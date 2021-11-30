Which TSB branches are closing in 2021? Is your local bank on the list?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

TSB has announced that it’s closing 70 of its branches in the UK in response to more people using online banking and fewer people visiting its physical branches. But which TSB branches are closing this year and is your local bank on the list?

The news comes after M&S announced plans to close some of its stores earlier this year as the high street looks set to change once more as a result of multiple lockdowns and also the fact that 90% (2.2million customers) now use online banking, with 1.6 million opting for the mobile banking app.

Even before the Covid pandemic, the bank was seeing a shift in its customer banking pattern and now it has 44% using services at its cash machines and 24% using a Post Office.

But this latest closure will result in 150 fewer roles within the company but TSB says all impacted staff will be offered alternative roles in the company and it will continue to support customers through its online chat service, plus telephone and new video banking services.

Which TSB branches are closing in 2021?

TSB plans to close a further 70 of its bank branches but the first of these new closures will start in 2022, the baking giant confirmed today.

TSB first announced in 2020 that it planned to close 164 branches and these were earmarked for closure between January and June 2021 and before this, in 2019 a total of 82 branches closed their doors for the last time.

In 2021 there are currently 290 TSB banks but the closures starting in 2022 will take this number down to 220.

The bank is planning on keeping those stores to enable 90% of its customers to have just a 20-minute or less drive to their local bank.

TSB chief customer officer Robin Bulloch said, “Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future.

“These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country. They are accompanied by a significant investment programme to upgrade branches to better suit customer needs.

He added, “And, where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch, we will introduce more ‘pop-up’ services in communities.”

Earlier this year TSB launched a TV advert with Friends star David Schwimmer.

Is your local TSB bank on the list to close in 2022?

The full list of TSB bank branches that will be closing in 2022:

TSB Aylesbury – 19 April 2022

TSB Bath – 15 June 2022

TSB Bermondsey – 27 April 2022

TSB Bishop’s Stortford – 26 May 2022

TSB Bromley – 18 May 2022

TSB Bury St Edmunds – 26 May 2022

TSB Camberley – 5 May 2022

TSB Cambridge – 20 April 2022

TSB Carolgate – 24 May 2022

TSB Cleveleys – 8 June 2022

TSB Colchester – 31 May 2022

TSB Coldside – 13 April 2022

TSB Cirencester – 14 June 2022

TSB Denton – 17 May 2022

TSB Ealing – 5 May 2022

TSB Eastbourne – 17 May 2022

TSB Ellon – 19 April 2022

TSB Exeter – 21 June 2022

TSB Forfar – 14 April 2022

TSB Forres – 27 April 2022

TSB Fort William – 20 April 2022

TSB Frodsham – 22 June 2022

TSB Garston – 9 June 2022

TSB Gateshead – 10 May 2022

TSB Gillingham – 15 June 2022

TSB Greenwich – 28 April 2022

TSB Harlesden – 28 April 2022

TSB Horsham – 12 May 2022

TSB Kirkintilloch – 28 April 2022

TSB Lanark – 27 April 2022

TSB Longbridge – 28 June 2022

TSB Louth – 24 May 2022

TSB Magdalen Street – 28 June 2022

TSB Maidstone – 10 May 2022

TSB Market Hill – 16 June 2022

TSB Maryport – 10 May 2022

TSB Melton Mowbray – 1 June 2022

TSB Morden – 11 May 2022

TSB Morecombe – 7 June 2022

TSB Nelson – 18 May 2022

TSB Newbury – 7 June 2022

TSB Newton Aycliffe – 3 May 2022

TSB Northallerton – 3 May 2022

TSB Ossett – 17 May 2022

TSB Oxford – 7 June 2022

TSB Redcar – 4 May 2022

TSB Redditch – 2 June 2022

TSB Romford – 31 May 2022

TSB Ross-On-Wye – 22 June 2022

TSB Rushden – 21 April 2022

TSB Sherwood – 29 June 2022

TSB Shrewsbury – 28 June 2022

TSB Solihull – 1 June 2022

TSB Southend-On-Sea – 2 June 2022

TSB Stranraer – 28 April 2022

TSB Sutton – 26 May 2022

TSB Swaffham – 24 May 2022

TSB Taunton – 12 April 2022

TSB Thornbury – 9 June 2022

TSB Thurso – 21 April 2022

TSB Tunbridge Wells – 19 May 2022

TSB Uxbridge – 4 May 2022

TSB West End – 4 May 2022

TSB Weston-super-Mare – 23 June 2022

TSB Wilmslow – 14 June 2022

TSB Wimborne – 13 April 2022

TSB Winsford – 21 June 2022

TSB Woodseats – 15 June 2022

TSB Worcester – 21 June 2022

TSB Yeovil – 12 April 2022

What to do if your local TSB is closing

Before your branch closes, make sure you’re set up to bank with us using one of the options – Mobile Banking App, Internet Banking or Telephone banking – so you can access your banking from home or elsewhere 24/7:

Video of the Week

TSB has introduced new TSB pop-ups in around 40 communities across the country, with another 10 planned to open. So if you need a face-to-face chat about your money, you’ll be able to meet with one of its Mobile Money Confidence Experts.

They’ll be available one day a week at an accessible location, and can help with most of your banking needs, including: