Best wine advent calendars 2022: Red, white, rose and sparkling

Choose a wine advent calendar and festively sip your way through the holiday season. Here are the best wine advent calendars for 2022.

There are so many alcohol advent calendars to choose including the best beer advent calendars (opens in new tab) and even the best gin advent calendars (opens in new tab) - but nothing can top an advent calendar filled with a good red, white, or Prosecco wine.

Food editor Jessica Dady (opens in new tab) says, "There is something especially luxurious about having a wine advent calendar. You can go about your day knowing that you have a delicious glass of wine waiting for you when you get home, and the endless variety of wine advent calendars available means there is something for everyone to enjoy."

Our pick of wine advent calendars features sparkling wines, reds, whites, roses, and proseccos - some of them are refillable too, so you can use them year after year.

Best wine advent calendars 2022

1. Sparkling Advent with Prosecco Calendar Specifications Number of bottles: 24 RRP: £139.99 Reasons to buy + Great product range + Impressive presentation box Reasons to avoid - Bit pricey fullPriceWidgetTitle VIEW AT AMAZON (opens in new tab)

Behind the doors of this beautifully designed Christmas cracker, you will find a variety of proseccos with flavours ranging from extra dry DOC for a crisp, refreshing taste to delicious rose pink proseccos. With 24 doors, this advent calendar is home to 12 different varieties of sparkling wine, so you will double up on all the flavours.

Food editor Jessica Dady says: "The calendar boasts 'some of the world’s best [wine] producers' and this statement is true. Bottega, who won The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships in 2020, and Mionetto, who's 'The Prosecco Rose' won a Gold Award and was named Best of Show Prosecco Rosé in retail markets at the Mundus Vini wine competition in 2021, both feature heavily throughout the calendar, promising a high quality of bubbles throughout the festive month of December."

Online reviews: This advent calendar has impressed Amazon customers with the overwhelming majority of buyers giving it a five-star review after purchasing. One customer wrote, "Brought this little number for my beautiful little lady and she loved it. She opened one each day and place it in the fridge, nicely chilled for the night ahead. She even wanted me to top it back up for January!"

2. Wine Down To Christmas Advent Calendar Specifications Number of bottles: 24 RP: £99.95 Reasons to buy + Attractive presentation + Features wines from award winning wineries Reasons to avoid - Only a mixed wine option fullPriceWidgetTitle VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET (opens in new tab)

This beautifully boxed advent calendar includes equal numbers of world-class Reds and Whites, and a Rosé or two for those who are not so picky about their choice of wine. Behind each of the 24 windows is a 187ml-200ml bottle of wine which will give you a glass-sized amount perfect for sipping on a cold December evening as you fight with wrapping paper and sellotape which just does not want to stick to anything but your fingers.

Food editor Jessica Dady says: "For those who do not like to be surprised, there is a list of every wine you will find hidden behind the advent doors but we like a little surprise so have picked out just some of the highlights to mention. Wine company McGuigan feature heavily throughout the calendar line up and, as one of the most awarded wineries in the world boasting the title of White Winemaker of the Year 2019, finding their bottles hidden away is sure to be a treat."

Online reviews: Every single review for this advent calendar boasts five-stars and nothing but praise for the quality of the wines inside it. One customer wrote, "Love it! Very high end feel, comparable to advent calendars from premium retailers and brands."

3. Virgin Wine Advent Calendars Specifications Number of bottles: 25 RRP: £89.99 Reasons to buy + Choice between all reds, all white or a mixture of the two + Additional full sized bottle for Christmas day Reasons to avoid - £10 charge to pre-order fullPriceWidgetTitle VIEW AT VIRGIN WINES (opens in new tab)

You are spoilt for choice with Virgin's collection of wine advent calendars. Choose from an all red, all white, or a mixed selection of wines to match your palette, or push the boat out and try something new. No matter which calendar you pick, you will receive 24 top quality single-serve wines plus a full-size bottle worth £19.99 to pop open on Christmas day. The Virgin buying team scoured their site to pick out customer favourites and best-selling wines to fill each of their calendars with bottles they know people will love and have even included exclusive and limited-edition bottles - as if the calendar was not enticing enough already!

Food editor Jessica Dady says: "Some of the calendars highlight include the 16 Little Black Pigs Shiraz 2020, which has won awards like the Customer Poll 2019 People's Choice, the LWA 2020 Gold Medal and the Customer Poll 2020 Best Red Under £10. The Vegan friendly Ali di Api Pinot Grigio 2020 is another stand out, dry and crisp, the fruity white comes from Italian wine maker Pierpaulo Cielo who is growing the family business to establish his name in the wine world.

"With all these new wines it can be difficult to know what food to pair them with. Virgin thought of this and their website is host to a handy guide that talks through the flavours of every single wine included in each of their advent calendars and recommends dishes to compliment each flavour."

4. Freixenet Sparkling Wine And Chocolate Advent Calendar Specifications Number of bottles: 12 RRP: £95 Reasons to buy + Reusable calendar block + Features award winning wines Reasons to avoid - Expensive considering not all the windows house wine bottles fullPriceWidgetTitle VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET (opens in new tab)

Sparkling wine and chocolate? Yes please. This luxurious advent calendar features handy little drawers rather than doors you must struggle with each morning, meaning the calendar can e refilled and re-used for years to come.

Food editor Jessica Dady says: "Using more than 150 years of Sparkling Wine making expertise, Freixenet created a selection of stand-out and stylish wines to add a touch of luxury to your Christmas countdown. In 2019, Freixenet picked up four gold medals at the Berliner Wine Trophy Awards for their Cordon Negro, Prosecco and Italian Rosé sparkling wines, all of which feature in their 2022 wine advent calendar."

Inside the drawers of this calendar you will find four bottles of Cordon Negro Cava boasting flavours of Mediterranean and citrus fruits, two bottles of fresh and fruity Cordon Rosado Cava, two bottles of Prosecco D.O.C, and four bottles of Italian Sparkling Rose promising notes of red fruits, white flowers and ripe apples. In between the wine, you will receive four bars of each Divine chocolate flavour; Smooth Milk Chocolate, Smooth Milk Orange Chocolate, Smooth Dark Chocolate and Creamy White Chocolate. Divine is the only Fairtrade chocolate company in the world co-owned by farmers, so not only do these chocolates taste good, they do good too.

5. Canti Advent Calendar Specifications Number of bottles: One RRP: £13.99 Reasons to buy + Get the best of both worlds with chocolate and wine + Bargain price Reasons to avoid - Includes only one bottle of wine fullPriceWidgetTitle VIEW AT AMAZON (opens in new tab)

This budget wine advent calendar is sure to get you through to Christmas as the hidden doors tease you with 24 square chocolates before gifting a 200ml bottle of Bubbly Canti Prosecco on Christmas day.

Food editor Jessica Dady says: "Each chocolate boasts its own bold and unique flavour, from good old favourites to brand new discoveries, this calendar houses a selection of award winning chocolate flavours and promises something new every morning.

"On the big day you are rewarded with a single-serve bottle of bubbly boasting tasting notes of green apples and flowers. Canti Prosecco is highly praised among supermarket customers, with four and five star reviews of their bubbly being commonplace online and the bottles often being out of stock due to high demand."

6. Personalised Wine Advent Calendar Specifications Number of bottles: 24 RRP: £57.25 Reasons to buy + Great for bulk buying Christmas gifts + Great selection of wines Reasons to avoid - Cannot only buy one calendar fullPriceWidgetTitle VIEW AT GETTING PERSONAL (opens in new tab)

Behind each of this calendars 24 doors, you will find a lovely little bottle of wine. Home to a mixture of Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Chardonnay, Shiraz, Zinfandel, Pinot Grigio, and Malbec, there really is something for everyone hidden behind these advent doors.

Consumer editor Heidi Scrimgeour says: "This advent calendar has to be bought in bulk, so if you are struggling with Christmas gift ideas for friends and family then look no further - the more you buy, the cheaper the items become. Dispatch does take one to two weeks so make sure you do not leave it too late."

To make life even easier for you, each advent calendar comes with a fully personalised card and you can pay a little extra to get each calendar shipped straight to the recipient, rather than having them all delivered to you and having to deal with sending them off yourself.

7. Smashed Grapes Wine Advent Calendar Specifications Number of bottles: 24 RRP: £69.99 Reasons to buy + Options of Red, White or Mixed + Beautifully designed presentation box Reasons to avoid - Plastic wine pouches may not be to everyone's taste fullPriceWidgetTitle VIEW AT ETSY (opens in new tab)

Brand new for this year, Chester based wine company Smashed Grapes have released their very first collection of wine advent calendars and for a bargain price too. With the options of Red, White or Mixed, this advent calendar is not only beautifully designed but hods within it something for everyone.

In the mixed wine advent calendar, you get 24 pouches of different wines whereas, in the red wine advent calendar and white wine advent calendar, you get two pouches of 12 different wines. Every calendar also includes a £10 Voucher, so after you have tried all the wines on offer, you can get some money off of your favourites. One in every 100 wine advent calendars also contains a Golden Ticket to win a case of wine - a perfect Christmas treat.

Consumer editor Heidi Scrimgeour says: "No matter when you buy this calendar, it will be shipped on the 14th of November so you cannot break into it prematurely and ruin the surprise. With the upside of plastic pouches over glass wine bottles, there is no worry of spillages or breakages during transit, meaning you can open your advent calendar doors without the worry of staining your favourite Christmas PJS."

8. John Lewis Wine Advent Calendar Specifications Number of bottles: 24 RRP: £85 Reasons to buy + Great selection of wines + Same day delivery Reasons to avoid - Often out of stock fullPriceWidgetTitle VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS (opens in new tab)

Red, white or rose? This selection has it all. Though Christmas is currently at the back of many people's minds, conscious shoppers have spotted this bargain and it is already out of stock! John Lewis have promised that the calendar will be coming back soon and it is definitely worth signing up to be notified of this restock.

Food editor Jessica Dady says: "With 24 single-serve bottles of wine hidden behind the advent doors, each day will reveal one of the fruity merlots, pinot grigios, sauvignon blancs, shiraz's or maybe the singular malbec. With brand names like the Chilean company Altaria and German based Johann Bihn, the eclectic mix of worldwide brands and flavours featured in the John Lewis wine advent calendar are sure to lead to new wine discoveries - the Californian Pink Fox White Zinfandel encased in this calendar boasts notes of ripe strawberry and raspberry and sounds particularly tasty."

You can pick this advent calendar up in store or you can order online. Standard delivery is free but if you want the item a little quicker, you can part with £9.95 for same day delivery.

9. DC Thomson Mixed Wine Advent Calendar Specifications Number of bottles: 24 RRP: £89.99 Reasons to buy + Great presentation + Vast selection of wines Reasons to avoid - Only available with mixed wines fullPriceWidgetTitle VIEW AT DC THOMSON (opens in new tab)

DC Thompson are very secretive about the contents of their wine advent calendars and perhaps that is part of their allure. Customers clearly agree as the company's annual advent calendar sells out every single year without fail. Their 2022 calendar has just been released and promises to be just as popular.

Food editor Jessica Dady says: "Overflowing with 24 wine favourites, including a half bottle of Champagne, each flavour has been carefully chosen and organised to delight you throughout December. A quarter bottle of wine will be found behind each door every single day in the run up to Christmas and could be a red or white wine, highlights of which include Cabalié, Sauvignon Blanc and Rioja. For the last day, the calendar gifts a 375ml bottle of Champagne ready for your celebrations."

While you may want to place the calendar in a cold spot so the wines are ready to drink, this advent calendar will look more at home under the tree. Its beautiful design is bound to outshine any gift wrapped present next to it, you might not even want to rip open the doors to get to the wine inside - oh, who are we kidding of course you will!