Top baby names 2024 predictions - inspired by musicians
Musicians offer some brilliant inspiration for 2024's top baby names
Baby names inspired by musicians are set to be one of 2024's biggest baby name trends. Read on for some of our top baby names inspired by musicians...
2023 was the year of the music-icon biopic and with more similar films set for release in 2024, baby names inspired by musical icons are set to grow in popularity tenfold. Throughout the year we saw the life stories of names ranging from Elvis to Leonard Bernstein hit the silver screen and all these pop culture moments have influenced soon-to-be parents with their name choices.
Baby name guru Nameberry has named 'baby names inspired by musical icons' as one of their biggest 2024 baby name trend predictions. So whether you want a cool baby name or a cute baby name, you're sure to find the perfect match with one inspired by some of the biggest names in pop culture.
Top baby names inspired by musicians
- Elvis - The man, the myth, the legend. Elvis may have once been too obvious a choice for a music-icon-inspired baby name, but the recent re-popularisation of the singer and his story has only made the name more mythical. However, if it's still a bit too on the nose for you, why not try some Elvis-adjacent names such as Presley, Grace (as in Graceland), or the old English version of the name, Elwes. If you're really a fan, you could follow in Elvis' granddaughter's footsteps and use the legend's hometown as inspiration. Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough, Elvis' granddaughter, called her baby girl Tupelo after her grandfather's hometown.
- Rhiannon - The name Rhiannon is of Welsh origin and means 'divine queen.' That made it all the more perfect of a choice for the Fleetwood Mac hit of the same name. The song documented the story of a Welsh witch named Rhiannon but don't let the seemingly dark origin put you off. According to Celtic legend, the witch Rhiannon was known for being forthright and witty, two traits that should be much celebrated.
- Lennon -Honouring The Beatles star John Lennon, the unisex name of Lennon means 'lover' in its native Irish. While it may seem like an obscure and unique baby name, it is actually ranked as Nameberry's 229th most popular name for baby girls!
- Jovi - Another gender-neutral baby name, Jovi means 'father of the sky' and originates from the Latin word 'Jove' which was once used as another name for the Roman god of the sky, Jupiter. It also, obviously, references the rock singer Bon Jovi, making it the perfect name for parents who love music and myth in equal parts.
- Stevie -Another one for fans of Fleetwood Mac, the name Stevie can be used for a baby of any gender. It can also be used as a nickname, shortened from the girl's name Stephanie or boy's name Stephen, both of which have Greek origins meaning 'garland or crown.'
- Cobain - Perhaps a bit on the nose for Nirvana fans, the name Cobain is yet another gender-neutral name for the ages. It has origins in Ireland, and more specifically in Northern Ireland's County Tyrone. But the name goes even further back and is believed to have derived from a mixture of the old Norse name of ‘Kobbi’ which means 'large', and the Gaelic word ‘bain’ which describes someone who is a ‘fair person’.
- Joplin -In homage to the icon Janis Joplin, the unisex name 'Joplin' makes a sweet and historic name for any child. The origins of the name are widely debated with many saying it has roots in Native American culture and means either 'Queen' or 'The Afflicted.'
- Bowie - He hardly needs any introduction. Perhaps second only to Elvis with its instant connection to music, the name Bowie, of course, honours the great David Bowie and can be used for both boys and girls. Despite the late singer's famed auburn locks, the name Bowie actually has Scottish origins and means 'blond'!
- Joni - With English origins giving it the meaning 'God is gracious,' the name Joni for either a boy or a girl is the perfect way to honour singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell. The name was used a lot in past centuries as a cute vintage nickname, playing into the current re-popularisation of old-fashioned baby names.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
