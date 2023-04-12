I shop at John Lewis for my kid’s entire wardrobe and here are my 9 reasons why…
Spoiler alert: John Lewis is all about smart spending on stunning style.
John Lewis to me is the sign of ‘peak adulting’; when you’re earning a certain amount and have an ‘investment portfolio’ and a savings account that you don’t pillage by the end of every month - oh, how wrong I was.
Yes, to me, John Lewis was the shop of choice for every responsible adult I knew, ‘it’s quality you can trust’, I was told, and ‘I just know where I stand with JL’, I heard, along with ‘their customer service alone is the reason I will never leave’. So, when I had a child and turned 40 I felt like I had legitimately entered my John Lewis phase of life. But, let me be clear so that you don’t miss out… you can become a John Lewis regular, right now. You do not have to wait until you’re 40 or be investing thousands of pounds to shop there - trust me their price points are for everyone.
We first shopped at John Lewis for my son’s cot and carrier, I fed him as a newborn in the café, chased him as a toddler down the potty aisles, bought our first heavy-duty hoover from the home department and his first ever school uniform from the kids' department. It’s now five years 6 months later and John Lewis is part of our family - the ever-present steady brand, there for all of Ted’s milestones.
And, like most parents, now I have a child, my money mostly goes on clothing, feeding, and entertaining him. At least with clothing, I get to have some fun and flex my creative muscles - the girls' section is never out of bounds, and choosing John Lewis means it really is an enjoyable experience to shop and even return items when needs be. So, first and foremost, let's address the fashionable elephant in the room - the price tag. I know what you're thinking because I thought it too; ‘John Lewis is too expensive,’ And, okay yes they are known for their quality items sat at a more premium price, but they also have a fantastic selection of more affordable kids’ options that are so cool you - like me - will wonder if they ‘do this in adult sizes’.
I’m aware this admission may seem a teensy bit shallow but, I love when another parent asks where Ted’s top or jacket is from and it’s even better when I get to tell them that it was a bargain to boot - John Lewis helps me to do this. And let's not forget about their amazing collection of children's shoes. As a parent, I know how important it is to have a shoe that can keep up with your little one's never-ending energy and ever-growing feet, and the range John Lewis have is vast and varying. Another thing I love about them is their commitment to sustainability. They offer a wide range of organic and eco-friendly clothing options, making it easy to shop guilt-free. Plus, it helps to start an important conversation about sustainability with your child.
But what really sets John Lewis apart from the rest is their unique style and great quality (for a great price) that you won't find anywhere else. So, if you want to be the parent that inspires your friends with your kid's wardrobe, John Lewis is the place to be. From bold prints to funky colours, John Lewis has something for everyone. And the best part? You don't have to sacrifice style for comfort. They offer clothing that is both practical and fashionable, which is a win-win in my book.
9 reasons why I shop at John Lewis
- Don't let the fancy window displays fool you - John Lewis is not as pricey as you think. Sure, they have designer options, but they also have a great selection of affordable clothing that won't break the bank.
- John Lewis is not just a store, it's a way of life. Discover the sheer joy of a coffee and a stroll through new pairs of shoes, cute onesies, and trendy outfits - all under one roof. Plus the family rooms are dreamy and so useful - warm, clean and safe changing facilities are the one.
- One of the best things about shopping at John Lewis is their commitment to sustainability. They offer a variety of organic and eco-friendly clothing options, which is excellent for both the environment and your conscience.
- Don't know where to start when it comes to dressing your child? Fear not! John Lewis has a team of expert stylists who can help you find the perfect outfit for any occasion.
- If you're a fan of mixing and matching different styles, John Lewis is the place to be. They offer a variety of unique pieces.
- It's not just clothing - John Lewis is here to support you through all of life’s moments and it has an amazing selection kids' clothes, home buys, and toys too. Whether you're in the market for refreshing a toddler's wardrobe or decking out anew nursery - John Lewis have got you covered.
- When it comes to convenience, John Lewis is a dream come true. You can shop online or in-store, and they offer everything from home delivery to click-and-collect options.
- Don't forget about the accessories. John Lewis has a great selection of hats, scarves, and gloves that will keep your child warm and stylish no matter the season.
- One thing I love about John Lewis is their attention to detail. From the quality of their clothing to the packaging of your online order, everything is done with care and consideration.
