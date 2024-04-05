Feeling confident as a parent is like having a superpower - our GoodToKnow expert panel has all the experience you need to help you grow

Exciting news! We are growing our GoodToKnow team, and are thrilled to announce our new specialist panel.

We have carefully selected these inspiring professionals based on their unmatched knowledge, experience in the parenting space, and passion for sharing accurate and unbiased information. This will help you raise the next generation of confident kids and compassionate humans. And with the insight and knowledge from these four experts, we have your back, now more than ever, from start to finish. GoodToKnow will make it make sense at any stage of parenthood.

Anna Mathur Psychotherapist and author, MBACP Accred Anna Mathur is a mum of three, psychotherapist and bestselling author. She's passionate about taking therapy out of the therapy room and sharing her own personal and professional experiences to support mums through motherhood. She shares supportive insights on her Instagram (@annamathur), and her podcast, 'The Therapy Edit', has over a quarter of a million downloads. Psychoeducation is a big passion of Anna’s as she believes that knowing yourself and understanding your thoughts and feelings is a huge part of enabling change. Read more

Dr. Patricia Britto Educational Psychologist (HCPC Registered) Dr Britto's qualifications include a Doctorate in Professional Educational, Child and Adolescent Psychology, an MSc in Mental Health in Learning Disabilities and a BSc in Psychology. Dr Patricia founded Mode Educational Psychology Service, and her practice is located on Harley Street. Dr Patricia offers families, communities, and educational settings support through consultation, individual psychological assessments suitable for children and young people aged 0-25, and systemic work (e.g., training, workshops and organisational psychology support). Dr. Patricia has been featured in The independent, Stylist Magazine, Hello!, Yahoo News, AOL, The Refinery 29, Good to Know and Bezzy Depression. Read more

Sarah Ockwell-Smith Tween and teen expert, author Sarah Ockwell-Smith is a mother of four young adults. She has a background in Psychology and clinical research and has also worked as an antenatal teacher and doula. Sarah has written fifteen childcare books, covering everything from newborns to teenagers, with a special emphasis on ‘gentle parenting’. Sarah regularly contributes to National TV and radio, including Good Morning Britain and BBC Radio 4 and 5, she has also written for national publications including The Guardian, The Express, The Daily Mail, The IPaper and The HuffPost. Sarah lives with her family, two rescue dogs, cats and chickens in North Essex. Read more

Dr Amanda Gummer Research psychologist and expert in play & child development Dr Amanda Gummer is a child development expert and founder of The Good Play Guide. Created to provide an independent, expert accreditation service for children’s products, The Guide provides a trusted resource for parents and gift-givers to find truly Good Toys, Apps and much more. Amanda has a PhD in Neuropsychology, a Postgraduate Certificate in Higher Education and over 20 years of experience working with children and families. Having worked in children’s industries for many years, Amanda is now widely considered as the UK’s go-to expert on play, toys and child development. Read more

Specialist advice in one place

So, whether you’re wondering: What kit do I need - are bottle warmers worth the money? What kind of toys do 6-year-olds play with? Why am I struggling so much, every other mum seems to have their sh*t together? Why do I feel like I do everything? Do I even like my partner anymore? My teenager doesn’t talk to me. What can I do? No matter your query, we have expert-level insight to help.

With this level of experience and authority by our side, GoodToKnow will continue to be your one-stop shop for credible, trusted, and evidence-based advice with a little more to boot. We will help boost your parenting confidence with insight because knowing your stuff is like having a superpower in the world of parenting. When you really get what your kids need and feel and how they grow, you can become a pro at guiding them. It's all about being open-minded, soaking up different viewpoints, giving yourself grace, and building up you and your kid with inspiring knowledge and understanding. Ultimately, you are the expert in your family, no one else.

If you’re a person who happens to have kids and trying to navigate the parenting landscape as best you can, then you’re not alone. We’re here - armed with specialist insight - and passionately believe you are the expert. We are the guide - here to make it make sense.

Discover our expert panellist's content elsewhere on our site, too. You can learn all about what matrescence is, to attachment parenting, why it's totally normal to hate playing with your kids and the difference between active and passive toys.