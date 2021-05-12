When can we stop wearing face coverings in the UK?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The day when we can stop wearing face coverings in public indoor spaces is going to be a welcome one, as it will be a sure sign that other Covid-19 protections are working in the UK.

Already there is some hope on the horizon, as children have been told they don’t have to wear face masks at school from May 17 when the next stage of restrictions lift. A relaxation of other social distancing restrictions is also on the cards for the same date, with hugging to be allowed again and more people allowed to mix indoors and outdoors.

But when can we stop wearing face coverings and masks in day-to-day life? This is what the experts have said so far.

When can we stop wearing face masks in England?

Despite the lockdown roadmap indicating that all social restrictions will lift from June 21 in England, it’s not currently known exactly when we can stop wearing face coverings in the UK. Health Secretary Matt Hancock did say, however, that the government was considering changing the rules on face masks from next month. Speaking to Sky News, he said that ministers hadn’t completely “ruled that out”.

“We will be changing the rules to be far more about people taking personal responsibility, exercising common sense according to their circumstances.”

“We will set out really clearly the risks. People understand the risks – we know that – and we’ll make that very, very plain and then people can exercise their own personal responsibility.”

“Grandparents, sometimes for the first time in over a year, will be able to be close to their grandchildren, but taking into account the individual risk of catching this disease which differs according to circumstances,” he added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that decisions to lift social distancing requirements of all kinds would be made following a review.

“Our journey back towards normality will be subject to resolving a number of key questions and to do this we will conduct four reviews.” He said, “One will assess how long we need to maintain social distancing and face masks.

“This will also inform guidance on working from home – which should continue wherever possible until this review is complete.”

The other reviews concern the resumption of international travel when lockdown is over, including the recently-announced ‘green list’ of countries, whether Covid-status certification (so-called vaccine passports) will be used to reopen larger venues, and how major events can return in the future.

How much longer will we have to wear face masks?

While the advice from the government is unclear, epidemiologists and medical experts have weighed in on when we can stop wearing face coverings.

Professor Andrew Pollard, head of the Oxford Vaccine Group and the chief investigator of the Oxford vaccine trial, remained optimistic about the coming months as he said that the end of face coverings is “getting closer to happening”.

However, Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has urged caution on ditching face masks too quickly.

“It’s more likely to be that we wear masks in certain places, that we are continuing with hand washing, making sure that we are sensible about the way in which we interact with people in indoor environments.

“I would be very surprised if we go in year-on-year with needing to do more things than that.

“But this coming winter, I think we need to wait and see how far we get on with the current reduction in numbers that needs to occur.”

Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at Public Health England, also recently told BBC News that people might need to wear face coverings and socially distance for several years until we fully return to normality.

She said that “people have got used to those lower-level restrictions now, and people can live with them, and the economy can still go on with those less severe restrictions in place.”

“So I think certainly for a few years, at least until other parts of the world are as well vaccinated as we are, and the numbers have come down everywhere, that is when we may be able to go very gradually back to a more normal situation,” she said.

When can you stop wearing face masks in Scotland?

There is currently no word from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon about when people can stop wearing face masks in Scotland.

She said recently that measures on hygiene, the use of face coverings and social distancing could stay in place even when lockdown is lifted completely.

“The worst thing we can do right now, and we can say this not just from theory but partly from our experience last year, is get all of this progress, hard won on the part of all of us, and then let up too quickly so it all runs out of control again and we are back to square one.”

In Scotland, over 1.5 million people have received their second dose of either the Pfizer, Oxford or Moderna vaccines and are fully inoculated.

When can we stop wearing face masks in Wales?

The Welsh government is keeping the issue under review, according to First Minister Mark Drakeford. Speaking recently about lifting the restrictions on face masks, he said, “We may be able to mitigate some of the measures that we are all taking” to reduce the infection rate.

But he added, “I think that the population in Wales, which has stuck so carefully to the rules and done so much to protect one another, they will want to go on playing their part, rather than thinking we can act as though coronavirus has gone away.”

It comes as almost 2 million people in Wales have now received their first dose of the vaccine. This number includes people in their 30s, of which 53% have had their first dose.

When can we stop wearing face coverings in Northern Ireland?

It’s not known when the government in Northern Ireland will scrap the requirement for people to wear face masks. But First Minister Arlene Foster said that she was “pleased and proud” that the “collective efforts” of the country had reached a point where they had “established a good level of control over the virus.”

The First Minister added, “We are now entering brighter and better times.”

From May 24 in Northern Ireland, people will be able to sit inside at a pub or restaurant in a group of six or up to two households. Visitor attractions and exercise classes will also be allowed again, similar to in England.

What are the current rules on face masks in the UK?

According to government guidance, put in place last year at the beginning of the pandemic, “You should wear a face covering in an enclosed space where social distancing isn’t possible and where you will come into contact with people outside your household or support bubble.”

It’s necessary to wear a face covering in all of the following places, unless you are exempt from doing so:

Public transportation, including aeroplanes

Taxis and private hire vehicles

Public transport hubs, such as train stations

All shops and supermarkets

Indoor shopping centres

Hospitality venues, including bars and pubs, except when seated at the table to eat or drink

Estate agents and letting agents

All entertainment venues, including theatres, cinemas, zoos and concert halls

Personal care premises, including hair salons and tattoo parlours

Libraries and public reading rooms

Places of worship

Schools and other educational establishments

Premises providing medical or veterinary services

Community centres, youth and social clubs

Funeral service providers, including funeral homes

Conference centres and exhibition halls

Public indoor spaces in hotels and hostels

Essentially, you must wear a face covering in any indoor public space where the two-metre social distance can’t be maintained.

Who is exempt from wearing a face mask?

Although face masks are mandatory across the UK, there are some people who are exempt from wearing one. These include:

Children under 11 years old, as this is against advice from both the WHO and Public Health England.

People who cannot put on, wear or remove a face covering because of a physical or mental illness or impairment, or disability

When putting on, wearing or removing a face covering will cause you severe distress

If you are speaking to or providing assistance to someone who relies on lip reading, clear sound or facial expressions to communicate

To avoid harm or injury, or the risk of harm or injury, to yourself or others – including if it would negatively impact on your ability to exercise or participate in a strenuous activity

Police officers and other emergency workers, given that this may interfere with their ability to serve the public

This list of exemptions has been updated throughout the last year as more information on the value of masks, social distancing and increased hygiene measures as a set of protective measures has been uncovered.