What are the most popular baby names of 2022 so far?

Wondering which baby names are the most popular of 2022? The biggest names of the year so far have been revealed.

If you’ve got all the popular baby names books, with a shortlist of unusual baby names or even the odd Disney baby name, you might need a little inspiration from the monikers that are set to be the most popular of 2022.

And BabyCenter has published a list of names that set to be the most used this year, so let’s see if last year’s most popular names Oliver and Liam have been replaced…

What are the most popular baby names of 2022?

The baby names set to be the most popular in 2022 have been revealed by BabyCentre, which keeps track of the most popular choices by compiling data from thousands of parents who share their babies’ names.

A list has been compiled showing the wide range of names that people are calling their newborns – so step away from millionaire baby names and the unpopular ones, as these are perfect if you want to be on-trend.

Gender-neutral names are set to remain as popular as ever in 2022 with many unisex names appearing on the boy and girl names lists below.

BabyCenter’s baby name rankings are updated in real-time, which is why you might see one name top this list today, but something completely different next week.

Top 10 popular baby names of 2022 – girls

Emma Amelia Olivia Ava Luna Mia Ella Sophia Charlotte Isabella

Top 10 popular baby names of 2022 – boys

Noah Liam Oliver Elijah Mateo Lucas James Levi Grayson Daniel

Most popular baby names in 2021 – girls

Olivia Amelia Isla Ava Mia Ivy Lily Isabella Rosie Sophia

Most popular baby names in 2021 -boys

Oliver George Arthur Noah Muhammad Leo Oscar Harry Archie Jack

As you can see from comparing the last year, Emma is a completely new entry in the top 10 and it has gone straight to number one, whereas Noah has climbed from 4th place to first.

Meanwhile, six girls’ names have remained in the top 10 this year (in bold), while four have dropped out. And for the boys, just two of the top 10 names from last year have remained in the top 10, with eight new entries.

And if you’re a fan of royal names you will be pleased to know that Charlotte and Mia have remained popular choices for the girls, but Archie, Harry and George have dropped out of the top 10 in 2022.