What's the Ozempic baby boom? Doctor explains the link between the weight loss drug and fertility

Some women taking weight loss drug Ozempic are reporting unexpected pregnancies - a Doctor explains possible reasons for the baby boom and what women taking the medication need to know.

Women planning a pregnancy will usually want to know what to do when they find out they're pregnant, and look out for the early signs of pregnancy when they notice subtle changes to their bodies. Those wondering how to increase fertility when the time comes for family planning, are surprised to learn a weight loss drug is having surprising implications for women getting pregnant - although it isn't licenced for this use.

Ozempic is designed for those with Type 2 Diabetes. However, as the active ingredient in the drug, semaglutide, can help to regulate appetites and reduce cravings, taking it leads to weight loss. This has led to it being prescribed to non-diabetics as a straightforward weight loss drug for those struggling with weight management. However, some women in turn report an unexpected side effect - increased fertility and the rise of a so-called Ozempic baby boom.

On TikTok, one user with the name 'dkalsolive' shared she'd become unexpectedly pregnant while taking Ozempic. The comments prove she is certainly not alone, with one commenter saying "Me too! I have been on Ozempic since July and I’m currently pregnant," with another sharing "I got pregnant on Ozempic! I was due for my weekly shot and noticed I was late. Tested and boom - beautiful healthy baby boy."

To understand why this boom could be happening, we spoke to women's health GP, Dr Elise Dallas. Dr Elise shared what she knew about the evidence Ozempic and increased fertility are linked, telling us "The evidence linking Ozempic (semaglutide) to increases in fertility is not yet conclusive but there have been reports of women who were on the contraceptive pill or previously diagnosed as infertile getting pregnant while taking Ozempic."

She adds "These reports are considered plausible, and researchers have proposed several hypotheses about how the drug might boost fertility. However, more data and research are needed to establish a clear causal relationship. It is important to note that the existing studies have primarily focused on individuals with specific medical conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and the findings may not be applicable to the general population."

How is Ozempic increasing fertility?

We also asked Dr Elise how Ozempic could be increasing fertility, and at this stage there are only theories with no conclusive evidence. Dr Elise shares "The exact mechanisms through which Ozempic could potentially increase fertility are not fully understood. Ozempic belongs to a class of medications called glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) that mimic the action of a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1. This hormone helps regulate blood sugar levels and appetite.

GLP-1RAs have been shown to have various effects on reproductive hormones and processes, but the specific mechanisms by which they may influence fertility are still under investigation. It is believed that weight loss experienced by patients on Ozempic may play a role in increasing the rate of ovulation in women with irregular periods. Additionally, the drug's effect on birth control, such as potential nausea and vomiting, could decrease the efficacy of oral contraceptives."

There are also theories circulating online that Ozempic could slow gastric emptying and therefore affect the absorption rate of other medications like the contraceptive pill. Again, until studies prove this, this remains a just a theory. However, women concerned about experiencing unwanted pregnancy while taking Ozempic, even if they're taking precautions against unwanted pregnancy, should consult their GP before starting the medication.

What do women need to know about taking Ozempic?

Women are rightly concerned about taking the drug, and have some questions. To give you the information you need, Dr Elise makes the following suggestions:

Consult with a healthcare professional before starting or discontinuing any medication, including Ozempic . They can provide personalised advice and guidance based on individual health conditions and considerations. As with any medication, it is important to be aware of potential side effects and risks associated with Ozempic. Common side effects may include gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea and diarrhoea. Any concerning or unexpected symptoms should be promptly reported.

. They can provide personalised advice and guidance based on individual health conditions and considerations. As with any medication, it is important to be aware of potential side effects and risks associated with Ozempic. Common side effects may include gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea and diarrhoea. Any concerning or unexpected symptoms should be promptly reported. Ozempic is not currently approved or indicated as a fertility treatment . Women specifically seeking to enhance fertility should explore appropriate fertility treatment options under the guidance of a reproductive specialist.

. Women specifically seeking to enhance fertility should explore appropriate fertility treatment options under the guidance of a reproductive specialist. Using Ozempic specifically for the purpose of getting pregnant is not recommended. This is due to the lack of studies on its use during human pregnancy and adverse outcomes observed in animal studies. If planning to conceive, it is advised to stop taking Ozempic at least two months prior to conception, as the drug can take up to six weeks to be eliminated from the body. A woman should seek preconception advice at least three months before getting pregnant to enhance not only the chances of conceiving but also achieving a healthy pregnancy and baby. Open and informed discussions with healthcare providers are essential for women considering or currently taking Ozempic to understand the potential benefits, risks, and alternatives based on their individual circumstances.

