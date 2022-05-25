Tesco recalls popular breakfast items as it begs customers not to eat them

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A Tesco recall on popular breakfast item has been issued with retailer urging shoppers not to eat the product as its consumption could prove fatal for some.

The supermarket has issued the urgent recall after it discovered that a manufacturing error means a batch of Tesco’s All Butter Croissants may contain almond croissants.

Tesco clarified that the allergen would not be declared on the packaging, with a risk of causing harm to some shoppers – particularly those who may have a nut allergy and need to eat nut-free foods.

Tesco shared the warning in a statement shared on Facebook, saying, “We’re recalling one batch code of Tesco frozen All Butter Croissants x6 as they may contain Tesco frozen Almond Croissants. This means that almond won’t be declared on the packaging.”

The news of the Tesco croissant recall comes after salmonella fears over contaminated sandwiches that affected supermarkets earlier this month, with Tesco also recently warning shoppers ‘do not eat these biscuits‘ due to metal contamination.

Anyone who has bought the croissants and has a nut allergy is advised not to eat them. The product can be returned to any Tesco store where a full refund will be given – even without a receipt.

The affected batch details are: Tesco frozen All Butter Croissants x6 (255G). The batch code is LL 111 and it has a best before September 2022. No other batches are said to be affected.

Customers who have any further information are advised to call Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.

The Food Standards Agency has listed the recall online and it warns, “This product contains almonds (nuts) making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds (nuts).”

Allergy alerts are made when there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold. Then it might be ‘withdrawn’ (taken off the shelves) or ‘recalled’ (when customers are asked to return the product).