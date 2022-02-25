We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The price of a Tesco Meal Deal is set to be upped with the popular lunch setting shoppers back £3.50 starting from next week and some customers aren’t happy.

The cost of living is rising with many people worrying about how much their energy bills will cost in 2022? but it doesn’t look like it’s going to get any easier after Tesco has announced plans to put up the price of its popular Meal Deals.

The lunch-saving deal normally costs £3 and includes a selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad but from next week, anyone who doesn’t use a Tesco Club Card will have to fork out £3.50 for the deal unless they sign up to one.

But fans aren’t happy about the Tesco Meal Deal price hike.

One unhappy shopper tweeted, “Tesco putting their meal deals up to £3.50 just sums up this week”

Another shopper put, “Just found out Tesco meal deals are gonna be £3.50 if u don’t have a Clubcard now.”

And a third added, “Tesco have blinked first! Now watch all supermarket meal deals to go up!”

While a fourth disgruntled customer put, “I’m all for people living within their means and inflation is necessary but with everything going on, Tesco increasing their meal deals to £3.50 is TOO FAR!!”

Tesco chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini said, “Adding our ever-popular lunchtime meal deal to Clubcard Prices is the latest way we’re rewarding our 20 million Clubcard members with exclusive deals on thousands of products.

“Clubcard Prices have already given millions of customers the power to lower the cost of their weekly shop – and all while earning points for money off their shopping or rewards like family days out at Alton Towers or a Disney+ subscription.”

Everyone loves a money-saving hack and any opportunity to reduce the cost of raising a family is welcome these days.

But did you know that there are lots of ways to collect Tesco Clubcard points, besides swiping your Clubcard at the till when you check out? And, that you can reclaim lost and unused Tesco Clubcard vouchers for up to two years!

Alternative options to buying a Meal Deal is to follow a budget receipe for £1 ahead or making your own lunchbox.