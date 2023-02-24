Which Argos stores are closing down? Full list and 2023 update

Here's the latest on which Argos stores are closing in the UK and beyond in 2023.

The British high street is certainly suffering in 2023, with M&S store closures, New Look stores closing and TK Maxx stores shutting down, making many long-standing shopping destinations simply not what they used to be. Sadly adding to this decline is fresh news that iconic retailer Argos will be shutting a number of it's stores this year too.

We share which Argos stores are closing down and the reasons behind these shops shutting in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Which Argos stores are closing? Full list

Argos Victoria Centre, Nottingham, England - closed January 14 Argos City Arcade, Coventry, England - closed January 7 Argos Wheatley Retail Park, Doncaster, England - closed October 27 Argos Bridge Street, Bolton, England - closed late 2022 Argos Cardiff Bay, Wales - closing July 2023 Argos Newport, Wales - closing July 2023 Argos Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, Scotland - closing March 11 Ashbourne Retail Park, Ireland - closing June 24 Athlone Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Blanchardstown West End Argo, Ireland - closing June 24 Carlow Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Castlebar Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Cavan Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Clonmel Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Cork Mahon Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Cork Retail Park Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Drogheda Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Dun Laoghaire Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Dundalk Retail Park Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Dundrum Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Galway Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Ilac Centre (Dublin) Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Kilkenny Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Killarney Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Letterkenny Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Liffey Valley Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Limerick Childers Road Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Longford Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Monaghan Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Naas Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Navan Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Omni Park (Dublin) Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Portlaoise Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Rathfarnham Nutgrove Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Sligo Argos 4146, Ireland - closing June 24 St. Stephens Green (Dublin), Ireland - closing June 24 Tallaght Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Tralee Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Tullamore Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Waterford Argos, Ireland - closing June 24 Wexford Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Upcoming Argos store closures are taking place across all parts of the UK. Argos in Lanarkshire, Scotland is the next store to close it's doors, taking place in March 2023, with two Welsh stores in Cardiff Bay and Newport expected to close down this Summer too.

Four Argos stores have shut in big cities across England in recent months with branches in Coventry and Nottingham shutting down in January. But the real impact of Argos store closures is in the Republic of Ireland where it's been confirmed that all stores will close down for good.

The chain employs around 580 people across the Republic of Ireland. The decision to close all 34 stores was announced in mid January 2023. It was revealed that these stores will cease trading by June 24.

A company statement continued: "Argos is committed to doing everything it can to support its people and is talking to 580 colleagues across 34 stores in the Republic of Ireland about their options."

Andy McClelland, Argos Ireland Operations Manager (opens in new tab), confirmed that enhanced redundancy packages were being proposed for staff affected.

"We understand this is difficult news for our customers and colleagues," he said. "As with any major change to our business, we have not made this decision lightly and we are doing everything we can to support those impacted. On behalf of everyone at Argos I would like to thank our colleagues, customers, suppliers and partners for their support to our business.”

Why are Argos stores closing in the Republic of Ireland?

Argos have explained that all stores in the Republic of Ireland are closing because the investment required to develop and modernise the Irish part of its business was "not viable".

The retailer made the decision to leave the country following "careful consideration" and a "thorough review" of its business and operations. Argos believe that the money it would have taken to develop Irish stores could be better invested in other parts of the business.

In wake of the announced closures, the high street company have confirmed that ROI customers will not be able to place orders online or via its home delivery service after March 22, 2023.

Argos will cease trading in June 24, though some stores may close earlier than this if store tenancy contracts are up before this date.

Why are Argos stores closing in the UK?

Argos are closing stores across the UK as a result of a deal with Sainsbury's. The high street chain will open smaller branches inside Sainsbury's supermarkets instead.

By the end of March 2023, the retailer plans to have opened up 25 new kiosks inside Sainsbury's supermarkets. Subsequently, 50 standalone Argos stores will close down in the same month to make way for these new outlets.

A good example is Argo's Doncaster store, which closed in late 2022. Customers who previously shopped there can now visit the Argos branch in the Sainsbury's on Thorne Road in Edenthorpe.

"By bringing together the much-loved brands of Sainsbury’s and Argos under the one roof, our customers will be able to enjoy greater convenience as the new Argos will enable them to purchase thousands of technology, home and toy products whilst picking up their groceries," a company spokesperson said of the move.

It's understood that in a year from now, Sainsbury's hopes to have opened around 430-460 Argos branches inside their supermarkets.

The big name supermarket bought Argos back in 2016 for £1.4 billion. Since then, the grocer has been slowly shutting standalone stores and incorporating them into their supermarkets.

As part of the move, customers can now access Argos’ Fast Track Delivery and Collection in Sainsbury’s stores.

