”When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.

“I’m sorry – it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight, “Fashion is one of my favourite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal. It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

The lingerie founder spoke about her future as a protective mum in a March interview with Elle.

As a fan of The Real Housewives franchise, the We Found Love star hopes her parenting style will be similar to Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

She confessed,”Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be.”