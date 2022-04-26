We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tesco Clubcard holders have been warned that they would risk ‘losing’ their money off vouchers when the supermarket bosses stop sending out paper statements or vouchers to selected customers through the post.

In the coming months Tesco plans to scrap its automatic statements and vouchers so that they will no longer arrive through the letterbox under a new shake-up to the loyalty scheme.

The Tesco Clubcard shake-up comes after Boots issued an Advantage warning for all its customers.

Instead of getting the information through the post, customers points will be totalled up and transferred into vouchers over email. Simply can the barcode at the till to spend in store.

According to the Mirror, Tesco has admitted it will make the change for shoppers who regularly buy online and that those users will receive an email informing them of the shake up to the loyalty points service.

But while customers who have received an email and still want to receive the quarterly Clubcard statement and vouchers through the post will have to actively opt back in or risk losing the postal information service.

Not all customers will be affected but with the cost of living rising, and many households looking to save money on their energy bills , a Tesco meal deal or the cost of fuel Tesco Clubcard users can benefit.

One Tesco shopper said, “I will never leave the house without my Tesco Clubcard. You never know when you’ll need it and I refuse to miss out on those sexy lil savings”

A new customer added, “I got a Tesco Clubcard.. I feel like an Adult.”

Shoppers can money off things like food and also fuel by collecting points that will eventually convert to money off – if you have a Tesco Clubcard you’ll earn 1 point for every £2 you spend on petrol which will get you saving on a tank of fuel

But the shake up means that some shoppers might forget to dig out their emails and spend their points when they all start adding up as the vouchers are only valid for two years, so it’s important that they check their junk mail or Clubcard account regularly.

And if customers like the elderly, would prefer to receive the vouchers by post so they can cut out and keep them in their wallet or purse, they will have to act quickly.

Following the Tesco Clubcard shake-up, to make the change back to postal, customers are advised to sign in to their online Clubcard account online, clicking on ‘statement preferences’ and changing it back to ‘by post’ by May 5.

If statement preferences are changed after this date them the May statement will be sent via email before the August statement resumes as postal.

Ken Murphy, chief executive at Tesco said, “Our priority is to be the most convenient retailer. That means serving customers wherever, whenever and however they want. No matter where our customers live, or how they shop.”