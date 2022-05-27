We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As best-selling baby products of all time go you may be surprised to learn the no 1 best seller is… no, not muslin cloths but, a nappy-disposal-system refill cassette.

According to online shopping giant Amazon, this product tops the list of its best-selling baby products ever for the past 15 years. We’ve checked this list and added a few more current best sellers too, on it you’ll find teethers and toys, cups and clocks. And, while baby gear is ever-evolving – just look at the technology now available in the huge array of best baby monitors – it seems that new parents are still fans of the same things as parents from 5, 10 or 15 years ago. One of the top products has been in production for over 50 years.

All of the products receive at least four out of five stars on Amazon and all have been reviewed by hundreds of customers. So if you’ve got a little one on the way or know any parents-to-be take a look through Amazon’s best-selling baby products and see what other new mums can’t live without.

1. Angelcare Nappy Disposal System Refill Cassettes



The fact these are the number one bestseller just shows how many nappies babies go through daily. These refill cassettes are basically bin bags used in Angelcare Nappy Disposal System (Amazon | £19) they are a handy addition to a home with a newborn. They are great at keeping nasty nappy odours at bay and thanks to the bin’s clever ‘push and seal’ system means that when you fold and tape the nappy together and then push it into the bin, the bags that are in this cassette, are filled and the bin closes sealing in the smells, so you don’t have that faint whiff of nappies in your house.

We ask mum Kelly and she tells us how they invested in two bins; “We had one in the nursery room, so we weren’t waking up to dirty nappies left on the landing all night. And one in the dining room – where the makeshift ‘changing area’ was. The cassettes are pricier than I’d like, but the fact you don’t smell anything is what I’m paying for.”

Jump down to a similar product, the Tommee Tippee Sangenic Nappy Disposal System Triple Pack Cassettes which is similar and also in the best-selling baby products list.

2. Happy Mummy Hook and Stroll

A universal hook that can attach perfectly to pram handles using its long velcro strap. Great for creating extra storage on your buggy for bags. Each one can hold 5kg in weight.

Mum of one Steph tells us how useful these hooks were; “I fell in love with my Tiba & Marl changing bag but the straps were quite wide so didn’t fit across my pram handle easily. I bought these hooks and they did the job no problem, I even had a great place to hang my bottle of water too.”

3. WaterWipes Original Biodegradable Baby Wipes



As best-selling baby products go WaterWipes are top of the current Amazon best-selling list. In the first few weeks midwives advise that ‘just water and cotton wool’ is used on newborns’ bums, however, that’s not always the best option if you have to be up and about on school runs. WaterWipes position themselves as gentle enough for newborn and premature baby skin, trusted by dermatologists. Which makes them a go-to brand for new mums.

We chat with mum Holly who tells us she used WaterWipes too; “While they are the pricier option compared to say, Aldi, in those first few weeks where the skin is so new and sensitive these were the better option for me. We still use them now, even two years on and we’ve never had any skin issues.”

4. Lamaze Freddie the Firefly

As best-selling baby products go it’s easy to see why little Freddie has over 12000 reviews and an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Suitable from birth, it makes a great teething and sensory toy – with crinkly wings, a pull-out mirror and a soft velour body. This will keep your child engaged through infancy.

Mum Steph shared this photo of her son playing with his Freddie happily in his pram, “This cuddly toy clipped on anywhere with ease which made it so much easier to keep my under 1 year old happy. He loved it!”

5. Tommee Tippee Groclock Toddler Sleep Trainer



Many seasoned parents my know this clock to have a sunshine on the face. However the baby sleep experts The Gro Company were bought by Tommee Tippee in 2018, which saw an overhaul on some of their best sellers such as The Gro Company Gro-Clock.

This clever gadget is a no1 bestseller on Amazon and ultimately helps 2 years+ to understand ‘wake up times’. Even though they’re too young to understand how to tell the time they know to wait until they see the character/the screen turns yellow before they can come and wake you. You can also set an afternoon awake time for naps.

We ask mum-of-two Jas why this is a good buy, “While it won’t guarantee you the lie-ins you got pre-kids, this has been a game-changer in terms of my kids staying quiet in their room or bed until the screen is yellow. Though my one point would be if you have a child who loves owls or is 3+ maybe go for the stars option. Having an owl confused my 3-year old as he knows that owls sleep in the day, not at night.”

6. Tomy Hide-n-Squeak Eggs

A very neat little toy for toddlers, it’s colourful and engaging for their young minds and keeps them entertained. An egg carton, with six eggs each with a chick inside. Each egg has a different facial expression and a different coloured chick inside. The chicks ‘chirp’ when pressed. This is a nice surprise.

Picking up the eggs, fitting the lids on, and pressing them down all help develop fine motor skills. The eggshells fit neatly on top of each chick, the chicks fit into their own space, and the carton closes and locks with a little catch. Each egg has a different shape on the bottom which slots into the corresponding shape in the egg carton. So also aides learning to shape sort.

Read our full review of the Tomy Hide-n-Squeak Eggs and discover why our goodto.com tester gave it a thumbs up in our best toys for 6-month-olds.

7. Sophie the Giraffe Original Teether

As best-selling baby products go it’s easy to see why they made the list. This was certainly a cult buy in the 2000s, but this gentle giraffe is historic; originally made back in 1961. And it’s still just as in demand today, with over 50million sold to date. The shape makes it so easy for baby to hold and soothes sore gums.

Mum Isobel bought a Sophie Giraffe for both of her children; “Everyone had one when I became a new mum. [This giraffe] can be used as a teething toy, plus she squeaks when squeezed. Though fair warning, to wash it just use a wet wipe. Submerging in water can cause the sound effect to stop working or potentially grow mould.”

8. Vtech 505603 Baby Walker

Baby walkers have been around for generations, but this Vtech one is all singing all dancing. It encourages your baby to take their first steps, strengthen their core, gain balance and learn loads with this 2-in-1 walker and activity centre. Suitable from 9 months, it’s a classic hand-me-down toy for siblings and cousins.

Read our full review of the Vtech Walker and discover why our goodto.com tester gave this a full five out of five stars in our guides to the best baby walkers.

9. Tommee Tippee Sleeptime Portable Blackout Blind



As mentioned above, the Gro Company sold to Tommee Tippee in 2018, so their best sellers have seen a re-brand. Such as this blind, currently no 5 in the top 100 Amazon bestsellers, which works with suction pads to be put up practically anywhere, in minutes. It’s genius and a great buy for summer months or weeks away.

We chat with new mum, Abby who tells us she bought two, one for her parents’ house and one that stays in the family suitcase. “My friend told me about this curtain and said it was a lifesaver – she was right. Until now I was taking tin foil and sticky tape away with me whenever we travelled. Which, by the way, is a great temporary solution. But then I bought these and never looked back. I got one for our holidays and another that stays at the grandparent’s house.”

10. Lansinoh Disposable Nursing Pads

As best-selling baby products go it’s easy to see why these discreet pads are on the list, and no 13 in the current Amazon best sellers list. They’re easy to use, simply place the pad in your bra with the contoured edges at the sides. They stick to your bra and change as needed. The brand advises between each feed.

Mum-of-one Carla tells us; “I tried loads of different breast pads and these were the best. They stay put. And, they fit seamlessly under my bra. I was sceptical as they seemed thing but they’re super absorbent.”

11. Venture Q-Fix Extra Tall Pressure Fit Pet Safety Gate

This safety gate has a brilliant one-hand open feature with safety locking. The pressure mounted ‘wall saver’ design means you won’t need any complicated tools to set it up. Plus it’s adjustable to fit doorways between 75cm and 84cm. And available in extra tall if you have a taller than average toddler. And conforms to BS EN1930:2011 safety standards.

Mum of three, Lucie tells us it’s worth the price tag. “I know this is pricey for a stair gate, but it’s a breeze to get through when you have a baby/washing basket/both in your arms with only one hand free. Plus the extra tall one was needed for us, I blame my 6ft 3 tall husband.”

12. Tommee Tippee Sangenic Nappy Disposal System Triple Pack Cassettes

Similar to the top-selling Angelcare Nappy disposal system above, these cassettes, are used with Tommee Tippee’s Sangenic TEC disposal system (Amazon £15). The bags in these cassettes feature an antibacterial film which kills 99% of germs on contact and, unlike the Angel ones above, when you push the nappy down this clever system twists each bag and seals each single nappy.

Mum-of-twins Dionne tells us why this was the best baby shower gift she received; “I didn’t even know I wanted one until we were two weeks in. My friend, who was 8 months into her first child, bought it as a gift and I remember she just nodded wisely saying that ‘you will love it, trust me and we do. It’s amazing at keeping smells in.”

13. LAMAZE Gardenbug Wrist Baby Rattle



Suitable from birth these bright colours and textures will fascinate baby and help to improve their focus. This multi-sensory toy encourages baby to explore, especially the socks that go over their feet.

Mum-of-one Jayne tells us; “For the first three months I felt like I got nothing back from my baby, newborns don’t do much. I was convinced my child just didn’t like me. But these, these got a reaction. He followed them with his eyes. Which was enough for me in those early days.”

14. Clippasafe Bath Toy Bag

Simple yet effective. This brand, Clippasafe, is renowned for practical buys such as buggy covers, socket protectors shampoo eye shields and more. This is a useful and practical buy, and easy to see why it’s a best-selling baby product. A nice large net which stores toys and allows them to drip dry. Preventing mould and residue, plus its machine washable – all win-wins. Check out our round-up of the best baby bath products too.

15. Doidy Cup – Training Sippy Cups



This award-winning British made cup is on the current Amazon top 50 best sellers list. It’s the ultimate in weaning your child off of bottles and onto cups. The clever design encourages little ones to drink from the rim of the cup. When they drink from the taller edge it means they can easily see the contents of their cup without having to tip their head too much.

We chat to Lynsey, mum-of-one who wasn’t convinced, “It looks like an accident waiting to happen doesn’t it? But my little one – at just 9 months old – took to it. Minimal spills. I was mesmerised watching her. Two months using it every day and she’s a pro at drinking from a cup. Highly recommend.”

16. BabyDan Child Safety Multi-Lock

Credit: Baby DanBaby Dan is a world leader in safety for children aged 0-3 years, since 1947. As a brand, they place the safety of children above everything. And these are no exception, plus no handyman is needed as these can fit anywhere in seconds thanks to the adhesive pads. Simply peel, stick and click. They’re ideal for helping keep little fingers safe from closing drawers and doors. Ideal to be used in many locations and surfaces.

Heidi Scrimgeour, Consumer Editor at Goodto.com believes it’s a case of ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. She goes on to tell us; “These products are popular because they fulfil a purpose for parents. They help to save sanity or relieve stress in some way when it comes to the monotony of parenting on a daily. The fact they are best-sellers on Amazon – a midnight go-to for mums who are stuck under a feeding baby – says a lot about their usefulness. I know I recognise a few from the days when my three were babies.”

