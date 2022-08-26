Winter solstice: When is the shortest day of the year?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Darker nights are around the corner and before we know it, it will be the shortest day of the year. Here's everything you need to know...

Though most of us spend the year eager to know when summer starts (opens in new tab) so we can look forward to some better weather, once autumn arrives (opens in new tab) and the clocks have gone back (opens in new tab), it's time to count down to Halloween, Christmas, and the shortest day of the year.

And while the lack of daylight in the winter is a price we have to pay for the festivities, the shortest day of the year - also known as winter solstice - can be a great opportunity to have some fun. Keep reading to find out more...

When is the shortest day of the year 2022?

The shortest day of the year in 2022 will be on Wednesday 21 September. Although this is the same date as last year, this date can sometimes change. For example, in 2019 this day fell on 21 December.

Also known as the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year always occurs in December, and in the northern hemisphere the date marks the 24-hour period with the fewest daylight hours of the year. This is why it is known as the shortest day and longest night. The winter solstice is the exact opposite of the summer solstice (opens in new tab), which is the day with the most daylight and the shortest night of the year.

How long is the shortest day of the year?

The shortest day of the year lasts 7 hours 49 minutes and 42 seconds. The length of day during this time is 8 hours, 48 minutes and 38 seconds shorter than the summer solstice. The actual moment of the solstice in 2020 will occur around 10.02am in the UK, but most people focus on the entire day.

Do the days get longer after the winter solstice?

If you're not a fan of seemingly never ending darkness, don't worry, because the days do start to get (gradually) longer again once the shortest day of the year has passed.

The winter solstice actually means the sun is on its way back, and the days will officially start getting longer and lighter. So after the winter solstice, you will slowly start seeing the sun in the mornings and early evenings again.

Credit: Getty Images

What to do with the kids on the shortest day of the year 2022

You might want to get your little ones involved with the winter solstice, to help them understand more about why it happens. You could make seasonal crafts like paper snowflakes using our free templates (opens in new tab), or why not keep warm in the kitchen with some baking? Kids love our easy choc chip cookie recipe (opens in new tab) - just make sure they don't eat all of the chocolate before it makes it into the dough!

If you need ideas for how to keep kids entertained on cold, dark days, then we've got a long list of games, crafts, activities and ideas for kids here (opens in new tab) you could try. There's plenty of fun activities here that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home.

Video of the Week