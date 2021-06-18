‘ Research has found that eating foods rich in vitamin B6 (also known as pyridoxine) can double your chances of becoming pregnant,’ says Hayley. ‘It’s important for regulating sex hormones, particularly progesterone. Progesterone is known as the pregnancy hormone because it helps the fertilised egg implant, establish and maintain itself in the uterine lining for a healthy pregnancy,’ she explains.

In order to boost your fertility, you should start to make positive lifestyle changes at least four months before you start trying to conceive. This is how long it takes the body to register change. If you already have a child, 18 months between birth and conception allows your nutrient stores to replenish. Our guide to the best time of year to have a baby is also helpful.

‘There is so much that women can do to optimise their fertility. It’s all about feeling empowered to take back control. I recommend getting to know when you’re fertile, as research shows us that fertility awareness knowledge can significantly reduce your time to pregnancy. In some cases, as much as up to six months!’ says Kate.

‘Some studies show links between miscarriage and those who have five or more caffeinated drinks a day, but nobody knows exactly why!’ adds Natasha. To be on the safe side limit your intake and remember thar caffeine isn’t just in coffee – it’s also in caffeinated tea, certain fizzy drinks, energy drinks, chocolate and some over-the-counter medicines.’

It was initially believed that caffeine affects fertility, but recent studies have shown that this may not be true, says fertility doctor Dr Kotrotsou. ‘However, the data on this isn’t particularly robust yet, so the general advice would still be to limit caffeine to less than 200mg per day.’

The solution? ‘Swap very high fibre foods such as bran flakes, wholemeal breads and pastas for more gentle fibre foods such as oats, sweet potato, nuts and seeds and green beans, which contain moderate amounts of fibre and are packed with fertility enhancing nutrients,’ advises Hayley.

However, don’t eat fibre excess, warns Hayley. ‘Fibre has many health promoting benefits in the body. However, when it comes to fertility, don’t consume too much fibre. This is because one of the effects fibre has is to reduce oestrogen levels in the body. It does so by reducing β-glucuronidase activity, restricting oestrogen reabsorption in the colon. The result may be a lowering of reproductive hormones, which increases chances of anovulatory cycles occurring (cycles when there’s an absence of ovulation),’ she says.

It’s essential for keeping your bowels regular, so make sure you eat plenty of wholegrains, fruit and vegetables to keep your digestive system functioning properly. The NHS recommends 30g of fibre a day, but 90% of Brits fall short of this figure, according to studies.

‘It’s recommended that both men and women supplement with 100ug selenium a day,’ she advises. ‘Further dietary support can be obtained through herring, tuna, garlic, eggs, carrots, mushrooms and broccoli.’ You can also find selenium in Brazil nuts and lobster.

Selenium is also good for males as it’s an antioxidant that has been shown to increase male fertility. ‘Good levels are also essential to maintain healthy testosterone levels and for the production of sperm in men,’ adds Hayley. ‘It is particularly important in the creation of strong whiplash tails in the sperm. One study found selenium supplementation to increase fertility from 17.5 to 35.1% in sub-fertile men,’ she says.

Having enough selenium is very important. ‘Selenium deficiency in women has been linked to an increased risk of miscarriage,’ says Hayley.

‘There are certain foods which can support vitamin D production,’ adds Hayley. ‘These include eggs (yolks) milk, butter and sprouted seeds.’ Although fish liver oils (e.g. cod liver oil) are a good source of vitamin D they are not recommended during pregnancy.

‘ Studies show that vitamin D deficiency is a risk factor for reduced fertility,’ says Hayley. ‘But due to our northern latitude in the UK, vitamin D deficiency is very common. I like to include this marker in our preconception work-ups at Habitude so that we can supplement at a level appropriate to the individual. Supplementation (10mcg for pregnant women) is usually the best course of action to improve vitamin D levels since our sun exposure is limited to just a few short months. Plus most people spend at lot of the summer indoors, and habitually cover-up with sunscreen when they go out, which reduces their ability to produce adequate levels of vitamin D naturally,’ she explains.

Try a YogaBellies for Fertility class (there are classes around the country). ‘It’s perfect for women who are trying to conceive, or those who want to get their body in the best possible condition for conception,’ says Cheryl.

‘Yoga also lets mothers prepare for the actual birth, by using physical yoga postures, meditation and also yogic breathing techniques,’ she adds. ‘So, not only is it fantastic when you’re trying to get pregnant but it gets you into the correct mindset for giving birth.’

‘In fact, there have been studies in America (Dr Alice Domar, 2002), which revealed that women who practice mind and body techniques achieved pregnancies at a rate almost three times higher than those who didn’t,’ says Cheryl. ‘This is because yoga benefits the reproductive functions – both in men and women – by improving the overall integration of physiological systems, reducing stress and balancing the neurohormonal profile,’ she explains.

‘Yoga is a fantastic way to prepare your body for pregnancy as it focuses on relaxation techniques and breathing,’ says Cheryl MacDonald, founder of YogaBellies .

Research suggests that even if you have sex six days prior to ovulation you stand a good chance of conceiving. If you want to have sex only on the day you ovulate, you may miss your chance of pregnancy. Our ovulation guide will tell you what you need to know.

‘You should have sex 3-4 times a week irrespective of your cycle day,’ advises Dr Koita. ‘The egg lives for only 24 hours after ovulation and sperm live for 48-72 hours. By having intercourse regularly you will ensure that the egg and sperm have the opportunity to meet every month. Importantly, the sperm quality drops when men abstain for more than three days.’

To keep you both excited and engaged try new positions and even places, and have regular sex (more of that, below).

There’s no evidence that some sex positions are better than others for conceiving, but if you’re trying for a baby don’t let sex become a chore. Bring back the fun by trying one of our sex positions for conception which encourage deep penetration so your man’s sperm is better able to reach your egg.

34. Treat yourself to a break

Lots of women get pregnant during a getaway so pack your bags, grab your partner and head off somewhere away from daily stresses such as work and commuting. If we rest and relax we are also more likely to want sex.

‘It can become quite overwhelming when you’re trying to conceive so it’s important to reset the balance,’ says Kate. ‘Taking the opportunity to care for your emotional health as well as your physical health is vital.’

‘Holidays also help us easily dissociate from our workload and practice the relaxation we so desperately need more of in our weekly schedule,’ says Natasha.

35. Book a thyroid check

If you’ve been trying to get pregnant with no positive results it’s worth checking to see if you have a thyroid problem. A dysfunctional thyroid can wreak havoc on fertility. Yet it can be hard to diagnose as there aren’t always symptoms.

‘Checking your TSH levels (thyroid hormone) and vitamin D levels are important as they play an important role in one’s ability to get pregnant and maintain a pregnancy,’ says Dr Koita. Ask your doctor for a thyroid profile.

36. Get a good night’s sleep

To improve your chances of getting pregnant you need to keep yourself as healthy and happy as possible and that includes getting enough sleep. ‘Sleep is the time our bodies recover and heal,’ says Natasha. ‘And having a good routine around your bedtime is crucial to a good night’s sleep. I recommend closing the curtains and making the space dark for two hours before sleep. Please, no screens in the last hour. I particularly like a cup of chamomile to seal the deal,’ she says. If you become severely fatigued, a lack of sleep can disrupt your periods, so if you are suffering from any sleep problems look at ways to fix them. 37. Use lubricant Even if you haven’t needed it before, you may now. Having lots of sex can make your vagina dry, so invest in lubricant. It’s not advisable to use chemical-based lubricants as they can hurt sperm. Instead, use a lubricant such as Pre-Seed Fertility Lubricant (£18.49, Boots) or even egg whites! They’re sperm-friendly and fragrance-free. 38. Reconsider your medication If you’re taking any medication (prescription or not), have a chat with your doctor about how these could affect your fertility, or a foetus if you fall pregnant. ‘Speak to your GP if you are on any medication – e.g. antiepileptic, antidepressantsrot antihypertensives. You should be aware of the effects of these drugs on pregnancy and if there are alternatives available,’ advises Dr Koita. Steroids, hormone-based hair and skin treatments and cancer treatment, amongst others, can also have an impact. But don’t come off medication without profession advice. It could make you ill. 39. Take a fertility MOT ‘Taking a fertility MOT is a great way of understanding your own unique fertility potential,’ says Professor Nargund. ‘For women, the fertility MOT can provide an assessment of your egg reserve, providing an indication on your biological clock and your ovulation status. A 3D internal ultrasound examines the uterus and gives you information on your womb, helping to spot any fibroids or polyps, which can potentially affect implantation,’ she says. ‘Additionally, advanced Doppler technology can assess the blood flow to your uterus, giving you further information about the quality of eggs and if there are any factors that can affect implantation or potentially cause miscarriage,’ she adds. ‘For men, a fertility test gives a detailed analysis of semen. It examines the count, morphology and motility of sperm,’ continues Professor Nargund. ‘Results are instant, and you can then talk to your doctor about the results to decide on the best next steps to take.’ Visit CREATE Fertility for more info.

40. Be kind to each other

It’s easy to forget each other during the process of getting pregnant. Making a family takes time, energy, a sense of humour and love. If you find yourself just going through the motions and forcing yourselves to schedule sex you may start to miss out on what should be an intimate time. Ironically, this can result in you wanting to less sex.

Every now and again take a break and inject some joy and romance into your relationship. Go on a country walk, treat yourselves to a dinner date, or give each other a seductive massage. Make sure you keep it fun and flirty with lots of talking. Focus on reliving your honeymoon period – not making a baby.

41. Educate yourself

‘Fertility and general health are closely intertwined, so alongside educating young people about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, we also need to empower them with an understanding of how to best look after their fertility,’ says Professor Nargund.

‘I have long campaigned for fertility education to be provided in schools – by educating young women and men about their fertility from a younger age, we can enable them to be in control and proactive about protecting their natural fertility by making the necessary positive changes to their lifestyle,’ she says.

Forewarned is forearmed, so read up on fertility or reach out for advice.

42. Don’t give up

If you’ve been trying for a baby for a while with no success don’t worry. You’re not alone.

‘Around 1 in 6 couples in the UK have trouble getting pregnant,’ says Dr Koita. ‘But with the right help and support you can fast-track your journey to parenthood,’ she says. ‘Female age is the most significant factor that determines the chances of a successful outcome, so a timely intervention is important. ‘

Remember, the more stress and pressure you put on yourself, the longer it will take. Stay well, keep positive and good luck!