The best maternity pyjamas are a worthwhile investment, keeping you (and your bump!) comfy during pregnancy and beyond.

Your body changes in pregnancy, meaning your previously failsafe pyjamas unfortunately might not be quite so comfortable as you move from trimester to trimester. Niggling seams, straining elastic and restrictive fabrics can all be the cause of discomfort, especially when teamed with pregnancy weight gain.

“Maternity pyjamas are specially designed to see you through every stage of your pregnancy journey – from accommodating a growing bump to easy access for breastfeeding,” explains Chelsey Olivier, Creative and Brand Director at Seraphine.

“Standard pyjamas are likely to become too tight and won’t allow easy access for feeding once the baby arrives,” adds Sally Neale, Assistant Buyer at Jojo Maman Bebe. “Comfortable nightwear is also an important addition to any hospital bag.

“I recommend you make the switch within your second trimester, but really when your bump starts to pop,” says Chelsey Olivier. “Definitely by the time you come to pack your hospital bag you should have a couple of pairs ready to go. But honestly, the sooner the better – you really will notice the difference right away & the sooner you switch, the more wear you’ll get out of them.” Most maternity pyjamas have feeding access as well, helping to maximise your cost-per-wear post birth too.

How to choose the best maternity pyjamas

Fit: When it comes to the fit of maternity clothes, expectant mums tend to fall into two different camps. There’s those that love the firmness and support that close-fitting clothing provides, and then there’s those that would rather not wear anything clingy, opting for breezy, floaty pieces instead. If you’re team close-fit, we’d recommend a form-fitting pyjama top, teamed with trousers or shorts that can be worn over-the bump. If you’re on team breezy, an oversized nightdress with a straight-cut would be the best choice.

Sizing: Sizing can be a minefield at the best of times, let alone when you’re pregnant. As a general rule, most specialised maternity pyjamas have been designed with your changing shape in mind, so you should be able to buy your normal size with confidence. If you’re unsure, check on the brand’s website to see if they offer any sizing guidance. Most will have a chart with measurements you can cross reference with a tape measure at home.

Fabric: An increase in blood supply and hormonal changes mean it’s very common to feel uncomfortably warm during your pregnancy. An unwelcome side effect, and one that can cause insomnia. One of the best ways to help beat the heat is to wear pyjamas made from natural, breathable fabrics like cotton. Cotton also has the benefit of being soft to the touch, a welcome treat after a long day or the perfect partner to cosy evenings spent on the sofa. You also want the fabric to have a high elastane content too, for plenty of stretch.

Value for money: Maternity wear can be expensive, so we understand if you’re cautious about splashing out on a pair of dedicated maternity pyjamas. But as Chelsey mentioned above, the earlier in your pregnancy you invest, the more wear you’ll get from them. “As a mum of three I highly recommend buying maternity pyjamas – even if you’re not usually a pyjama person,” says Chelsey Olivier. “Chances are, you’ll be getting up more in the night for the foreseeable future, so it makes sense to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible. And our PJs aren’t just for sleeping in – they’re great as loungewear for the daytime too, which can be an absolute lifesaver in the postpartum recovery phase.”

The best maternity pyjamas 2021

For the purpose of this piece, we enlisted a number of mums-to-be, all at different stages of their pregnancy. We asked them what was important to them when it came to shopping for maternity pyjamas, and then sought out the best pieces to fit the bill. Our testers then wore their pyjamas for lounging, snoozing and when bouncing on a birthing ball. They wore them through cold nights, in-between nights, and even during a heatwave. Our reviews are therefore a reflection of how comfortable the best maternity pyjamas are to wear, the quality of the fabrics and how practical they are.

1. Cake Gateau Nursing Chemise

RRP: £59 | Sizes: S-XL | Material: 94% modal, 6% elastane

Some of the prettiest maternity pyjamas we’ve laid eyes on, this chemise is a worthwhile investment. The modal fabric is not only super soft, but extra stretchy too, meaning this will expand and shrink with your shape as you progress through pregnancy and beyond. “I liked the built-in bra for extra support, and the adjustable racerback meant I didn’t have to worry about straps digging into my shoulders. The drop down cups will be handy for breastfeeding once the baby arrives,” says Sarah Ellis who is 40 weeks pregnant.

2. Seraphine Grey Crossover Maternity & Nursing Pyjamas

RRP: £32 | Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 95% viscose, 5% elastane

A maternity brand with an A-list following, Seraphine’s clothes have been worn by the likes of The Duchess of Cambridge, Jessica Alba and Anne Hathaway. And if they’re good enough for British and Hollywood royalty, then that’s good enough for us. These pyjamas are pure luxury, crafted from a supersoft stretch jersey. “They are unbelievably comfy – just like sleeping on a cloud,” explains Nuala White, who is 28 weeks pregnant. “The size is spot-on and both the bottoms and the top fit nicely over my bump, thanks to the wrap design and stretch of the fabric.”

3. Gap Maternity Flannel PJ Set



RRP: £62.95 | Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 100% cotton

With a shirt-style top and long trousers, these are what we’d call proper pyjamas. They’re comfortable enough to wear to bed, yet smart enough to open the door to the postman too. Our tester Emma Jones, who is 35 weeks pregnant, loved the design and quality of the fabric, but found them a little on the snug side. “I would have preferred them to be super baggy, and therefore think they would be best for the early stages of pregnancy.” If in doubt, size up. The button front shirt means easy access for nursing post birth, and the drawstring waist on the trousers can be easily adjusted to accommodate your changing frame.

4. H&M MAMA Cotton-Blend Pyjamas

RRP: £19.99 | Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 95% cotton, 5% elastane

Taking a failsafe design and adapting it for maternity, this cute vest and shorts combo is perfect for a hot summer night. The shorts are high-waisted, with gathering around the wide bump panel for extra stretch and comfort. “The over-bump shorts felt just the right length for me at 5’4”, but might be too short on someone taller,” advises Sharna Valentine, who is 33 weeks pregnant. “I liked the super soft lace trim and adjustable straps on the vest which helped it to stay in place. The only thing I would have added would have been some built-in, bra style support.”

5. JoJo Maman Bébé Blue Ticking Stripe Maternity & Nursing Nightdress

RRP: £29 | Sizes: S-L | Material: 100% cotton

One for the sustainable shoppers, this night dress has been designed to be worn during and after pregnancy – helping you maximise your cost-per-wear. The subtle stripe and embroidered edging adds a feminine feel, while the pure cotton fabric ensures you stay cool and comfortable. The layered top can be lifted up for nursing, and has a slit at the back to accommodate your changing shape. “This one was a little tricky to get on and off initially due to the nursing function but it didn’t take too long to get the hang of,” says Jen Owen who is 36 weeks pregnant. “It washed well and kept its shape with no bobbling.”

6. Lily & Ribbon Blue Bamboo Maternity & Nursing Pyjamas

RRP: £45 | Sizes: 6-18 | Material: 95% bamboo 5% elastane

Lily & Ribbon specialise in maternity wear that doesn’t feel frumpy, and these flattering pyjamas certainly tick that box. The empire line top sits just beneath the bust, leaving plenty of space for your bump. A patented design means easy access for breastfeeding too, without poppers, zips or buttons. “I have found some nursing pyjamas really tricky to get back into shape after washing, but these have a clever design that means they don’t turn inside out on a spin cycle,” says Nuala. “All in all these are a delight to wear, and impressively comfortable and cool – especially considering they’re full length trousers.”

7. H&M MAMA Cotton Jersey Pyjamas



RRP: £17.99 | Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 80% cotton, 15% viscose, 5% elastane

An unexpected design for maternity pyjamas, this two-piece has the benefit of a bump-hugging bottom half and easy-breezy, baggy top. It looks more like activewear than pyjamas, and could definitely be worn out on warmer days. “It’s made from the softest material and is light enough for the summer,” says Sharna. “The over-the-bump cycling shorts were the perfect length and made this set so comfortable.” They come up true to size, if not a little on the roomier end of the sizing spectrum, so there’s plenty of space for your bump to grow.

8. Cake Maternity Rhubarb Torte Nursing Cami and Trousers

RRP: £36.90 for the top, £36.90 for the bottoms | Sizes: S-XL | Material: 95% modal, 5% elastane

It might be the deep pink shade and polka dot print that first catches your eye, but trust us when we say the fabric is the biggest draw here. “The material is a stretchy jersey and so soft,” says Sarah. It’s breathable too, meaning you won’t overheat at night. “I really liked that they had bra-style support within the top, and drop down cups for breastfeeding. The only drawback would be that the label specified cold hand wash only, which isn’t something busy mums always have time for.”

9. Mamalicious Maternity Organic Cotton Pyjama Set with Nursing Function

RRP: £32 | Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 100% cotton

For maternity pyjamas that feel more fashion than function, this printed pair are our top pick. Sharna loved them for this very reason, and especially liked the on-trend abstract face print on the bottoms. “Made of the softest organic cotton these pj’s felt cosy to sleep in without being too thick. Great for now and also when the baby is born – the trousers can sit on or under the bump whilst the top is loose, with poppers for easy access nursing.” Part of Mamalicious’ responsible edit, these PJs are made from 100% organic cotton, grown without pesticides and using less water.

10. Boob Design Nightgown

RRP: £44.99 | Sizes: XS-XL | Material: 94% organic cotton and 6% elastane

As you progress through your pregnancy, the prospect of having to put on both a top and bottoms becomes an unappealing one. The beauty of this night dress is in its simplicity, with a pull-on design, t-shirt shape, and stretchy cotton fabric. “Very comfortable, fits perfectly and lovely soft fabric,” says Emma. “I love the handy flap on the top half that makes it easy to breastfeed, so I can continue wearing it post pregnancy too.” Made from organic cotton with just a touch of elastane, it earns top marks for sustainability as well.

11. JoJo Maman Bébé Navy Stripe Short Maternity & Nursing Pyjama Set

RRP: £32 | Sizes: S-L | Material: 95% viscose, 5% elastane

Of all the maternity wear we’ve tried, JoJo Maman Bébé consistently delivers on quality and price. These pyjamas aren’t the cheapest in this edit, but can be relied upon when it comes to fit and fabric. “‘These have been the comfiest maternity pyjamas throughout my pregnancy,” says Jen. “They’re so soft and I love the nursing feature.” Just lift the outer layer of fabric to reveal too concealed openings for easy feeding access. Some online reviewers have commented that this set comes up large, so bear that in mind if you’re normally between sizes.

12. La Redoute Cotton Mix Maternity/Nursing Pyjamas

RRP: £36 | Sizes: 6/8-22/24 | Material: 85% cotton,10% viscose, 5% elastane

Pyjamas that go the extra mile, these not only look good, but are brimming with practical features too. Take the top for example. The long sleeved t-shirt is trimmed with delicate lace along the neckline and features a built-in nursing bra for extra support. The high-waisted band on the bottoms hugs your bump for a secure fit. Despite the long-sleeve, trouser style, they’re surprisingly cool and would be suitable for all seasons. “They’re completely lush,” explains Jen. “I’ve been wearing mine to sit on my birthing ball in the evenings and felt so comfortable.”

13. New Look Maternity Black Spot Bonjour Baby Logo Jogger Pyjama Set

RRP: £16.99 | Sizes: XS-L | Material: 100% cotton

For affordable maternity pyjamas on the high-street, New Look’s offering is worth a browse. They’re comfortable and wash well, with a range of designs to choose from. This pair, with a cute “Bonjour Baby” slogan and printed trousers are a stylish pick. Due to the cut, we’d say these are best suited for the earlier stages of pregnancy. “The trousers have plenty of space for your bump, but the only drawback would be that the top isn’t that roomy,” advises Nuala. A cuffed hemline on the trousers is a thoughtful touch, meaning no risk of tripping over a wayward hem.

Where to shop for the best maternity pyjamas

