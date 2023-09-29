Wilko stores reopening: The full list of shops reopening as Poundlands
We've got the full list of Wilko stores reopening as Poundland, after the chain bought several shops that were headed for closure
Shoppers want to know more about the Wilko stores reopening as Poundlands, and whether their local high street is affected by the change.
Everyday essentials retailer Wilko collapsed into administration earlier this year, leaving shoppers across the UK wondering which Wilko stores were closing. But following the news that B&M and Poundland had bought some Wilko stores, things have been looking a little brighter for Wilko employees - many of whom have been told they will be able to keep their jobs in the rebranded stores.
Much like the Boots store closures earlier this year, the disappearance of Wilkos from the UK is another blow to the high street, but now news has come that some of the old stores are set to open their doors again - but under a different name. Here's the full list of confirmed Wilko stores reopening so far...
Which Wilko stores are reopening? The full list
- Broad Street, Chell Road, Stafford, Staffordshire
- Pendle Rise Shopping Centre, Nelson, Lancashire
- The Peel Centre, Great Portwood Street, Stockport
- The Mall, Church Street, Eccles, Manchester
- London Street, Southport, Merseyside
- Lord Street, Leigh, Greater Manchester
- East Street, Barking, London
- High Street, Maidenhead, Berkshire
- Bede Precinct, Viking Centre, Jarrow
- The Broadway, Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire
10 former Wilko stores are reopening as Poundlands after a number of sites were bought by the chain, with Poundland encouraging former Wilko staff to apply for roles at the shops, saying it will 'prioritise' them for the jobs.
Darren Kay, Poundland retail director, has said: "We're pleased to be able to re-open so quickly - not least because our ambition is to provide job opportunities for former Wilko colleagues.
"Of course, we’re not yet in a position to offer our fullest ranges in these stores, but we know customers will appreciate a shop that’s open, trading and employing colleagues to one that’s got its shutters closed."
A New Wilko UpdateOn Saturday morning we open 10 former Wilko stores as Poundlands.Those new stores can be found in Stafford, Nelson, Barking, Stockport, Eccles, Leigh, Southport, Maidenhead, Jarrow and Scunthorpe. 1/6September 27, 2023
When are the Wilko stores reopening as Poundland?
The Wilko stores are reopening as Poundlands on Saturday 30 September. While we only have a date for 10 of the stores set to be reopened at the moment, it's likely that more will follow in due course.
Poundland aims to open all the former Wilko stores it bought by the end of 2023, and give the reopened shops a full makeover in 2024 so they become "fully operational Poundlands".
Why are some Wilko stores reopening as Poundland?
Poundland owner Pepco agreed earlier this month to buy up to 71 Wilko stores from administrator PwC following the collapse of the high street chain. Wilko was forced to shut its doors for good after failing to secure emergency funding.
In addition, fellow discount chain B&M has bought 51 other Wilko stores, which will also be reopening at a later date, while The Range has bought Wilko's brand, website and intellectual property. This means Wilko's name will not completely disappear from high streets, as own-brand items will appear in The Range stores.
The Wilko store closures are another blow to the high street. Iceland, New Look and Argos have also all been forced to close sites in recent months.
