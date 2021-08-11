We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating?

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were one of TVs much-loved on-screen couples when they played Rachel Green and Ross Gellar in the US sitcom.

Their infamous phrase ‘We were on a break’ got viewers debating whether it is okay to date other people when you’re ‘on a break’ – as taking a break fundamentally means you haven’t broken up.

But Ross saw it as a ‘split’ break and hooked up with Chloe, a girl from the Copy place, much to Rachel’s upset.

While their characters have an on-off relationship throughout the whole series, they do rekindle their relationship in the finale.

And nostalgia for the couple returned when the cast of Friends reunited for Friends: The Reunion, for the first time in 20 years.

Jennifer Aniston’s reps broke their silence after ‘bombshell baby news’ on Friends reunion show and while there was no baby news, we ask Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating? and look at the state of Jennifer and David’s relationship status today…

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are not dating, after his reps denied claims that he is ‘growing closer’ to Jennifer Aniston following their reunion on Friends: The Reunion show.

A source told Closer magazine, “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there.”

But a rep for David has denied the report, saying there are no truths in the romance rumour.

The couple revealed back in June that they actually fancied each other off-screen while shooting in the 1990s. During the reunion show, hosted by James Corden, David confessed, “The first season, I had a major crush on Jen. At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other.”

Friends made its debut 27 years ago when the first episode aired in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons. But the pair never got together off-screen in that time.

David added, “It was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer recalled, “I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kissed is gonna be on national television.’ And sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. But we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

The pair admitted that they used to cuddle on the sofa, David remembered, “I thought back on the very first year or two, when we would have breaks from rehearsal, there were moments when we would cuddle on the couch.”

Jennifer agreed, “We would spoon and fall asleep on the couch.”

Is David Schwimmer married?

David Schwimmer married British artist and waitress Zoe Buckman back in 2010 when David was 44 and Zoe was just 25. The pair started dating in 2007 after his feelings for Jennifer Aniston fizzled out.

Having kept their relationship private for four months, details of their secret wedding were kept hidden for more than a decade but news spilled out when singer Peter Andre recently let slip that he sang at their wedding.

He said, “I know everyone is really excited about the ‘Friends’ reunion, but I’ve actually never watched a single episode! Bizarrely, I did sing at David Schwimmer’s wedding in 2010, though.”

Peter explained, “I got a call saying he wanted to meet me and I thought it was a wind-up. I went to a London hotel to meet him and we started talking and he said to me ‘I’d love you to sing at our wedding’.

“And so I did. It was definitely strange seeing Thandiwe Newton and David Walliams in the same room, singing along to a song I never even knew they knew. It was wonderful.”

David and Zoe’s daughter Cleo was born in 2011, but the couple announced in 2017 that they were “taking some time apart” before divorcing later that year.

But they have kept things amicable, saying their daughter’s “happiness and wellbeing” was their “priority”.

Before his relationship with Zoe, in the late 90s David dated singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia.

Is Jennifer Aniston married?

Jennifer Aniston has been married twice and divorced twice, and while she keeps her personal life private, Jennifer is thought to have remained single since her last divorce and confirmed that she is not on celebrity dating app Raya.

In her early years, Jennifer was dating Tate Donovan in 1995 before splitting up in 1998.

The actress married Fight Club actor Brad Pitt in a lavish Malibu wedding after two years of dating. The couple met in 1994 as their managers were mutual friends. They stayed married between 2000 and 2005 and were considered a rare Hollywood success. But this didn’t last long as on 7th January they announced their separation.

Their divorce was finalised in October that year and it was claimed that Brad had been unfaithful with his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie, whom he started dating soon after his split from Jen.

Speaking about the divorce, in 2015 Jen told The Hollywood Reporter, “Nobody did anything wrong… It was just like, sometimes things [happen].”

But the pair ran into each other in 2020 backstage at the SAG Awards and it was claimed her and Brad’s relationship was the best it had ever been.

Between 2008 and 2009, Jennifer had an on-off relationship with singer John Mayer.

Jennifer went on to date Leftovers actor Justin Theroux in 2011, and after a whirlwind relationship the pair bought a Bel-Air home together the following January.

Jen and Justin got engaged in 2012 and were married at their estate in 2015.

But the pair split at the end of 2017. Justin shared details of their split earlier this year and admitted he still loves her.

