I shop at John Lewis for my kid’s entire wardrobe and here are my 9 reasons why…

John Lewis to me is the sign of ‘peak adulting’; when you’re earning a certain amount and have an ‘investment portfolio’ and a savings account that you don’t pillage by the end of every month - oh, how wrong I was.

Yes, to me, John Lewis was the shop of choice for every responsible adult I knew, ‘it’s quality you can trust’, I was told, and ‘I just know where I stand with JL’, I heard, along with ‘their customer service alone is the reason I will never leave’. So, when I had a child and turned 40 I felt like I had legitimately entered my John Lewis phase of life. But, let me be clear so that you don’t miss out… you can become a John Lewis regular, right now. You do not have to wait until you’re 40 or be investing thousands of pounds to shop there - trust me their price points are for everyone.

We first shopped at John Lewis for my son’s cot and carrier, I fed him as a newborn in the café, chased him as a toddler down the potty aisles, bought our first heavy-duty hoover from the home department and his first ever school uniform from the kids' department. It’s now five years 6 months later and John Lewis is part of our family - the ever-present steady brand, there for all of Ted’s milestones.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

And, like most parents, now I have a child, my money mostly goes on clothing, feeding, and entertaining him. At least with clothing, I get to have some fun and flex my creative muscles - the girls' section is never out of bounds, and choosing John Lewis means it really is an enjoyable experience to shop and even return items when needs be. So, first and foremost, let's address the fashionable elephant in the room - the price tag. I know what you're thinking because I thought it too; ‘John Lewis is too expensive,’ And, okay yes they are known for their quality items sat at a more premium price, but they also have a fantastic selection of more affordable kids’ options that are so cool you - like me - will wonder if they ‘do this in adult sizes’.

I’m aware this admission may seem a teensy bit shallow but, I love when another parent asks where Ted’s top or jacket is from and it’s even better when I get to tell them that it was a bargain to boot - John Lewis helps me to do this. And let's not forget about their amazing collection of children's shoes. As a parent, I know how important it is to have a shoe that can keep up with your little one's never-ending energy and ever-growing feet, and the range John Lewis have is vast and varying. Another thing I love about them is their commitment to sustainability. They offer a wide range of organic and eco-friendly clothing options, making it easy to shop guilt-free. Plus, it helps to start an important conversation about sustainability with your child.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

But what really sets John Lewis apart from the rest is their unique style and great quality (for a great price) that you won't find anywhere else. So, if you want to be the parent that inspires your friends with your kid's wardrobe, John Lewis is the place to be. From bold prints to funky colours, John Lewis has something for everyone. And the best part? You don't have to sacrifice style for comfort. They offer clothing that is both practical and fashionable, which is a win-win in my book.

9 reasons why I shop at John Lewis