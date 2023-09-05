Who bought Wilko and which stores are they buying?

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Shoppers want to know who bought Wilko, after the news that 51 stores have been saved by a buyer.

After weeks of talks failed to result in a rescue deal for the budget retailer, many have been asking which Wilko stores are closing as the 85-year-old retailer headed for collapse. The news came not long after a string of Boots closures were announced too, reflecting a trend of decline in the British high street.

However, after a number of rumoured rescue deals failed to materialise, the news broke that budget retail chain B&M has agreed to buy up to 51 Wilko stores. Following four B&M store closures earlier this year, shoppers may have been surprised by the retailer's deal to save some Wilko shops, but the previous closures were largely due to the demolition of shopping centres where the stores were located, rather than difficulties faced by the chain.

Who bought Wilko?

Discount chain B&M has agreed to buy 51 Wilko stores in a deal worth £13m. The budget variety retailer is one of Wilko's competitors, along with the likes of Poundland and Home Bargains, that Wilko has struggled to compete with in recent years.

Wilko fell into administration in August and had difficulty finding a buyer, with reports stating that a deal tabled by HMV's owner had stalled over issues with suppliers and funding. Administrators at PwC are reportedly still in talks with other companies that could save some of Wilko's remaining 350+ stores.

Buyer B&M - which was originally called Billington & Mayman - opened its first store in Blackpool in 1978, before expanding throughout the UK. It is now one of the UK’s most successful discount retailers, with a market value of £5bn and 1,100 outlets nationwide and in France.

Which Wilko stores are B&M buying?

B&M has not yet confirmed which Wilko stores it has bought or how many jobs are expected to be saved by the new deal.

The company said it would update on the newly acquired stores at its half-year results on 9 November, with a spokesperson saying: "The consideration is fully funded from existing cash reserves and the acquisition is not expected to be conditional on any regulatory clearances."

What will happen to the other Wilko stores?

All Wilko's stores remain open for now as it continues to look for buyers for a bigger chunk of its shops. There are reports that HMV owner Doug Putman is looking at buying 300 stores, while retailers Poundland, Home Bargains and The Range are also reportedly in talks about taking on stores.

Meanwhile, the money raised by the sale to B&M will help recover funds for Wilko's creditors, as administrators PwC oversee the running of the business with all of its associated costs, such as employee wages.

The first redundancies at Wilko started on Monday, with 269 jobs at Wilko's support centre in Worksop and 14 others at a subsidiary firm reported to have been axed.

Tania Clench, legal director in the restructuring and insolvency team at Cripps, said of the news: "Despite today's deal, the future of the remaining Wilko stores still remains in doubt, meaning thousands of high street workers still face losing their jobs, and unsecured creditors still don’t know where they stand. The dialogue with Doug Putman appears still to be ongoing, but it looks like if that deal is to be reached, fewer stores than originally anticipated will be acquired."

Tania explained "Anyone who takes on Wilko will need to invest time and cash in bringing the stores and the brand in line with what its rivals are offering," but she added, "I would not be surprised to see other potential bids for parts of the business coming through and with these, hopefully, jobs being saved."

The Wilko store closures are another blow to the high street, with other chains who have been forced to close some of their sites recently including Iceland, New Look and Argos.