Top 20 rare baby names for 2024 revealed, with some celestial and regal entries
There's some very unique inspiration in the list
Parents looking for rare or unique baby names sometimes struggle to find the perfect moniker for their newborn. These emerging favourites for 2024 offer a blend of unusual and subtle.
Naming a baby is one of the biggest challenges parents will face - there are so many variables to consider. While some baby names have fallen out of favour in modern times, some unpopular baby names are dying out completely. There are some that want to avoid the most popular baby names, to save their child being one of many to turn around when the name is called in school or at the park.
Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Aziza are just one couple in the celebrity world to favour unusual baby names - their children are named Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, and the most recent addition; Whimsy Lou. Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden named their daughter, born in 2020, Raddix Madden. The couple's son born in March 2024, has been named Cardinal.
According to the Mirror, Special Moment founder Mark Kowalczyk offered predictions on the unusual baby name trends for the coming year. He said some names showcased a global influence, reflecting a modern parent's world view, while others are set to push the boundaries of traditional naming conventions. Others will have celestial meanings, and for the Royal fans looking for something grand, others have an elite touch.
Top 20 rare baby names for 2024
- Halo
- Marlon
- Yael
- Kanan
- Aire
- Kai
- Elio
- Myles
- Royal
- Atticus
- Maleah
- Ori
- Starlette
- Snowdrop
- Kahlani
- Elodie
- Lara
- Luxury
- Eloise
- Aviana
The name Aire has likely been popularised by Kylie Jenner giving it to her son, after a highly anticipated name change prior to the big unveiling. Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright announced the name of her newborn son to be Elio, meaning the unusual variation on the names Eli and Elijah has made it to the list.
Other names such as Elodie and Lara have been around for a little longer, but their timelessness offer a seamless transition back to the popularity, while still remaining unusual.
For more baby name inspiration, try these space-inspired baby names or spring baby names for size. There's even baby names parents love, but don't feel 'cool enough' to try.
Lucy is a mum-of-two, multi-award nominated writer and blogger with six years' of experience writing about parenting, family life, and TV.
