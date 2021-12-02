We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Getting kids to sleep on Christmas Eve is never easy as excitement for the big day builds, but there’s a genius trick you might not have thought of that could help make bedtime simpler.

Trying to fix sleep schedules and settle your kids into the best bedtime routine is made that bit more tricky as Christmas Day draws ever nearer. With children dreaming of opening one of the top Christmas toys of 2021 and looking forward to spending time with friends and family as they enjoy the best Christmas food, the festive period can often mean many late nights for families.

And perhaps the most crucial night of all is Christmas Eve, with parents eager to get little ones settled ahead of a potential early start to see if Father Christmas has come. Though getting kids to sleep on Christmas Eve might seem impossible at times, it needn’t be something to dread.

Concerned about making sure children get enough sleep on Christmas Eve, the experts over at The Dozy Owl have revealed a genius trick to help kids get plenty of rest this year…

Trick to get kids to sleep on Christmas Eve



You might never have thought of it until now, but according to Walton Holcomb, spokesperson from The Dozy Owl, having a drink before bedtime could help get kids to sleep on Christmas Eve. And though there are many delicious options depending on your child’s preference, it seems that a certain fruit juice might be worth a try!

“It’s not just Santa that likes a little something to drink on Christmas Eve, a number of drinks can help your child get their much needed rest before bed time – although we will leave the brandy for Santa Claus,” Walton explained.

Throughout the years experts have suggested that cherry juice is a food to help you sleep and that it could have potential to help those who experience insomnia to doze off. According to The Dozy Owl cherry Juice is reportedly currently being trialled as a cure for insomnia due to the presence of melatonin and tryptophan which could help people sleep.

And Walton has revealed it’s also a great option for children as a bedtime drink, as it’s both sweet and festive-coloured.

“Cherry Juice is a great option for children as they tend to have a sweet tooth, meaning it’ll be more enticing, not to mention the festive red colour is sure to help make this a suitable Christmas treat”, they added.

If you like the sound of this top tip, but aren’t sure your children are fans of cherry juice, then never fear. Walton has also suggested that a hot chocolate on Christmas Eve could be a great treat to help your children get a good night’s rest.

The spokesperson declared, “The sleep benefits from a nice warm mug of hot chocolate are mostly psychological, a lovely relaxing warm drink can really put you in the right mental state to drift off. Although not something you should give your children regularly, as a treat at Christmas it could be the perfect way to help your child sleep”.

How else can you help get your kids to sleep?

If cherry juice or even a delicious hot chocolate isn’t working for your family, then there are plenty of other ways you can help your kid get to sleep on Christmas Eve this year. Walton has suggested that being active as a family on the day could help ensure youngsters get enough sleep, with the level of exercise and mental stimulation reinforcing a need to recharge.

They stated, “having a family outing pre Christmas is a fantastic way to bond and get in the spirit before the busy day. After an action packed day of fun your children are sure to be sleepier than usual when the time comes to tuck them into bed”.

Of course, if even this doesn’t seem to do the trick, then attempting to take their minds off Christmas entirely might be worth a try.

“Taking your child’s mind away from the festivities and onto something else can have a soothing effect, the traditional and timeless way of doing this is through a bedtime story,” Walton said. “This distraction and slowing down of pace should help your little one drop off”.

Meanwhile, leading by example could mean children are “a lot more inclined” to go to bed on time, as it “helps to alleviate the feeling they are missing out on fun”, according to the expert.

But if all else fails, it seems that waking your children up early on Christmas Eve itself is an equally valuable tip. Waking kids up early the night before Christmas Day allows more time for parents to tire them out during the day, hopefully leading to a proper rest ahead of the big day.

Whichever tips you use to help get your kids to sleep on Christmas Eve this year, seeing their excited faces the next morning will be even more special after a good night’s rest!