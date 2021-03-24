We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As lockdown restrictions start to lift under the government’s roadmap people want to know when they can stay overnight with family and friends again.

While the number of people that can meet outdoors has now changed in England, families are still not able to reunite inside at the moment.

Christmas was the last time different households could meet indoors. However, even in December household mixing was restricted. People in tier 4 areas were told not to visit with anyone they don’t live with.

However, the end of household isolation is in sight. Lockdown seems to be working, cases are slowly falling and the government’s roll out of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine and Pfizer vaccine is still going to plan. This means that there is hope we’ll be able to stay overnight with family soon.

When can I stay overnight with family in England?

Overnight stays with anyone who is not part of your household or support bubble are not allowed until May 17 2021 at the earliest, under the government’s guidance for lifting lockdown.

After this date, two households and up to six people can meet inside. Up to 30 people can mix outdoors as well, with social distancing guidelines still in place for this period and the foreseeable future.

Lockdown is being lifted in four stages. The first two stages will happen by the end of March. From March 29, two households and up to six people will be able to meet outdoors in either a public or a private space.

From April 12, members of the same household can also take a holiday together within self-contained accommodation. Campsites and caravan parks are also expected to reopen again so providing that all interactions take place outside and separately, including any hospitality arrangements, overnight stays with family members could be permitted from this date in England.

After May 17, the next date for lifting further lockdown restrictions will be June 21 at the earliest. It’s hoped that there will be no restrictions on social mixing or distancing after this date. However this is pending reviews by the government.

Current rules on staying overnight

Before May 17, it’s not legal to stay overnight with another household. However there are very limited circumstances where overnight stays are permitted.

Video of the Week

“You cannot leave your home or the place where you are living for holidays or overnight stays unless you have a reasonable excuse for doing so,” guidance on the government’s website reads. “This means that holidays in the UK and abroad are not allowed. This includes staying in a second home, caravan or boat, if that is not your primary residence.

“This also includes staying with anyone who you don’t live with unless they’re in your support bubble.”

The government has offered the following reasons as an “acceptable excuse” to stay overnight:

Staying with your support bubble

If you can’t, for whatever reason, return to your main residence

Staying in overnight accommodation while moving house

If you need accommodation to attend a funeral or related event

If you need accommodation for work purposes or to offer voluntary services

Children who require accommodation for school or care

If you are homeless, seeking asylum, a vulnerable person seeking refuge, or if escaping harm – including domestic abuse.

If you are an elite athlete or their support staff or parent and the athlete is under 18 where it is necessary to be outside of the home for training or competition

Only under these conditions are overnight stays permitted while the third lockdown rules are still in place.