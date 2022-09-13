Best beer advent calendars 2022: Craft beer, IPA, lager and Guinness

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Advent calendars may be a classic, but boozy calendars are taking over the festive season this year. Here we round up the best beer advent calendar 2022.

We've been looking for the best alcohol advent calendars - including the best wine advent calendars and the best gin advent calendars - but sometimes, you just want a beer in the evenings

Whether you are a fan of Guinness, IPA, pale ale, larger, or a craft beer, there is a beer advent calendar waiting to get you through the festive period. After a long day at work or a stressful evening of present shopping, come home to the knowledge there is a delicious new drink waiting for you behind a numbered door.

The top beer advent calendars for this year

(Image credit: BrewDog)

1. The BrewDog Craft Beer Advent Calendar Specifications Number of bottles: 24 RRP: £59.95 Reasons to buy + Great selection of beers + Free glass + Free delivery Reasons to avoid - Quick to sell out Today's Best Deals VIEW AT BREWDOG (opens in new tab)

As well as an exclusive glass, the 2022 Brewdog calendar includes; four advent calendar exclusives, five of Brewdog's 2022 releases including popular flavours like Candy Kittens and Silk Road, five seasonal beers such as Mail Order Martini and the brilliantly titled Hoppy Xmas, as well as five of the companies headliner and core beers. In total, 24 cans sit behind the doors of this advent calendar - it may be a bit heavier than your classic chocolate-filled countdown.

Consumer editor Heidi Scrimgeour says: "Brewdog's Craft Beer Advent Calendar is back by popular demand. The calendar was a sell-out last year with pre-orders wiped out by November. You can currently pay £5 to secure an early bird pre-order and ensure you do not miss out on this year's calendar. For the cherry on top, Brewdog offers free delivery across the UK and, if you are a member of Planet BrewDog, this product is available at a reduced price on pre-order."

(Image credit: Not On The High Street)

2. Beer Countdown Advent Calendar Specifications Number of bottles: 24 RRP: £110 Reasons to buy + Full size beer bottles behind each window + Well-reviewed by previous customers Reasons to avoid - Expensive Today's Best Deals VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET (opens in new tab)

Behind each of the 24 windows of this beautifully designed advent calendar is a 330ml bottle of beer guaranteed to wet your pallet for new tastes. The five-star calendar contains a mix of pale ales, beers, IPA's, stouts and largers from across the globe. From Thornbridge Big Easy Low Alcohol Pale Ale to Bot Sonnet 43 Seraphim Blonde Beer, the eclectic mix of flavours is bound to lead to a new favourite.

Online reviews: This collection of beers is sure to impress any beer lover, as one reviewer wrote, "Purchased for my husband who is a bit of a beer connoisseur and he is loving it. Great product and good beers included."

(Image credit: BeerWulf)

3. The Beerwulf Advent Calendar Specifications Number of bottles: 24 RRP: Not yet announced Reasons to buy + Includes exclusive beers + Trustworthy packaging Today's Best Deals VIEW AT BEERWULF (opens in new tab)

If you're a fan of trying new things than the Beerwulf advent calendar is for you. Host to 24 beers from 24 different brewers, you can try a whole range of beer styles as well as new and exclusive beers brewed especially for the calendar. You can pre-order now.

Food editor Jessica Dady says: "From the French brewery La Débauche, you will find the fruity and herbal IPA, Cool Jazz, from the Italian brewery Birra Flea, Costanza Blonde Ale, and from Japanese company Kirin Ichiban, the aptly named Premium Beer. It is not just the beer selection that has been carefully curated, the order of the beers has also been intensely considered by Beerwulf's in-house experts so that you will be taken on a beer journey like no other."



(Image credit: Amazon)

4. Guinness Christmas Advent Calendar Specifications Number of bottles: One RRP: £21.49 Reasons to buy + Delicious Guinness truffles + Bargain price Reasons to avoid - Only one bottle of Guinness Today's Best Deals VIEW AT AMAZON (opens in new tab)

This bargain advent calendar is perfect for any Guinness lover with 24 delicious dark chocolate Guinness truffles in each window and a 330ml Guinness waiting to be opened on Christmas Eve.

Online reviews: Mirroring the likely experience of many, one customer who bought the calendar and reviewed it wrote, "Bought this for my Step-Dad...it was so good he demolished the entire calendar in one sitting and only saved the Guinness bottle for another day so he could say he'd paced himself"

(Image credit: VirginWines)

5. Virgin Wines Beer Advent Calendar Specifications Number of bottles: 24 Price: £79.99 Reasons to buy + Great mixture of full-sized beers + Opportunity to try hard-to-buy beers Reasons to avoid - £10 deposit required to pre-order Today's Best Deals VIEW AT VIRGIN WINES (opens in new tab)

Making a triumphant return from the success of their 2021 calendar, Virgin Wines has released their beer advent calendar for 2022. Back by popular demand, this calendar hosts 24 craft beers that have been sourced from top breweries around the world so you can kick off your Christmas in style.

Food editor Jessica Dady says: "Offering a mixture of IPA, pale ale, lager, wheat beer and more, each window is home to a full-size beer for each day of advent. Including beers from small breweries with hard-to-buy beers like The White Hag's Ninth Wave New World Pale Ale, to well-known and well-established beers like Tiny Rebel's Electric Boogaloo Passionfruit Lil NEIPA, each window welcomes a completely new flavour to your world."

(Image credit: Fodabox)

6. Craft Beer and Artisan Snack Advent Calendar Specifications Number of bottles: 13 RRP: £79.99 Reasons to buy + Great variety of beers and snacks + Beautiful presentation box Reasons to avoid - Expensive Today's Best Deals VIEW AT FODABOX (opens in new tab)

Get the full pub experience from home with this craft beer and artisan snack advent calendar that will suit any beer lover, snack connoisseur, or preferably a master of both. Pre-order now for shipping from the 15th of November - this is one you do not want to miss.

Food editor Jessica Dady says: "The delicious artisan snacks and craft beer that fill this calendar are all made by hand by a variety of small batch and independent brewers, meaning you are getting not only premium products but products you have likely never heard of or had the opportunity to enjoy. From pilsners, pale ales, and lagers, to salami chips, Picante olives, and snacking chillis, the variety hidden behind this calendar 24 doors is vast and truly mouth-watering.

Online reviews: While the alcohol is obviously for adults, the snacks that come out of this calendar can create a tasting experience for the whole family. One reviewer wrote, "Foodie advent calendar has been a huge hit so far!! Amazing new nibbles from fabulous brands and some great beer to boot. Best calendar [we have had] for 5 years apparently!"