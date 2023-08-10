What are Quick Pops and why is my kid obsessed with them?

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Following on from the fidget spinners kids craze there's a new toy going viral on TikTok called Quick Pops and it will have parents wondering why it's all the rage.

It might sound like a breakfast cereal, a type of fizzy drink or 90s TV show but families will be delighted that there's something new when thinking of things to do with the kids over the summer holidays.

And what's even better, is that unlike some of the best toys for 2023, it's under £5.

As we look at all you need to know about the summer's hottest must-have toy...

What are Quick Pops?

Quick Pops is a new sensory must-have toy from Toy Mania that is on sale at Smyth's Toys and it's the latest fidget toy craze. It's like having your very own personal hand-held Whac-a-Mole game that's normally found in the arcade amusements but instead of using a mallet, players use their thumbs to press down the poppers in a race against the clock.

Retailing at £4.99, the quick-fire game has been trending worldwide and Toy Mania, a leading fidget and sensory toys brand, is set to be the first to bring the push-and-pop game to the UK market.

Quick Pops will feature four games; Speed Mode, Memory Game, Mega Scorer and Multi Player – offering a wide variety of fun challenges for players.

The selection of activities offers great value for money, with players being able to learn and develop a range of skills needed to master all the games.

The toys will be also launching in B&M, The Range, Morrisons, and WHSmiths from September and will have an RRP of £4.99.

Online stock at Smyth's is available from September but the toy is available to Click and Collect in stores, simply check online for your local branch.

Why is my kid obsessed with Quick Pops?

You kid is likely to be obsessed with Quick Pops because Toy Mania's Quick Pops puts everyone to the test. Whether it’s testing speed and agility by pressing all the pops as fast as possible, remembering sequences, or racking up high scores and playing with friends. Appealing to children and adults alike!

But there is a warning. Due to small parts that can be a choking hazard, the game is not suitable for children under three years.

How to play Quick Pops

Quick Pops electronic fidget popper game is played hand held (H13cmxW11cmxH5.5cm) and features stress relieving pushing and popping, with light up LED and sound. Simply switch on using the power button, select which gameplay mode and whether you want the sound on or off. Players can test their speed and memory with multiple game modes including speed, memory game, mega score, and multi-player. Push the lit buttons as quickly as you can to score points, improve your reaction speed, and have fun.

Each Quick Pops pack features;

1 x Quick Pops Game

Batteries required: 3 x AAA (included)

Available in two bright colours (each sold separately)

Four game modes: speed, memory game, mega score and multi-player

Push the lit buttons as quickly as you can to score points

Beat the timer

