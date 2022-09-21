The Aldi wine advent calendar is back by popular demand - but you'd better be quick

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Aldi is set to delight shoppers in the countdown to Christmas as it brings back its popular wine advent calendar for 2022 - and it's available soon.

Choosing the right advent calendar can be tricky, as there is a wide range to choose from these days than the traditional chocolate ones - there's toy advent calendars for kids (opens in new tab), or for the grown ups there's beer advent calendars (opens in new tab) or gin advent calendars (opens in new tab) for those who love mixing their beverage with a tonic.

But if you're looking for one of the best wine advent calendars (opens in new tab), Aldi is giving other supermarkets a run for their money with the return of its advent calendar - for £59.99.

From refreshing sparkling and fruity whites to dry rosés and full-bodied reds, the calendar boasts a fantastic line-up of 24 mini bottles of wines, which are sure to leave budding vino connoisseurs on cloud wine as they toast to countdown in style.

Available exclusively online only from 30th October, shoppers can wet their whistle on the following tipples:

Aldi Wine Advent Calendar contents

JP. Chanet Original Brut

JP. Chanet Original Dry Rose

Brut d’Argent Chardonnay

Calvert Reserve Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon

JP. Chanet Original Cabernet Syrah

Calvert Limited Release Merlot

Calvert Syrah

JP. Chanet Original Grenache Cinsault

Just Sauvignon Blanc

Just Pinot Grigio

It makes a perfect countdown for Christmas (opens in new tab) but if you're not likely to knock back a wine every night in December, a thrifty move would be to save them up and either re-gift a bottle to friends and family or even add them to the dinner table for extra choice with the festive meal.

You will need to factor in delivery, as there is an additional charge.

But if you love wine, it will be worth it, as the wine selections are limited edition and you won't be able to find the bottles either in store or online, full or mini-sized, so you will be at the envy of your guests this festive season.

Now all you need to do is plan the perfect meal to accompany your mini glass of vino - but there's plenty of choice, whether it's meat, fish or vegetable based there's a white, red or rose to compliment it.

And if you know someone who is not adventurous when it comes to their wine palate, this might just broaden their taste.