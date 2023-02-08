Which New Look stores are closing down? Full list and 2023 update

Here's the latest on which New Look stores are closing in the UK in 2023.

From M&S store closures, to the continued closure of Wilko stores and a slew of Wetherspoons pub closures, it's safe to say that the British high street is in the midst of a shake-up. And adding to the decline, is news that popular fashion retailer New Look have been forced to shutter some of it's stores in 2023, in a number of key shopping centre destinations.

We share which New Look stores are set to shut down, the reasons behind the shock closures and what has been said of the future of New Look stores in general.

Which New Look stores are closing? Full list

Grosvenor Centre, Northampton - closing February 15 Kirkcaldy High Street, Scotland - closing early February Selborne Walk Shopping Centre, Walthamstow, London - closed February 4 Bullring & Grand Central, Birmingham - closed January 30 Coventry Arena Retail Park, Coventry - closed January 29 The Gateway Shopping Centre, Trowbridge - closed January 23 Fort Shopping Park, Birmingham - closed January 9

Of the recent 2023 store closures, a spokesperson for New Look said: "As part of the normal course of business, New Look occasionally closes sites, but also opens new stores when the right opportunities arise.

"While a small number of stores have closed in recent months, our most recent new openings were in November 2022 and we have plans for further openings in the first half of this year."

New Look owns 440 stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland (as of March 2022), so it's thought that the seven store closures are not indicative of company trouble.

In fact, most recently the clothing retailer announced a new exciting venture taking place in six of it's stores in the UK. New Look has expanded its partnership with second-hand clothing website Re-Fashion and as a result, Re-Fashion concessions have since opened up in their Coventry, Nottingham, Peterborough, Leicester, Loughborough and Wolverhampton stores. The concessions sell vintage and pre-loved clothing items from sportswear to designer luxe clothing.

The retailer said the partnership would be a "tangible way" to create awareness for more sustainable ways of buying clothes.

Why have some New Look stores closed?

Some of the recent New Look store closures have taken place after a change in rental agreements which were regrettably out of the company's hands.

A New Look store in Coventry closed down on January 29 after the owner requested the property back. A company spokesman told Coventry Live (opens in new tab): “Regrettably, our New Look store in Coventry's Arena Shopping Park is closing following the landlord's request to take the property back and exit the lease early.

"We are now focusing on supporting our affected store colleagues and finding suitable alternative roles for them within the business wherever possible."

New Look customers in Coventry are being asked to stop by the company's other outlets in the City Centre and Nuneaton stores.

A similar reason was given for the closure of New Look in Kirkcaldy. Fife Today (opens in new tab) reports that the store shut to allow demolition work to begin on the empty former Postings Shopping Centre just behind it.

According to the publication, local developer Tahir Ali - who owns both the Postings and the building which houses New Look - had been negotiating with the fashion company on the work taking place but was unable to reach agreement.

As for New Look's future in Kirkcaldy, a sign in the window tells shoppers "Kirkcaldy, this isn’t goodbye - we’ll see you soon".

