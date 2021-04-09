When can soft play areas open? Dates for England and rest of the UK

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

In pre-pandemic times, soft play areas were an essential part of many young children’s lives – so when can they open again after lockdown?

It’s a question many families have been asking, as baby and toddler groups are allowed to continue operating. Children have also now gone back to school under the government’s roadmap for lifting lockdown restrictions, meaning it’s only those very young children that haven’t been accounted for yet.

Much like the reopening of zoos, farms and other interactive attractions, the day that soft play areas can open again after lockdown will be another step towards ‘normality’ for millions of young children.

When can soft play areas open in England?

Soft play areas are reopening from May 17, under stage three of the government’s plan.

While nurseries and childminders were allowed to stay open during lockdown, soft play areas have been put into this later stage of reopening as they aren’t deemed as “essential” and don’t often operate as childcare centres.

Soft play areas are also fairly high-risk in terms of transmission, as it’s difficult for children to maintain consistent social distancing and regular respiratory hygiene.

At the same time as soft play areas reopen, pubs and restaurants will open their indoor seating areas. Cinemas bowling alleys will reopen too. Group sports taking place inside, such as gym classes, also have the go-ahead for this early summer date. Swimming pools are open again already, as are gyms and fitness studios.

And while there have been doubts about how successful the roadmap will be, in light of new Covid-19 variants and third wave in Europe, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has assured that all is going to plan.

“We set out our roadmap and we’re sticking to it.” He said, “And I want to stress, that we see nothing in the present data that makes us think that we will have to deviate from that roadmap.

“But it is by being cautious, by monitoring the data at every stage and by following the rules: remembering hands, face, space and fresh air – that we hope together to make this roadmap to freedom irreversible.”

When can often play areas open in Scotland?

Scotland’s timetable for lifting the lockdown is not quite so concrete, but soft play should open in early June.

They have been closed since the first lockdown in March 2020. Upon reopening, will be enforcing social distancing and have to have capacity constraints in all venues.

On the same date, up to six people from up to three households can socialise indoors. Up to eight people from three households will also be able to social outside and hospitality can stay open until 11pm.

When can soft play areas open in Wales?

Children’s soft play centres in Wales will reopen on May 17, according to the Welsh government’s roadmap.

From this date, all children’s indoor activities will also be able to resume. Organised inside activities for adults, such as exercise classes, can also resume with up to 15 people.

When can soft play areas reopen in Northern Ireland?

Soft play centres in Northern Ireland are closed. It’s not clear when they’ll reopen again, as the Executive will review the current restrictions on April 15.

At the moment, anyone living in Northern Ireland must stay at home.