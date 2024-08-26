Why you need to be in your kid’s school Whatsapp group, says psychologist - and the 10 surprising disputes that pop up

New research has highlighted the 10 most-discussed topics on school parents' Whatsapp groups as it's revealed three quarters of UK parents are now in a school-related group chat.

As we head into back-to-school season, with parents rounding up the best new school supplies for their kids and reading up on the new school attendance rules coming into force this September, some of the best advice we can get is from our fellow parents.

One way a lot of parents are doing this is through Whatsapp, with new research revealing that a whopping three quarters of parents in the UK are now part of Whatsapp groups where they can chat and share advice with the parents of their children's school friends and classmates.

According to the research, conducted by Ryman, these digital conversations are many parents' main source of information about their kids' schooling, with them relying on texts to keep track of important dates like sports days, parents’ evenings, and even the dates for the first day of term. In fact, more than one in 10 mums and dads admit that they would forget when the first day of school is if not for the school WhatsApp group!

However, it's not just 'parental pleasantries' that are being shared in these chats. According to the data, there are 10 incredibly common 'gripes' and 'impassioned' complaints shared among the parents.

Top 10 disputes on school parents' Whatsapp groups

Poor communication from school - 33%

Teachers – 23%

Homework – 18%

Uniform – 18%

Other parents – 16%

Extracurricular activities – 15%

Other children – 15%

School meals - 13%

The syllabus – 9%

The availability of other parents with whom you can express your worries, your anger, and hopefully also your happiness with over your children's school is a vital tool for many families, with the communication bringing advice, empathy, and also just a place to alleviate your stress.

This is especially important as we head into back-to-school season, psychologist Emma Kenny said. “WhatsApp can significantly help alleviate back-to-school anxiety by providing a reliable communication channel," she explained. "Parents can create groups for each class allowing them to stay updated on school events, homework and important notices.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The support network formed through these groups can be invaluable, providing a sense of community and shared understanding. Sharing tips, discussing concerns, and offering encouragement can make the transition smoother for everyone involved,” she added.

Are you ready for back-to-school season? We've got you covered with Dr Becky's insight on the 'one thing' parents should do to prepare their kids for going back to school while teachers have also revealed the best ways to get your children back-to-school ready. And, to add some fun to the often stressful process, why not try out some of our back-to-school jokes - they're hilarious and educational (kind of).